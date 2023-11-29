Kamala Harris Doesn't Answer When Asked If Israel Is Following the Rules of War

CBS News Explores the Hopes and Dreams of Young Palestinian Prisoners Released
Brett T.  |  7:40 PM on November 29, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

We've done a lot of posts Wednesday on Vice President Kamala Harris, victim of a sexist and racist media, who was let out and allowed to speak at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Harris is a big thinker, you see, so when asked if she thinks Israel is following the rules of war, she responds that it's "a very broad question."

It's not, really.

If Israel weren't following the rules of war, all of Gaza would be a pile of rubble by now. Israel is actually abiding by the ceasefire agreement to allow the release of a fraction of the hostages held by Hamas. Is taking mothers and children hostage following the rules of war? That, too, is a very broad question. Perhaps a Venn diagram would help.

We're always reminded of that piece suggesting that Harris was the Biden campaign's strongest asset and should be out in public more often.

It really is. She could have saved herself a lot of trouble by telling the truth and saying yes. Maybe she needs to be reminded that Hamas asked for this war by invading Israel and slaughtering innocent civilians.

***

HAMAS ISRAEL KAMALA HARRIS WAR

