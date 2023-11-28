Journalist Says Hamas Is Offering All Hostages in Exchange for a Full Ceasefire

There's been a slow trickle of hostages being released by Hamas in exchange for aid and the release of Israeli prisoners in jail for trying to shoot, stab, and blow up Jews. They're still holding about 200 people hostage, but journalist Caroline Glick reports that Hamas has offered to give up all its hostages … in exchange for a "full ceasefire."

Hamas is offering all the hostages in exchange for a full ceasefire. In other words, if Israel agrees to lose the war, and accept Hamas's survival, it will give us the hostages.

If Israel takes this deal, we will be on the fast track to national destruction. — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) November 28, 2023

Very glad to hear that @bezalelsm rejected this possibility and war cabinet opposes it. — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) November 28, 2023

Or take the deal, secure the hostages, and continue the operation — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) November 28, 2023

It doesn't work that way. Once you're on the road to the defeat, you don't get off it so easily. We said if they shot one rocket at us from Gaza, we'd go in. Said the same thing about Lebanon. We're either in the fight, or we're not. — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) November 28, 2023

How about this deal: Hamas releases all of the hostages and then surrenders unconditionally.

This shows how desperate Hamas is. They know if the war doesn’t end Israel will destroy them. — Harold ☘️ (@Nikk1066) November 28, 2023

It would only work if they released all hostages and surrendered all terrorists and Qatar extradited their leaders. So basically, it would never happen. — 🇺🇸SeeingEye🇺🇸 (@Seeingidoc) November 28, 2023

Hamas can’t honor this deal. Hamas admits not all hostages are alive. A dead hostage is not a hostage. — Esya (@Esyechka) November 28, 2023

I pray our leaders have the wisdom not to take this deal. Either Hamas will be destroyed now, or it will be us in a few decades. — The Zionist Pill (@TheZionistPill) November 28, 2023

Just NO! DIG. THEM. OUT. — Tom Umland (@waldland) November 28, 2023

Sounds like one side is losing and requesting a do-over. — Barry Wernick (@Wernick4Dallas) November 28, 2023

No way.



It's EXACTLY what they planned.



It is WHY they took the hostages.



HAMAS must be wiped off the map. — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) November 28, 2023

All the hostages plus Hamas laying down arms and leaving Gaza or surrendering would be acceptable. — Council of Wells (@councilofwells) November 28, 2023

Yeah, no deal until Hamas surrenders. Their leaders have said on TV they'd do October 7 again and again if given the chance.

