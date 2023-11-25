Hamas Terrorist Has to Carry Elderly Hostage to the Exchange Van

Here's a surprise: Hamas is saying it's delaying the second release of hostages.

Hamas coming up with excuses not to hand over hostages as promised?



What a surprise https://t.co/z9DHE7dG4H — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 25, 2023

A fraction of the more than 200 hostages Hamas is holding actually were freed, and while Palestine is getting 150 terrorists back from jail, these are the people they took hostage on October 7:

Look at the condition of most of the women in this video.



They took these women across the border and held them hostage.



One of them has to be carried…all of them look dazed. pic.twitter.com/ZqiO2cWMlW — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 24, 2023

At the same time, Palestinians were shooting off fireworks to celebrate the return of their terrorists.

Israel traded attempted murderers for grandmothers, mothers, and children. Ramallah is celebrating getting their terrorists back. pic.twitter.com/dI2ZZu32x3 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 24, 2023

We've been warned by no less than Vice President Kamala Harris not to conflate citizens of Gaza with Hamas, and yet who was out celebrating the massacre on October 7, and celebrating the return of convicted prisoners.

Look at how the crowd cheers at their embarrassment, confusion, and dazedness. — Jacob Linker 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦🇭🇰🇹🇼 (@JacobALinker) November 24, 2023

Meanwhile Palestinian prisoners of Israel are in excellent shape — DonJib $ too poor to buy blue check $ lookin4love (@therealdonjibo) November 24, 2023

They look very traumatized 😔 — Lisa (@HealthyFairy86) November 25, 2023

And the cowards have their faces covered. Disgusting. — Pro Libertate 🇺🇸 (@prolibertate7) November 25, 2023

Look at how that terrorist tries to pretend he’s caring for that boy… it’s insane how well they know how to play for dumb fucks in the media — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) November 24, 2023

And act like they best friend to hostage. Hamas no friend to human, only to Hamas and goat. — Mr. FAFO (@MisterFAFO) November 24, 2023

This was their release by Hamas. They probably were not told they were being released and were probably wondering if this was the end for them. They were kept in tunnels with no daylight for 40+ days. They are disoriented for sure. Just heartbreaking. — Deborah Corff (@DeborahCorff) November 25, 2023

Hamas was so brave to capture these hunched-over elderly women who clearly posed a threat. Show this video to any idiot who thinks there's any equivalence between hostages and prisoners.

They’re deep in survival mode and have been for an extremely long time. The amount of trauma and PTSD they will experience is something unique that few can relate to. — Dee (blue m&m) 🫶🏽 (@MissCWilshire) November 24, 2023

The elderly woman being carried. The young boy. This just broke me. — Denise Ryan (@deniseoryan) November 24, 2023

These are the people citizens around the world are in the street celebrating by tearing down all of those "Kidnapped" posters.

And this deal, which is already on hold, isn't even for the release of all the hostages.

***