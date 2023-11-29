Sen. Chuck Schumer Admits Wave of Antisemitism Is Coming From the Left

This had to be difficult for Sen. Chuck Schumer to admit, but the current wave of antisemitism (especially at universities) isn't coming from the ultra-MAGA far-right wing. Schumer spoke Wednesday on antisemitism and noted that liberal Jewish Americans "ideological fellow travelers" are the worst offenders. Look at the blowback the Democratic Biden administration is getting for standing with Israel; they've got a hunger strike going on in front of the White House featuring libs like Cynthia Nixon. He's got the Hamas Caucus across the hallway.

One of the key lines from Schumer's landmark speech on antisemitism today:



He emphasized the current wave of antisemitism isn't coming primarily from the far right, but from “people that most liberal Jewish Americans felt previously were their ideological fellow travelers." — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) November 29, 2023

All it took was for Israel to defend itself against a genocidal surprise attack that left more than a thousand civilians dead for hatred of Jews to emerge.

It isn't coming at all from the right. — JWF (@JammieWF) November 29, 2023

The Right was never antisemitic, at least not in any meaningful way or significant number. — Jonathan Broadbent (@jrbroadbent) November 29, 2023

And how about far-left Antifa? Their mission was to "punch Nazis," and now they're the Nazis and don't even realize it.

Didn’t think he had it in him. — Minnervator (@minnervator) November 29, 2023

Was honestly surprised to hear him say it out loud. I despise Schumer but I always give credit where it is due. His speech and his tweets have been on point. Good for him. — Borger Queen (@Cptsugarbear) November 29, 2023

And he spoke at the 290,000-strong March for Israel in D.C.

Huge that he actually admitted it, I have respect for that. — Ctazzo384 (@ctazzo384) November 29, 2023

The most painful part of the awareness being raised. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) November 29, 2023

Great, but what’s he going to do about it? What’s the follow-up? — There’s No “I” in Teamocil (@marylanestrow) November 29, 2023

Did he call out anybody by name? If not, it just shows he’s not willing to do anything. — Carrie (@dasvidanya21) November 29, 2023

"Fellow travelers"? Where have I heard that before? Which ideology? Oppressor/oppressed? He couldn't see that problem coming?



That group that's insists on mayhem and division in the world for revolutionary manipulative identity hell, I mean utopia. — Jan Kragt (@jgkragt) November 29, 2023

Look how quickly the Marxist Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter posted their celebratory picture of a Hamas paraglider flying the Palestinian flag.

Yeah well I live in SF and went to Berkeley have voted Democratic all my life and never felt these ignorant extreme leftist jackasses were my "fellow travelers".



I am certain Schumer felt so despite our warnings and that was a huge part of the problem. — GuyInSF (@GuyInSF2) November 29, 2023

As this editor recently found out, a search for "far-left" on CNN's website pulls up two stories about left-handedness. Democrats have cozied up with the far-left and are just now discovering that might have been a mistake.

