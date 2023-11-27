CNN Tries to Shame Companies That Haven't Pulled Ads From X Over Elon Musk's 'Antisemitism'

X owner Elon Musk is such an antisemite that he traveled to Israel Monday to meet with Benjamin Netanyahu, visit one of the towns ravaged by Hamas' invasion on October 7, and to view a screening of Hamas atrocities. Nevertheless, the mainstream media is certain that Musk is antisemitic.

We've been through this before — media outlets trying to "name and shame" companies that haven't pulled ads from social media sites. It's extortion: rather than just report the ones that have pulled advertising, they report on the ones that haven't pulled their advertising — yet.

Back in 2020, CNN attempted this with Facebook and the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign, a month-long advertiser boycott of Facebook over supposed hate speech on the platform. CNN duly noted which companies hadn't pulled their ads:

These are the big brands that haven't pulled ads from Facebook yet https://t.co/Nh9BQwX0nO — CNN (@CNN) July 1, 2020

It's 2023, and CNN is at it again. Oliver Darcy last week outed some of the major companies that were still advertising on X, despite Musk being antisemitic.

This is activism, not journalism. pic.twitter.com/b2SMkCJEDq — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 24, 2023

Exactly. It's activism. These companies aren't living up to Darcy's expectations and he's going to punish them.

Darcy is among the cadre of self-important internet hall monitors. Unsurprising headline. — Michael J. Lewis II (@MichaelJLewisII) November 25, 2023

Tortious interference — Durham Monk in Seclusion (@DurhamMonk) November 24, 2023

CNN can't stand a platform that counters its propaganda. — CindyHoedel (@CindyHoedel) November 26, 2023

@NFL I'm proud of you for ignoring CNN bullying.



Good job! You too @Walmart — Randall CA 🇺🇸🌎 (@rjb77ca) November 26, 2023

@oliverdarcy if you make a career out of trying to cancel people, guess what happens. Correct, it comes back at you. Simple law of the universe. It’s not too late. — Greg Tschida (@greg_tschida) November 26, 2023

Add these clowns to the lawsuit! — GammaL (@GammaL94788) November 24, 2023

This is Darcy being an unpaid MMFA staffer. — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) November 24, 2023

Journalism is dead. Journalists believe that withholding information from the masses, or simply lying, allows them to shape history by distorting what's honesty happening as they're "documenting" it. THEY don't want US to make informed decisions.



Göbbels would blush. — Dick Peter Koch Jr. (@DickPeterKochJr) November 24, 2023

The lines aren't even just blurred anymore.

They're blatantly crossed and giving us the finger from the other side. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) November 24, 2023

Still proudly displays the "X" link right under his name. — Fear the Young (@Suburban_Dad) November 24, 2023

"These journalists are still posting on X despite Elon Musk's antisemitic endorsement."

Thanks @oliverdarcy , those three companies now move up on my list when considering where and how to spend my money. — American Ajax (@AjaxAmerican) November 24, 2023

Of course it's the sellout, @oliverdarcy

He sold his soul years ago. — Michael, Baron of SoDak (@BaronMichaelSD) November 26, 2023

CNN corrupts absolutely.

This, my friends, is called a grift. — DS (@DanielS97961880) November 25, 2023

Darcy is lying. There was no endorsement.



But worse, it’s activism for the purpose of suppressing speech. From people who are supposed to be the biggest defenders of free speech. — Pudge (@pudgenet) November 26, 2023

Not even activism. It’s propaganda. — Free Hong Kong 🇭🇰 Free Tibet Free Taiwan 🇹🇼 (@leosteve82) November 24, 2023

How many major companies still advertise on CNN even after peddling fake news for years? We don't know if there's a list, because it's liberals who are into making lists.

***

