Terrorist Apologist Explains the Word 'Terrorism' Is a 'Neo-Colonial Social Construct'

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on November 25, 2023
Twitter

At first, we sincerely thought this was a woke parody account, like Titania McGrath. But it's not — it's from an alleged Ph.D. candidate at Birmingham University. Of course, he came to Britain to further his studies. Another win for multiculturalism and the current university system.

We were certain it was a parody because it used the term "neo-colonial social construct." Nothing is real to these people.

Community Notes to the rescue:

The word “Terrorism” first originated in reference to the rule of the Jacobin faction during the French Revolution in the late 18th century. To claim the word “Terrorism” is simply a neo-colonial social construct is simply false.

So, by that logic, the word "terrorist" is also a neo-colonial social construct. Here's just another overeducated terrorist apologist.

Anders Breivik is the Norwegian terrorist who killed 77 people at a summer camp.

Oh, he was a transgressor.

It sure sounds like he's trying to excuse the slaughter of innocent civilians — sorry, colonialist oppressors. Like the babies they took hostage.

