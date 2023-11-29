Sen. Chuck Schumer Admits Wave of Antisemitism Is Coming From the Left

"We're Not Stupid': BLM Leader Endorses ...Wait for It ... TRUMP
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 29, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

This had to be difficult for Sen. Chuck Schumer to admit, but the current wave of antisemitism (especially at universities) isn't coming from the ultra-MAGA far-right wing. Schumer spoke Wednesday on antisemitism and noted that liberal Jewish Americans "ideological fellow travelers" are the worst offenders. Look at the blowback the Democratic Biden administration is getting for standing with Israel; they've got a hunger strike going on in front of the White House featuring libs like Cynthia Nixon. He's got the Hamas Caucus across the hallway.

All it took was for Israel to defend itself against a genocidal surprise attack that left more than a thousand civilians dead for hatred of Jews to emerge.

And how about far-left Antifa? Their mission was to "punch Nazis," and now they're the Nazis and don't even realize it.

And he spoke at the 290,000-strong March for Israel in D.C.

Look how quickly the Marxist Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter posted their celebratory picture of a Hamas paraglider flying the Palestinian flag.

As this editor recently found out, a search for "far-left" on CNN's website pulls up two stories about left-handedness. Democrats have cozied up with the far-left and are just now discovering that might have been a mistake.

***

