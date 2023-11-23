UN Tool Says the Death and Destruction in Gaza Is 'The Worst Ever'

Wow, we're shocked that Christiane Amanpour didn't push back on this absurd claim. She was interviewing Martin Griffiths, the UN's Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, and he told her that he doesn't say it lightly that the death and destruction in Gaza is "the worst ever."

The Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry now claims there are more than 13,000 dead Palestinians in Hamas' war against Israel, with more than 5,000 of those being "children" — probably 18-year-old Hamas terrorists.

“The worst ever.” Those are the stark words of @UNReliefChief Martin Griffiths, about the death and destruction in Gaza. Having worked in the field for decades, he adds “I don’t say that lightly.” Watch our full conversation. pic.twitter.com/FMo6ZqKYUo — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) November 22, 2023

Griffiths has been doing this job for a while now, and his memory seems to be slipping.

You are a disgrace. You yourself covered the Syrian Civil War where 230,000 civilians were murdered, including through chemical attacks. The death toll in Gaza is less than 5% of that and it includes Hamas terrorists. Other war zones over the last 100 years have even been worse.… https://t.co/e7yLRdgdmK — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) November 22, 2023

It just demonstrates that this is a word game, nothing to do with reality or truth. No jews, no news. — HumbleBrag (@nate_mandel) November 23, 2023

It is no wonder that more children have died in this conflict in a very short space of time than ever before.



This could be because Hamas, like no war party before, hides behind civilians at every opportunity, in hospitals, schools, mosques and other sensitive areas. — Robert Schäfer (@Robert79MA) November 23, 2023

@DavidM_Friedman it doesn’t matter. The PR war is lost to the nineteen year-old social media warriors.



The adults know what’s up. Just look at Netherlands’s election.



Israel needs to finish the job and figure it out later. — Econ for Dummies (@econfordummies) November 23, 2023

What does an antisemite look like?



It looks like Martin Griffiths @UNReliefChief saying on CNN the situation in Gaza is “the worst he’s ever seen.” Not over 1.5 million people murdered in Cambodia when he was there, not the half a million in Rwanda or the half a million in Syria https://t.co/MkaNwC3vMB — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) November 23, 2023

This is Cambodian Genocide distortion/denial.



By comparing Israel's legitimate defense with the Killing Fields, he simultaneously blood-libels the Jewish state and downplays the Cambodian genocide.



Instead of challenging this double lie, @amanpour spreads it.



Shame on both! — Daniel Schwammenthal (@DSchwammenthal) November 23, 2023

I've never been one to claim antisemitism isn't real, but I had no idea how much is out there. I've really learned a lot of people just really hate Jews. And it's almost all coming from the Left. — GammaTaker (@GammaTaker) November 23, 2023

We're so sick of hearing about a "proportionate" response from Israel to a surprise invasion that slaughtered 1,400 innocent civilians just because they were Israeli. The only proper response is to completely eliminate Hamas since they won't surrender and give up their hostages.

