Joe Biden Reminds Us His Marine Has a Code to Blow Up the World

Poor Nick.

President Joe Biden was in Colorado Wednesday to crow about the success that is Bidenomics, and one of his stops was CS Wind, the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world. We're not sure if that's the factory Biden was touring when he decided to remind us that his Marine has the nuclear football.

Advertisement

We know. An 81-year-old showing signs of dementia has the nuclear codes.

BIDEN: "Look, my Marine has a code to blow up the world" pic.twitter.com/0k2efHB5Jj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 29, 2023

You know what else you can blow up with nukes? Those right-wing militias that think they can take on the government. They're going to need their own nukes and F-15s if they think they can take on the feds.

Now imagine the 4 day news cycle, press conferences, think pieces, and panel discussions about this if Trump had done it. — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) November 29, 2023

President Donald Trump sent a tweet warning North Korea not to play around with nuclear missiles or there would be fire and fury — and it was in the news cycle for a week, with journalists wondering if he was mentally competent to be president or should be locked up in a 72-hour psychiatric hold.

That makes me feel safe. — Nine Foot Couch (@9FootCouch) November 29, 2023

"My Marine has a code to blow up the world" said by a man living in terror of staircases. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) November 29, 2023

Good thing the Marine has it and not Joe! — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) November 29, 2023

This is not funny Joe. He has got to go! — Bill Pearce (@billyboy1661) November 29, 2023

He's just making conversation.

Joe: I used to have a vest like that when I was a crossing guard in Scranton during the Civil Rights era. I think I still have it in my garage behind some boxes of top secret documents. — That Conservative (@ThatConservativ) November 29, 2023

Hey Jack, I love a good non-sequitur, cmon man. — Nick Serpentine (@ZippityZeus) November 29, 2023

Why would he even say that? What brought it up? — Worldsokayistcarpenter (@theoffender442) November 29, 2023

Sleep soundly tonight, this meathead has the nuclear football and he thinks he owns a marine — Rebeca Rodriguez (@rebequeen) November 29, 2023

Biden's running for reelection — the last thing he needs to be reminding us is he could blow up the world.

***