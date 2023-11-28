Report: Heavy Rain in the Gaza Strip Brings Threat of Overwhelmed Sewage System

This report is from last week, but it just crossed our timeline. The New Arab reports that the rainy season has hit the Gaza Strip, worsening the plight of 1.7 million Palestinians displaced "due to Israel's war on the besieged coastal enclave."

So the streets in which the Palestinians were celebrating on October 7 might be overrun with sewage? That's a shame.

In the Gaza Strip, heavy rain has worsened the plight for the 1.7 million Palestinians displaced due to Israel's war on the besieged coastal enclave. The start of the rainy season brought with it the threat of an overwhelmed sewage system and heightened disease risk ⬇ pic.twitter.com/GiGGQ9POrn — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) November 20, 2023

Gosh, their decision to attack Israel is looking worse and worse all the time https://t.co/pQq4oxAyN2 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 28, 2023

The key word is rainy SEASON. Probably should have thought that through. Well, everything actually. — Yuusko (@mountaindroppin) November 28, 2023

Allahu Akhbar, Allah is giving them water. We can all stop sending them water now. Mashallah. — 🇮🇱 Guang 🇮🇱 (@mechanics_watch) November 28, 2023

And to think: Hamas could have spent billions on improving the local infrastructure, but instead spent it building their Terror Tunnel Network. — Skin that smokewagon! (@heatpacker) November 28, 2023

Hamas somehow thinks it's the UN's job to take care of the Palestinian people.

No such problems on Oct 6 — Charles Pirschel (@CPirschel) November 28, 2023

It's a shame that Hamas spent all of the international aid on rockets and tunnels instead of infrastructure for civilians. — SirWinston (@SirWinston85) November 24, 2023

Look, I don’t know which of the two you can fully blame. To say Israel’s War is nonsense. Hamas attacked civilians at a concert then went on and attacked more civilians. They started this attack, now they want to blame someone else. Nope, not buying it. — mamahorbs (@mamahorbs) November 23, 2023

Maybe don't support a terrorist group who massacred 1,400 people. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 28, 2023

You know, there might be a learning opportunity here. — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) November 28, 2023

If your Hamass elected government used that funding for storm water management instead of building tunnels.... elections have consequences. — KitC 🇺🇸☘️ (@cat27886528) November 23, 2023

Electing people who believe raping, torturing, kidnapping, and slaughtering innocent women and children simply because of their race is apparently a bad idea. They chose their fate. They rejected peace and have rejected peace for a century. No one to blame except themselves. — The Sixth Beatle 🇮🇹usa (@Michael42255273) November 23, 2023

At least she's only wet and not raped and murdered or held hostage for 50+ days.

