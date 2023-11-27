CNN Tries to Shame Companies That Haven't Pulled Ads From X Over Elon Musk's 'Antisemitism'

Guy Surrounded By Ice, Bundled Up In Winter Coat, Hat Says End Fossil...
Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on November 27, 2023
Townhall Media

X owner Elon Musk is such an antisemite that he traveled to Israel Monday to meet with Benjamin Netanyahu, visit one of the towns ravaged by Hamas' invasion on October 7, and to view a screening of Hamas atrocities. Nevertheless, the mainstream media is certain that Musk is antisemitic.

We've been through this before — media outlets trying to "name and shame" companies that haven't pulled ads from social media sites. It's extortion: rather than just report the ones that have pulled advertising, they report on the ones that haven't pulled their advertising — yet.

Back in 2020, CNN attempted this with Facebook and the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign, a month-long advertiser boycott of Facebook over supposed hate speech on the platform. CNN duly noted which companies hadn't pulled their ads:

It's 2023, and CNN is at it again. Oliver Darcy last week outed some of the major companies that were still advertising on X, despite Musk being antisemitic.

Exactly. It's activism. These companies aren't living up to Darcy's expectations and he's going to punish them. 

"These journalists are still posting on X despite Elon Musk's antisemitic endorsement."

CNN corrupts absolutely.

How many major companies still advertise on CNN even after peddling fake news for years? We don't know if there's a list, because it's liberals who are into making lists.

