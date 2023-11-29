Rep. Rashida Tlaib Calls for the Release of All Palestinian 'Political Prisoners'

Jihad Squad "Mama Bear" Rep. Rashida Tlaib released a statement Tuesday calling for the release of all Palestinian "political prisoners," "who were arbitrarily detained and being held by the Israeli government indefinitely without charge or trial."

In case you didn't get it the first time, she repeated it: "Palestinian civilians in 'administrative detention' — without charge, trial, or access to an attorney."

And she still hasn't taken down her tweet claiming Israel killed 500 Palestinians in an airstrike on a hospital.

My statement calling for the release of all hostages and Palestinian political prisoners. pic.twitter.com/VtHYFiZpit — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) November 29, 2023

These "political prisoners" have been charged and tried with trying to kill Jews with knives, guns, Molotov cocktails, stones, and bombs. They're in jail for a reason — it's not "arbitrary."

You believe the little girl on the left is just like the woman on the right?



You're a despicable anti-Semite. pic.twitter.com/wP40Ox21nH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 29, 2023

The woman on the right who was given plastic surgery by Israel after she set herself on fire in a failed car bombing? That woman?

No one likes terrorists more than you. The people being held by Israeli's are convicted criminals and terrorists. To say these are the same as innocent hostages is as much an act of antisemitism as you've ever done. — Dave Spielman (@PuckheadDad) November 29, 2023

"Political prisoners" my ass. They committed crimes. They are not, and never will be, the equivalent of innocent babies, children, women, & men who were dragged out of their homes, sometimes beaten & tortured, & taken hostage by your side



Babies & children, remember that.



GFY — Marie Arf 🇺🇸 🟦 (@schwingcat) November 29, 2023

The moral equivalency you are trying to make between innocent Israeli hostages some of them elderly women or even babies to Palestinians prisoners who are held in prison for stabbing attacks, attempted suicide bombings and terrorist affiliation is absolutely abhorrent. — David (@porgcupinetree) November 29, 2023

Rashida, trying to murder people just because they're Jewish, doesn't make you a political prisoner but a terrorist. — Ella Travels (Ella Kenan) (@EllaTravelsLove) November 29, 2023

Quit with the false equivalency. Just STOP. — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) November 29, 2023

Bold take that people who attempt murder are now “political prisoners.” — Eli Steinberg (@HaMeturgeman) November 29, 2023

“Arbitrarily detained”. You mean teenagers that stabbed Israeli civilians?. Attempted suicide bombers?. Please tell us Rashida — Izzy Weiss (@IzzyWeiss8) November 29, 2023

They're not political prisoners, they're attempted murderers. Stop supporting Hamas. You work for the American people, not Iran. — Yoni Leviatan (@songsofyoni) November 29, 2023

Where’s your call for Hamas to surrender, Ms. Tlaib? — Anderson M. Winkler (@AndersonWinkler) November 29, 2023

My statement calling for the release of you from the House of Representatives:



Resign immediately and delete your account. — Bill DeWall (@williamjdewall) November 29, 2023

What a terrible human you are. You're an embarrassment to the US. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) November 29, 2023

LOL "political prisoners"? Even the caption is factually wrong. They are convicted prisoners who committed crimes. Period. — Michal (@itsmichalll) November 29, 2023

You’re the 26th politician in AMERICAN HISTORY to be censured. Which is one step below expulsion. You have no credibility. You’re a terrorism supporter. — Paul Caruso (@ibeatsystems) November 29, 2023

You should be expelled from Congress. — Mishi (@Michell37388704) November 29, 2023

She really ought to be. Hamas doesn't need to have a representative in the United States Congress.

