CBS News Explores the Hopes and Dreams of Young Palestinian Prisoners Released

There's this strange false equivalence between the Palestinian prisoners being exchanged for Hamas hostages. Hamas kidnapped more than 200 people on October 7, not to mention the slaughter of more than a thousand. The prisoners being held by Israel were arrested, tried, and convicted, or were awaiting trial. Here's a handy graph showing how these young prisoners tried to injure or kill Jews:

Let’s get to know the Palestinian prisoners being exchanged for Israeli civilians better:



14.4% attempted a terrorist attack



12.4% of them used Molotov cocktails



8.1% were involved in a stabbing attack



11.1% had contact with terrorists



10.1% were involved in a shooting pic.twitter.com/E7yernypH4 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 24, 2023

A lot of the released prisoners are young because they tried stabbing IDF soldiers in their teens. CBS News took note and published a piece on what these newly freed young Palestinians look forward to in the future (besides killing Jews and maybe even attaining martyrdom):

Young Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel describe their imprisonment and their hopes for the future. https://t.co/N0wbrT7cui — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 29, 2023

Haley Ott reports:

Nourhan Awad was also among the Palestinians released from prison as part of the deal with Israel. She served eight years after being arrested at age 16 for attempting to stab an Israeli soldier. "I can't describe my joy. I am so happy, and I still cannot believe it," Awad, who finished her high school and college studies during her imprisonment, told CBS News. "Yesterday I was in prison, and today I am in my home with my family and loved ones. It is beyond happy, and I can't explain my feelings with words." "It is a very difficult experience but I learned a lot," she said. "I understood the value of many things that I did not appreciate before prison… the value of everything, like freedom, the sunlight."

Does she appreciate the value of Jewish lives?

She tried to kill an Israeli soldier and managed to finish high school and college while imprisoned. Sounds rough.

CBS News also brought us the story of 17-year-old Ahmed Abu Na'im, who served 12 months in jail after Israel charged him with throwing stones as well as "a bomb or incendiary device," which he denies. It was his third arrest in one year.

This is who Hamas is getting back in return for elderly women in wheelchairs who did nothing except be Israeli.

Yes, yes they are. CBS News overlooked that in their puff piece on these would-be killers who are just as filled with hatred for Jews as they were before they were arrested.

