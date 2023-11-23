UN Tool Says the Death and Destruction in Gaza Is 'The Worst Ever'

WATCH: Dolly Parton At The Dallas-Commanders Halftime Show Proves She's A National Treasur...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 23, 2023
Twitter

Wow, we're shocked that Christiane Amanpour didn't push back on this absurd claim. She was interviewing Martin Griffiths, the UN's Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, and he told her that he doesn't say it lightly that the death and destruction in Gaza is "the worst ever." 

The Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry now claims there are more than 13,000 dead Palestinians in Hamas' war against Israel, with more than 5,000 of those being "children" — probably 18-year-old Hamas terrorists.

Griffiths has been doing this job for a while now, and his memory seems to be slipping.

You are a disgrace. You yourself covered the Syrian Civil War where 230,000 civilians were murdered, including through chemical attacks. The death toll in Gaza is less than 5% of that and it includes Hamas terrorists. Other war zones over the last 100 years have even been worse. Stop painting Israel as a villain when it only is responding — appropriately — to an existential threat.

We're so sick of hearing about a "proportionate" response from Israel to a surprise invasion that slaughtered 1,400 innocent civilians just because they were Israeli. The only proper response is to completely eliminate Hamas since they won't surrender and give up their hostages.

