Terrorist Apologist Explains the Word 'Terrorism' Is a 'Neo-Colonial Social Construct'

At first, we sincerely thought this was a woke parody account, like Titania McGrath. But it's not — it's from an alleged Ph.D. candidate at Birmingham University. Of course, he came to Britain to further his studies. Another win for multiculturalism and the current university system.

We were certain it was a parody because it used the term "neo-colonial social construct." Nothing is real to these people.

In reality, the term "terrorism" is a neo-colonial social construct which aims to serve the Western powers and their allies. — Mohammed Hijab (@mohammed_hijab) November 22, 2023

Community Notes to the rescue:

The word “Terrorism” first originated in reference to the rule of the Jacobin faction during the French Revolution in the late 18th century. To claim the word “Terrorism” is simply a neo-colonial social construct is simply false.

So, by that logic, the word "terrorist" is also a neo-colonial social construct. Here's just another overeducated terrorist apologist.

No. In reality, the term "terrorism" is the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims. — Ethan (@TheBeanyking) November 22, 2023

Would you call Anders Breivik a terrorist? And if you would, are you ”serving the western powers and their allies” in doing so? — Herr Husis (@HerrHusis) November 22, 2023

Anders Breivik is the Norwegian terrorist who killed 77 people at a summer camp.

Legally a terrorist yes according to most definitions. However as an objective moral designation then no as 'terrorism' is a subjective value judgement. My moral position is to use the adjectives mentioned in the Quran e.g. "criminal", "transgressor", "oppressor" etc. — Mohammed Hijab (@mohammed_hijab) November 22, 2023

Oh, he was a transgressor.

No Mohammed.



Terrorism is a strategy employed by groups like Hamas to achieve political goals by terrorising a civilian population.



For example, October 7 and similar operations are designed to terrorise Israelis into leaving Israel.



Let's debate this on @PiersUncensored — John Aziz (@aziz0nomics) November 22, 2023

You’re a social construct bro. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 23, 2023

Yes, also did you know "jihad" just means "struggle" and "intifada" is the nominal form of the verb "to cuddle" — (((Rubie))) (@alexrubner) November 22, 2023

So when you call the @IDF “terrorists” you are guilty of being “neo-colonial”? — Wolf 🐺 (@WorldByWolf) November 22, 2023

In reality, the term "terrorism" is a neo-colonial social construct which aims to hide Islamic barbarism — steven (@nogulagsagain) November 22, 2023

Ok so they're just savage murderers then. — Orion (@ori0n7) November 22, 2023

Does Islam allow you to engage in queer theory nonsense like this?



You’re sounding like #QueersForPalestine — Fella Writes (@fellawrites) November 22, 2023

Wow, Koranic post-modern mashup edition.



Love it. — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) November 22, 2023

Postmodern intersectionalists make up definitions to suit their political agenda for more power. — Story Horse! 🏴‍☠️ (@bostronix) November 23, 2023

Well, that's a 2023 take all right. In 10 years we will probably be laughing that we used to say things like "neo-colonial social construct" in normal Twitter conversations. Just a hunch. — Mike Runner (@MikeRunner14) November 23, 2023

In reality the term “neo-colonial social construct” is gibberish which aims to serve the progressives and their allies as they try to dismantle Western civilization. — Michael Freund (@msfreund) November 22, 2023

It sure sounds like he's trying to excuse the slaughter of innocent civilians — sorry, colonialist oppressors. Like the babies they took hostage.

***