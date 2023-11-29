Kamala Harris Blames Her Unpopularity on the Sexist and Racist Media

Sports Illustrated Used AI To Publish Articles By Non-Existent Writers
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 29, 2023
Twitter

Can we just get a reality check here: the only reason Kamala Harris is on stage being interviewed as vice president is because of her sex and race; Joe Biden promised his running mate would be a woman of color. Harris had run for president herself but dropped out before Iowa. She knifed Biden over segregation during the primary debates. But she checked the boxes, so one of the least popular candidates ended up with the VP slot.

Why is Harris so unpopular, with approval ratings in the 30s? It's the media's fault: they're sexist and racist. The same media that did everything they could to ensure she and Biden ended up winning in 2020.

The Biden administration flew her to Central America to discover the "root causes" of the spike in illegal immigration, and she said that LGBTQ people were fleeing their countries.

With the people. There's a hint there that she thinks the people approve of her; it's the media that's skewing their perception.

Exactly. What has she accomplished as vice president? Anything?

