Hamas Makes Released Mother Write a Thank-You Note for the 'Babysitting'

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on November 27, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

Hamas has finally begun releasing a handful of the more than 200 hostages kidnapped on October 7: women, children, babies, and the elderly among them. We've seen a disturbing number of posts praising Hamas for taking such good care of the hostages. (An upcoming post about the Israeli hospital seeing them refutes that.) 

Danielle Aloni, who was held hostage with her 5-year-old daughter for 50 days, can vouch for Hamas, See, she wrote a letter thanking them for treating her so well … and for the "babysitting." You don't think that was coerced, do you?

"Like it was a f**king visit to grandma rather than a murderous death cult that held them for 50 days in the pit of hell."

A shocking number of people are demanding proof that she was forced to write it without acknowledging that Hamas took a mother and her 5-year-old daughter hostage after slaughtering everyone around them. Sure, we were held in captivity in a tunnel and fed rice and pita bread (when we were fed), but thank you for all the hours of free babysitting.

***

