Kamala Harris Doesn't Answer When Asked If Israel Is Following the Rules of War

We've done a lot of posts Wednesday on Vice President Kamala Harris, victim of a sexist and racist media, who was let out and allowed to speak at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Harris is a big thinker, you see, so when asked if she thinks Israel is following the rules of war, she responds that it's "a very broad question."

It's not, really.

If Israel weren't following the rules of war, all of Gaza would be a pile of rubble by now. Israel is actually abiding by the ceasefire agreement to allow the release of a fraction of the hostages held by Hamas. Is taking mothers and children hostage following the rules of war? That, too, is a very broad question. Perhaps a Venn diagram would help.

QUESTION: Do you think Israel is following the rules of war?



KAMALA HARRIS: "Well that's a very broad question. There are many rules." pic.twitter.com/YMlAdcuLbI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 29, 2023

She’s not faking it. She’s really just this vapid. https://t.co/ptM8mLnrsx — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 29, 2023

She speaks like I wrote book reports in the 7th grade — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) November 29, 2023

She always looks wasted on drugs to me — Mary W (@GenXmomoftandm) November 29, 2023

Sure, there are many rules, but that wasn't the question. Regardless of the set of rules, are they being followed? A simple yes or no would suffice. (The answer is yes) — Last Sane Man Left (@ericsco21322522) November 29, 2023

Kamala:

"The rules of war are rules designed to govern how war should be fought by certain rules. Wars can be broad so the rules are broad. Broad wars mean broad rules, except for when the rules shouldn't be broad. Then you need non-broad rules for the rules of war.



Broad rules" — Blue_Goose (@Real_Blue_Goose) November 29, 2023

Her ability to be unprepared for every single question she’s asked is legendary — Robbb (@bommrob) November 29, 2023

Her strategy is to say nothing. No matter what. — Wirra (@wirraone) November 29, 2023

We're always reminded of that piece suggesting that Harris was the Biden campaign's strongest asset and should be out in public more often.

Should have asked her to name one rule. She can’t. — Lagniappe (@uzelogic) November 29, 2023

Somebody didn’t read their briefing book again. — Ron Mann (@RonMann19) November 29, 2023

Nothing like throwing Israel under the bus Madam VP. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) November 29, 2023

"...a discussion for another day to be had.."



I'd say that day is today so lets have the discussion. She'll cackle. — Reana (@Reanalifegood) November 29, 2023

This is every kid in school trying to answer a question when they didn’t do their homework! — JohnnyComeLately (@ThirdLevelJohn) November 29, 2023

It really is. She could have saved herself a lot of trouble by telling the truth and saying yes. Maybe she needs to be reminded that Hamas asked for this war by invading Israel and slaughtering innocent civilians.

