Hamas Makes Released Mother Write a Thank-You Note for the 'Babysitting'

Hamas has finally begun releasing a handful of the more than 200 hostages kidnapped on October 7: women, children, babies, and the elderly among them. We've seen a disturbing number of posts praising Hamas for taking such good care of the hostages. (An upcoming post about the Israeli hospital seeing them refutes that.)

Danielle Aloni, who was held hostage with her 5-year-old daughter for 50 days, can vouch for Hamas, See, she wrote a letter thanking them for treating her so well … and for the "babysitting." You don't think that was coerced, do you?

This is sick. Hamas forced Danielle Aloni - who was held hostage with her 5-year-old daughter - to write a thank you letter saying how well Hamas treated her in captivity.



Like it was a fucking visit to grandma rather than a murderous death cult that held them for 50 days in the… pic.twitter.com/atV3QBsPIZ — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 27, 2023

"Like it was a f**king visit to grandma rather than a murderous death cult that held them for 50 days in the pit of hell."

The militant wing of Hamas are spreading a propaganda "thank you" letter in hebrew, that was "written by" Daniel Aloni during her captivity with her little daughter:

"Thank you Thank you for many hours of babysitting"

"My daughter feels like the center of the world now"

insane pic.twitter.com/G4sZzOZq6g — 🎗️((آية | איה | Aya)) (@AyaRaalte) November 27, 2023

The letter is so full of superlatives that it can't possibly express her real feelings, and was written under duress. "If only, in a better world, we could be true, good friends," she ostensibly wrote to terrorists who had abducted her and her daughter and murdered her neighbors. https://t.co/Fq6R4X2KLn — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 27, 2023

There is a worse part that some millions of people will believe that for real Danielle wrote these letters with her free will. — ‏יוניקורן כחול לבן (@kyrixermis) November 27, 2023

Lets have an interview with her, we will find out 😎 — Nasser (@MrEddxb) November 27, 2023

They also forgot to thank Hamas for burning their friends and family. Hamas wrote this and they are 🗑️ — Doge Whisperer 🐕 (@TDogewhisperer) November 27, 2023

No one is buying that except for Hamas sympathizers. — Creature of Habit2 (@CreatureHabit2) November 27, 2023

it really reads like a cynical parody — 🎗️((آية | איה | Aya)) (@AyaRaalte) November 27, 2023

the good news is that Hamas won't be able to draft any more propaganda letters when they're dead — Israel Hilltop News (@real_IHN) November 27, 2023

Ok this is a new low. — Cheryl (@cdevorinvan) November 27, 2023

She still has family members hostage there, she has no choice.

They only release hostages they can control from afar for their vile propaganda. they are PURE EVIL! — ThePragmaticObserver (@asaf_ko) November 27, 2023

Yes, she certainly looks like she's in the pink of health, doesn't she. 💔 — OldBoldPilot (@PhilipPearl1) November 27, 2023

Her sister and 3 year old twins are still hostage. That letter is laughable, no Israeli would ever write that rubbish. — Lizzie Bellevue (@Boatmanschild) November 27, 2023

Had them sleep sitting up in chairs, kept them in the dark, and had days and days of only feeding them pita bread. — Sara Stein MD (@sarasteinmd) November 27, 2023

Stockholm syndrome is real. And Hamas are pure evil — LK_1111 (@elle_kaye11) November 27, 2023

Yes, she was so thankful to be fed rice in dark tunnels, after the Muslim Nazis raped burned and mutilated hundreds of women and babies. — Jewish Defense Corps (@JDCUSA1) November 27, 2023

anyone who doesn’t see this as sick psychopathic, twisted, disturbed and manipulative, as proof that Hamas is obviously a terrorist organization, that their aim is to control the narrative and play the naive for fools…needs to get their own defenses checked. — Ariela 🤍 (@ariela1122) November 27, 2023

She did what she had to do to get her and her daughter out fast as possible — AG (@austing170) November 27, 2023

It continues to shock me that people have bought the story of the benevolent hostage taker and woven some fairytale fantasy about being abducted. — Stephanie (@Stephan82256899) November 27, 2023

A shocking number of people are demanding proof that she was forced to write it without acknowledging that Hamas took a mother and her 5-year-old daughter hostage after slaughtering everyone around them. Sure, we were held in captivity in a tunnel and fed rice and pita bread (when we were fed), but thank you for all the hours of free babysitting.

