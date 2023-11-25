Journo Shows How a Nantucket Book Store is Helping Push the LEGEND of...
BOMBSHELL: Laura Loomer Says DeSantis Campaign Hired Prostitutes for Campaign Events
Terrorist Apologist Explains the Word 'Terrorism' Is a 'Neo-Colonial Social Construct'
Stephen Miller Torches the Media So Badly, It Almost Makes Us Feel Sorry...
Hamas Terrorist Has to Carry Elderly Hostage to the Exchange Van
The Phrase 'Believe Israeli Women' Trends As They Are Overlooked By The Global...
'Constitution Says No.' The Left is FURIOUS Conservatives Are Suing to Stop Racial...
According To 'Vice' Magazine, It Absolutely Matters If You're Black Or White
Hamas Sympathizers Win Hearts and Minds of Black Friday Shoppers
Ted Cruz Drops Receipts on Lefties Unhappy About What He Spotted in Kamala...
Reports: No Americans on 2nd List of Hostages to Be Released (That Hamas...
Local Low Information Voter Very Mad At Trump For Ruining City Run Exclusively...
Hilarious Thread Asks For Pics Of People Sleeping After Thanksgiving Dinner
Mitt Romney Names Who He'd Be 'Happy to Vote For' Instead of Trump...

New Republic Says Extremist Policies Are Leading to Red State Brain Drain

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 25, 2023
Meme

This editor just got back from The New Republic's X feed, and — this is no exaggeration — they've posted 135 tweets linking to this article, with most getting somewhere between zero and four likes. No, really, 135 tweets. This study must be something really special. And it is … it's showing that college-educated professionals are being driven out of red states by "extremist conservative policies."

Advertisement

We were under the impression that people were leaving blue states like California for Texas and Florida. The New Republic's data seems to come from Tuan D. Nguyen, an associate professor at Kansas State. His study says there's a huge shortage of quality teachers in red states, as well as OB/GYNs, leading to "maternity deserts."

We hope these young professionals enjoy crime.

Jeff Bezos just said he was bugging out of Seattle for Miami, and he has enough money to live anywhere.

Recommended

Stephen Miller Torches the Media So Badly, It Almost Makes Us Feel Sorry For Them (Almost)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

There are many problems with the assumptions and methodology in this but even the basics aren't correct.

Here's a recent study of wealthy millennials (not a perfect proxy for education but close) showing they are largely leaving Blue states, particularly NY and CA and largely moving to Red States

hhttps://upgradedpoints.com/finance/states-attracting-most-wealthy-millennials/

Advertisement

The big loss seems to be teachers, who want to work where they can host Drag Queen Story Hour in peace.

Yes, Gov. Kate Brown said the state was doing away with reading and math proficiency standards to graduate.

Advertisement

Young professionals can move to San Francisco and live in an "adult dormitory" with a shared bathroom and kitchen or live in a pod the size of a casket with the money they'll make.

***

Editor's Note: This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60.
Tags: NEW REPUBLIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stephen Miller Torches the Media So Badly, It Almost Makes Us Feel Sorry For Them (Almost)
Grateful Calvin
Journo Shows How a Nantucket Book Store is Helping Push the LEGEND of President Biden
Doug P.
BOMBSHELL: Laura Loomer Says DeSantis Campaign Hired Prostitutes for Campaign Events
Brett T.
'Constitution Says No.' The Left is FURIOUS Conservatives Are Suing to Stop Racial Discrimination
Chad Felix Greene
Terrorist Apologist Explains the Word 'Terrorism' Is a 'Neo-Colonial Social Construct'
Brett T.
Local Low Information Voter Very Mad At Trump For Ruining City Run Exclusively By Democrats for Decades
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Stephen Miller Torches the Media So Badly, It Almost Makes Us Feel Sorry For Them (Almost) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement