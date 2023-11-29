Rep. Rashida Tlaib Calls for the Release of All Palestinian 'Political Prisoners'

Kamala Harris Doesn't Answer When Asked If Israel Is Following the Rules of...
Brett T.  |  6:20 PM on November 29, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Jihad Squad "Mama Bear" Rep. Rashida Tlaib released a statement Tuesday calling for the release of all Palestinian "political prisoners," "who were arbitrarily detained and being held by the Israeli government indefinitely without charge or trial."

In case you didn't get it the first time, she repeated it: "Palestinian civilians in 'administrative detention' — without charge, trial, or access to an attorney."

And she still hasn't taken down her tweet claiming Israel killed 500 Palestinians in an airstrike on a hospital.

These "political prisoners" have been charged and tried with trying to kill Jews with knives, guns, Molotov cocktails, stones, and bombs. They're in jail for a reason — it's not "arbitrary."

The woman on the right who was given plastic surgery by Israel after she set herself on fire in a failed car bombing? That woman?

She really ought to be. Hamas doesn't need to have a representative in the United States Congress.

***

