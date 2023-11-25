New Republic Says Extremist Policies Are Leading to Red State Brain Drain

This editor just got back from The New Republic's X feed, and — this is no exaggeration — they've posted 135 tweets linking to this article, with most getting somewhere between zero and four likes. No, really, 135 tweets. This study must be something really special. And it is … it's showing that college-educated professionals are being driven out of red states by "extremist conservative policies."

As much as Republicans may scorn Joe (and Jane) College, they need them to deliver their babies, to teach their children, to pay taxes, and to provide a host of other services that only people with undergraduate or graduate degrees are able to provide.https://t.co/lVysoGYOyj — The New Republic (@newrepublic) November 22, 2023

We were under the impression that people were leaving blue states like California for Texas and Florida. The New Republic's data seems to come from Tuan D. Nguyen, an associate professor at Kansas State. His study says there's a huge shortage of quality teachers in red states, as well as OB/GYNs, leading to "maternity deserts."

🧠 RED STATE BRAIN DRAIN: “Republican-dominated states are pushing out young professionals by enacting extremist conservative policies.” https://t.co/b19hrR4jGb pic.twitter.com/iLAXMkoPf3 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 24, 2023

We hope these young professionals enjoy crime.

Weird considering actual facts show that people and businesses are moving en masse to red states from blue states — RK-D2 (@RK_D2Vol) November 24, 2023

Jeff Bezos just said he was bugging out of Seattle for Miami, and he has enough money to live anywhere.

Is “culture war” defined as allowing parents to have a say in their child’s education and healthcare? — ClumpOfCells, CRE (@CalkinsMark) November 24, 2023

"Young professionals" i.e. useless complainers. — The Chudinator (@mis4tune_teller) November 24, 2023

Oh no, soon we will only have people here that actually do work. — Sardaukar Chant (@Clypeus_Lupus) November 24, 2023

There are many problems with the assumptions and methodology in this but even the basics aren't correct.



Here's a recent study of wealthy millenials (not a perfect proxy for education but close) showing they are largely leaving Blue states, particularly NY and CA and largely… — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) November 24, 2023

There are many problems with the assumptions and methodology in this but even the basics aren't correct. Here's a recent study of wealthy millennials (not a perfect proxy for education but close) showing they are largely leaving Blue states, particularly NY and CA and largely moving to Red States hhttps://upgradedpoints.com/finance/states-attracting-most-wealthy-millennials/

It's propaganda. They don't care whether or not it's actually true. — Roger Williams (@PIAccount1) November 25, 2023

Are companies moving in or out of red states? I’m confused. — Derek Drayer (@derekdrayer) November 24, 2023

That's weird, because the entire aerospace industry has slowly begun moving out of blue states and into red states.



Personally, I enjoy the part where I don't get murdered for my stuff, since those "extremist conservative policies" keep criminals in jail. — MAE propulsion dude (@dude_mae) November 24, 2023

Oh no!



They will lose thousands of liberal arts and gender studies degrees, and only gain engineers, techs, small business owners and families! — Heath H (@workhostage) November 24, 2023

The big loss seems to be teachers, who want to work where they can host Drag Queen Story Hour in peace.

The exact opposite is happening. The people that care about those things are largely missing critical thinking skills. All of the kids staying are the ones we want to stay. — Balin (@BalinUnder) November 24, 2023

Based on the examples in the article... 👍 — The ℭarlisle (@pkcarlislellc) November 25, 2023

Wasn't it Oregon that will allow students to graduate without knowing how to read write do math etc?https://t.co/qVQf14Bg4F — 🍀🍀Irish Fan 🍀🍀 (@Irish_fan_81) November 24, 2023

Yes, Gov. Kate Brown said the state was doing away with reading and math proficiency standards to graduate.

Does anyone really believe this? — ClassicalPassion (@MartinSilvey) November 25, 2023

Have you been to Portland, Seattle, or San Francisco lately? Unsettling apocalyptic vibes. You can feel those cities slowly dying. — Jack Matheson (@JackMatheson6) November 24, 2023

Young professionals can move to San Francisco and live in an "adult dormitory" with a shared bathroom and kitchen or live in a pod the size of a casket with the money they'll make.

