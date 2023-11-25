Justin Trudeau Blames Waning Support for Ukraine on 'American MAGA-Influenced Thinking'
Journo Shows How a Nantucket Book Store is Helping Push the LEGEND of...
New Republic Says Extremist Policies Are Leading to Red State Brain Drain
BOMBSHELL: Laura Loomer Says DeSantis Campaign Hired Prostitutes for Campaign Events
Terrorist Apologist Explains the Word 'Terrorism' Is a 'Neo-Colonial Social Construct'
Stephen Miller Torches the Media So Badly, It Almost Makes Us Feel Sorry...
Hamas Terrorist Has to Carry Elderly Hostage to the Exchange Van
The Phrase 'Believe Israeli Women' Trends As They Are Overlooked By The Global...
'Constitution Says No.' The Left is FURIOUS Conservatives Are Suing to Stop Racial...
According To 'Vice' Magazine, It Absolutely Matters If You're Black Or White
Hamas Sympathizers Win Hearts and Minds of Black Friday Shoppers
Ted Cruz Drops Receipts on Lefties Unhappy About What He Spotted in Kamala...
Reports: No Americans on 2nd List of Hostages to Be Released (That Hamas...
Local Low Information Voter Very Mad At Trump For Ruining City Run Exclusively...

Jew for Ceasefire Says It's Notable That Hamas Released Four Hostages for Humanitarian Reasons

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on November 25, 2023
Twitter

In an earlier post, we showed a video of some of the hostages that Hamas has released in exchange for Palestinians in prison for trying to murder IDF soldiers and other Jews, either by knifing them or attempting suicide bombings. Among them were a young boy and an elderly woman who had to be carried to the van — hardly the same as convicted attempted murderers.

Advertisement

Katie Halper hosts something called "Useful Idiots" and says it's kind of a weird response to call the Hamas hostage-takers scum bags; after all, even though they're still holding babies hostage, they did release four hostages for humanitarian reasons, which Israel did not do. Israel couldn't have done it, as they have no hostages.

That's quite the take.

Recommended

Stephen Miller Torches the Media So Badly, It Almost Makes Us Feel Sorry For Them (Almost)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We're shocked by the number of people remarking on how well these hostages must have been treated. Just look at them … they're alive, aren't they?

"A Jew for #Ceasefire" is as deluded as "Queers for Palestine."

Advertisement

You can't support a ceasefire against Hamas without supporting its invasion and slaughter of 1,400 Israelis. Calling Hamas "humanitarian" assumes they're even human.

***

Update:


***

Editor's Note: This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60.


Tags: HAMAS HOSTAGES ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stephen Miller Torches the Media So Badly, It Almost Makes Us Feel Sorry For Them (Almost)
Grateful Calvin
New Republic Says Extremist Policies Are Leading to Red State Brain Drain
Brett T.
Justin Trudeau Blames Waning Support for Ukraine on 'American MAGA-Influenced Thinking'
Brett T.
BOMBSHELL: Laura Loomer Says DeSantis Campaign Hired Prostitutes for Campaign Events
Brett T.
Journo Shows How a Nantucket Book Store is Helping Push the LEGEND of President Biden
Doug P.
Terrorist Apologist Explains the Word 'Terrorism' Is a 'Neo-Colonial Social Construct'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Stephen Miller Torches the Media So Badly, It Almost Makes Us Feel Sorry For Them (Almost) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement