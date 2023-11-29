Kamala Harris Blames Her Unpopularity on the Sexist and Racist Media

Can we just get a reality check here: the only reason Kamala Harris is on stage being interviewed as vice president is because of her sex and race; Joe Biden promised his running mate would be a woman of color. Harris had run for president herself but dropped out before Iowa. She knifed Biden over segregation during the primary debates. But she checked the boxes, so one of the least popular candidates ended up with the VP slot.

Why is Harris so unpopular, with approval ratings in the 30s? It's the media's fault: they're sexist and racist. The same media that did everything they could to ensure she and Biden ended up winning in 2020.

Kamala Harris says that it's "true" that she's unpopular because the media is sexist and racist. pic.twitter.com/DBA0octnkf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 29, 2023

Victim culture is valuable currency in 2023.



Personal accountabilty is at an all time low. — 🇺🇸 𝐒𝐚𝐦 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐩𝐞𝐫 🇺🇸 (@woodhull_abe) November 29, 2023

Well, it’s very true she is unpopular so she got that part right. — Drew the lesser (@GodHelpUsTX1) November 29, 2023

Nah. I'm pretty sure it's because she's unqualified for every job she's ever had. — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) November 29, 2023

The Biden administration flew her to Central America to discover the "root causes" of the spike in illegal immigration, and she said that LGBTQ people were fleeing their countries.

Nothing at all to do with her terrible job performance and the fact that people find her annoying. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 29, 2023

What a softball question. Why not just ask “why are you so unpopular?” — Jon (@Patriotic_Jon) November 29, 2023

With the people. There's a hint there that she thinks the people approve of her; it's the media that's skewing their perception.

The same media that carries water for your administration? — Jacques (@glasskann0n) November 29, 2023

Perhaps the MOST unselfaware thing I read today. — AJS (@ajjax53) November 29, 2023

So Kamala is unable to be what can be, unburdened by what has been? — Lippy McGirk 🇺🇸 🍀 🦅 (@Labradoofus) November 29, 2023

Does this include the Dems who rejected her in the run-up to the 2020 primaries? — Director of DEI, Isengard (@Uruk_hai_HR) November 29, 2023

She wasn't popular when she ran against Joe. Why would that change once she became VP? She failed up. — Meredith Anne (@AuntieMere) November 29, 2023

Exactly. What has she accomplished as vice president? Anything?

