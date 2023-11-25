Jew for Ceasefire Says It's Notable That Hamas Released Four Hostages for Humanitarian Reasons

In an earlier post, we showed a video of some of the hostages that Hamas has released in exchange for Palestinians in prison for trying to murder IDF soldiers and other Jews, either by knifing them or attempting suicide bombings. Among them were a young boy and an elderly woman who had to be carried to the van — hardly the same as convicted attempted murderers.

Katie Halper hosts something called "Useful Idiots" and says it's kind of a weird response to call the Hamas hostage-takers scum bags; after all, even though they're still holding babies hostage, they did release four hostages for humanitarian reasons, which Israel did not do. Israel couldn't have done it, as they have no hostages.

Kind of a weird response to the release of hostages. It’s notable that Hamas released 4 hostages for humanitarian reasons with nothing in return. Israel, of course, did not do that. https://t.co/kBEOWGaAQ9 — Katie Halper A Jew For #CeasefireNow (@kthalps) November 24, 2023

That's quite the take.

What can you even say about someone who thinks it's generous for a genocidal, theocratic, terrorist group to release women and children it has kidnapped after torturing and murdering their relatives? — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) November 25, 2023

How is this even a real post? You should be ashamed of yourself. — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) November 25, 2023

The mind twisting yoga upside down acrobatics required to even type those words are beyond my comprehension. — Ricky Law (@rickylaw) November 25, 2023

They kidnapped children, and we should give them a round of applause for returning them??? — Sam Eshaghoff (@SamEshaghoff) November 25, 2023

Did you just praise a terrorist organization for the way the released hostages that they capture in an act of terror while slaughtering civilians and held for a month? Is this supposed to be satire? — Thallo (@Thallo_Poker) November 25, 2023

We're shocked by the number of people remarking on how well these hostages must have been treated. Just look at them … they're alive, aren't they?

Stockholm Syndrome by proxy, I see — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) November 24, 2023

Katie,



Hamas deserves complete extermination in return for taking and raping those hostages.



What's wrong with you? — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) November 25, 2023

You are delusional and a terrorist apologist. — Tamar Schwarzbard 🇮🇱 (@TSchwarzbard) November 25, 2023

They kidnapped them from their beds. Holocaust survivors and toddlers. What are you talking about?! — Maya Goldin (@maya_goldin) November 25, 2023

This is the deal pic.twitter.com/xIZcfl2qEB — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 24, 2023

There’s still time to delete this, Katie. — Sam Avishay (@samavishay) November 25, 2023

Ignores the fact that hostages were taken in the first place, negating "humanitarian" argument.



Also, Israel didn't invade Gaza and take hostages, so how could they return any? — Scott Campbell (@ScootisAmericus) November 25, 2023

Happy for you to trade places with more of them — Samuel Stern (@RabbiSamStern) November 25, 2023

May you meet your Hamas friends one day. Let's see how they reward you. — Gail Notestine (@gail_notestine) November 25, 2023

"A Jew for #Ceasefire" is as deluded as "Queers for Palestine."

How did they get to be hostages in the first place Katie? Was the October 7 attack "humanitarian?" — Thomas Underdahl (@tcunderdahl) November 25, 2023

You can't support a ceasefire against Hamas without supporting its invasion and slaughter of 1,400 Israelis. Calling Hamas "humanitarian" assumes they're even human.

***

Update:

The dumbs don’t understand that ISIS is violent while Hamas simply wants to eliminate Israel. https://t.co/s9yAtkgXK0 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 25, 2023





***

