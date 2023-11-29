This is Just Swell: Ireland's Media Minister Says 'Report Your Neighbor to The...
Bidenomics: Americans Need Extra $11,400 To Afford The BASICS
Kamala Harris Vouches for Biden's Stamina With 'Age is More Than a Chronological...
Where's Kamala, Border Czar? Over 300 Migrants Camping At San Diego Airport
What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Biden Tells Merchants To Lower Prices, Will Use...
Series of Irish Officials Go on and on About What’s Wrong With…Being Irish
YES PLEASE: UC Berkeley Sued For 'Longstanding, Unchecked Spread of Antisemitism' On Campu...
Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Assigns Blame for Massive Nat'l Debt ('Do You Even...
Report: Brazil Puts Military on High Alert As Venezuela Makes Moves Towards Invading...
Watch: Leftists in Oakland Sure Do Love Hamas, and They're Happy to Say...
Here’s What Happened When the Oakland City Council Tried Passing a Resolution Calling...
Byron York Points to Major Component of Biden's Reelection Pitch (It's All They've...
Forbes Honors Dylan Mulvaney on '30 Under 30' Business Leaders List
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Says Everybody Knows a Person Who Has Suffered Like Hunter...

Joe Biden Reminds Us His Marine Has a Code to Blow Up the World

Brett T.  |  5:40 PM on November 29, 2023
Twitchy

Poor Nick.

President Joe Biden was in Colorado Wednesday to crow about the success that is Bidenomics, and one of his stops was CS Wind, the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world. We're not sure if that's the factory Biden was touring when he decided to remind us that his Marine has the nuclear football.

Advertisement

We know. An 81-year-old showing signs of dementia has the nuclear codes.

You know what else you can blow up with nukes? Those right-wing militias that think they can take on the government. They're going to need their own nukes and F-15s if they think they can take on the feds.

President Donald Trump sent a tweet warning North Korea not to play around with nuclear missiles or there would be fire and fury — and it was in the news cycle for a week, with journalists wondering if he was mentally competent to be president or should be locked up in a 72-hour psychiatric hold.

He's just making conversation.

Recommended

What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Biden Tells Merchants To Lower Prices, Will Use Defense Production Act
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Biden's running for reelection — the last thing he needs to be reminding us is he could blow up the world.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: JOE BIDEN MARINE NUCLEAR WEAPONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Biden Tells Merchants To Lower Prices, Will Use Defense Production Act
Amy Curtis
This is Just Swell: Ireland's Media Minister Says 'Report Your Neighbor to The Cops, Please'
Coucy
Bidenomics: Americans Need Extra $11,400 To Afford The BASICS
Amy Curtis
Report: Brazil Puts Military on High Alert As Venezuela Makes Moves Towards Invading Guyana
Coucy
Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Assigns Blame for Massive Nat'l Debt ('Do You Even Econ?')
Doug P.
Watch: Leftists in Oakland Sure Do Love Hamas, and They're Happy to Say It on Camera
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Biden Tells Merchants To Lower Prices, Will Use Defense Production Act Amy Curtis
Advertisement