Keith Olbermann Announces His Departure From X Because Elon Musk Has Gone QAnon
'Time to End the DEI Dystopia.' Home Loans Now Determined Based on Race?...
Report: Heavy Rain in the Gaza Strip Brings Threat of Overwhelmed Sewage System
'Is This a Joke?' Journalist Defends Hamas Claiming They Held Hostages in 'Reasonable...
Twitter Has Prime Grade Responses After the UN Calls for Americans to Stop...
Hot Take: Israeli Hostages Were Starved Because Israel Cut Off the Supply of...
Noted Constitutional Scholar Monica Lewinsky Tries To Save Democracy With a Series of...
Peter Doocy Challenges KJP on the White House’s ‘Lower Prices’ Narrative
WATCH Joy Reid Nod Like the Bobblehead She Is As Antisemitic Professor Calls...
Clean Up, Aisle 5! Alex Soros Claims Murder Rates AREN'T Higher in Progressive...
BLM Co-Founder Supporting Donald Trump ... Says Democrats 'Aren't For Us'. Yes, REALLY!...
Community of HATE --> Antisemites Leaving Flyers on Homes of Jewish People in...
Liberals in the Media Are Trying to Ruin This Child's Life
Hamas Supporters Pushing HUGE List of Israel-Linked Companies to Boycott Goes SO Wrong...

Journalist Says Hamas Is Offering All Hostages in Exchange for a Full Ceasefire

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on November 28, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

There's been a slow trickle of hostages being released by Hamas in exchange for aid and the release of Israeli prisoners in jail for trying to shoot, stab, and blow up Jews. They're still holding about 200 people hostage, but journalist Caroline Glick reports that Hamas has offered to give up all its hostages … in exchange for a "full ceasefire."

Advertisement

How about this deal: Hamas releases all of the hostages and then surrenders unconditionally.

Recommended

Twitter Has Prime Grade Responses After the UN Calls for Americans to Stop Eating Meat
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yeah, no deal until Hamas surrenders. Their leaders have said on TV they'd do October 7 again and again if given the chance.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS HOSTAGES ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twitter Has Prime Grade Responses After the UN Calls for Americans to Stop Eating Meat
Grateful Calvin
'Time to End the DEI Dystopia.' Home Loans Now Determined Based on Race? Christopher Rufo SCOOP
Chad Felix Greene
Keith Olbermann Announces His Departure From X Because Elon Musk Has Gone QAnon
Brett T.
'Is This a Joke?' Journalist Defends Hamas Claiming They Held Hostages in 'Reasonable Conditions'
Chad Felix Greene
Report: Heavy Rain in the Gaza Strip Brings Threat of Overwhelmed Sewage System
Brett T.
Noted Constitutional Scholar Monica Lewinsky Tries To Save Democracy With a Series of Amendments
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Twitter Has Prime Grade Responses After the UN Calls for Americans to Stop Eating Meat Grateful Calvin
Advertisement