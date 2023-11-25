Stephen Miller Torches the Media So Badly, It Almost Makes Us Feel Sorry...
Hamas Terrorist Has to Carry Elderly Hostage to the Exchange Van

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on November 25, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

Here's a surprise: Hamas is saying it's delaying the second release of hostages.

A fraction of the more than 200 hostages Hamas is holding actually were freed, and while Palestine is getting 150 terrorists back from jail, these are the people they took hostage on October 7:

At the same time, Palestinians were shooting off fireworks to celebrate the return of their terrorists.

We've been warned by no less than Vice President Kamala Harris not to conflate citizens of Gaza with Hamas, and yet who was out celebrating the massacre on October 7, and celebrating the return of convicted prisoners.

Hamas was so brave to capture these hunched-over elderly women who clearly posed a threat. Show this video to any idiot who thinks there's any equivalence between hostages and prisoners.

These are the people citizens around the world are in the street celebrating by tearing down all of those "Kidnapped" posters.

And this deal, which is already on hold, isn't even for the release of all the hostages.

***

Tags: HAMAS HOSTAGES

