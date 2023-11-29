CBS News Explores the Hopes and Dreams of Young Palestinian Prisoners Released

Kamala Harris Doesn't Answer When Asked If Israel Is Following the Rules of...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on November 29, 2023
Twitter

There's this strange false equivalence between the Palestinian prisoners being exchanged for Hamas hostages. Hamas kidnapped more than 200 people on October 7, not to mention the slaughter of more than a thousand. The prisoners being held by Israel were arrested, tried, and convicted, or were awaiting trial. Here's a handy graph showing how these young prisoners tried to injure or kill Jews:

A lot of the released prisoners are young because they tried stabbing IDF soldiers in their teens. CBS News took note and published a piece on what these newly freed young Palestinians look forward to in the future (besides killing Jews and maybe even attaining martyrdom):

Haley Ott reports:

Nourhan Awad was also among the Palestinians released from prison as part of the deal with Israel. She served eight years after being arrested at age 16 for attempting to stab an Israeli soldier. 

"I can't describe my joy. I am so happy, and I still cannot believe it," Awad, who finished her high school and college studies during her imprisonment, told CBS News. "Yesterday I was in prison, and today I am in my home with my family and loved ones. It is beyond happy, and I can't explain my feelings with words."

"It is a very difficult experience but I learned a lot," she said. "I understood the value of many things that I did not appreciate before prison… the value of everything, like freedom, the sunlight."

Does she appreciate the value of Jewish lives?

She tried to kill an Israeli soldier and managed to finish high school and college while imprisoned. Sounds rough.

CBS News also brought us the story of 17-year-old Ahmed Abu Na'im, who served 12 months in jail after Israel charged him with throwing stones as well as "a bomb or incendiary device," which he denies. It was his third arrest in one year.

This is who Hamas is getting back in return for elderly women in wheelchairs who did nothing except be Israeli.

Yes, yes they are. CBS News overlooked that in their puff piece on these would-be killers who are just as filled with hatred for Jews as they were before they were arrested.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
