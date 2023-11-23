Grimace Unmoved by Pro-Hamas Protesters Coming Unglued at Parade

Far-left protesters who tried to disrupt the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade by gluing themselves to the street couldn't decide on what they were protesting: Israel, climate change, or capitalism. Whatever it was, they were roundly booed by the crowd.

Pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested as they tried to shut down the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. They glued themselves to the pavement and shouted “Liberation for Palestine and Climate." Crowd shouts "Boo!" - they’re sick of this! pic.twitter.com/P607J6eCBI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 23, 2023

Pro-Palestinian climate change activist wearing a white boiler suit with the word ‘Capitalism’ covered in fake blood gets arrested after gluing himself to the road to block the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade official route.



pic.twitter.com/1YnhZc1ob3 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 23, 2023

Apparently, the glue didn't have time to take hold, as police removed them from the parade route rather quickly.

Enjoy the screams of this protester as he changes hearts and minds with his stunt:

Screaming protester who was unglued by the police and detained. pic.twitter.com/GiHIcePlrI — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) November 23, 2023

Spectators jeered the disruptive protesters and cheered the cops who unglued and arrested them. This kid shouted, “loser!” at one of them. pic.twitter.com/Y8pzJIsojv — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) November 23, 2023

That kid's a hero.

Another group ran in front of McDonald's entry into the parade to display their "Free Palestine" banner, and Grimace became the star of the show:

BREAKING: Grimace has run over the pro Palestinian protestors he is currently on a rampage in the city pic.twitter.com/WWAmVTFha7 — Dubs (@DFDvbya) November 23, 2023

Evil Grimace is so tempted to roll up and "McFlatten" them in his McDonald's Shoe car😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/TjZkM2nfiJ — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 23, 2023

Grimace riding into Paris (1940, Colorized) pic.twitter.com/JsaGdp5GSc — River Page (@river_is_nice) November 23, 2023

*record scratch* *freeze frame*



Grimace: you might be wondering how I got here pic.twitter.com/MLYxi8WJ0X — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) November 23, 2023

It was then that Grimace decided to join the IDF https://t.co/gNijkCcYxM — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 23, 2023

The moment Grimace decided to change his voter registration pic.twitter.com/a4du4lEpoa — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 23, 2023

It was at that moment that Grimace realized that diversity is not in fact our strength pic.twitter.com/YdG47IAaOn — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 23, 2023

Grimace is always at the scene of the crime https://t.co/Wk3IKJrpuU — Alex Clark (@yoalexrapz) November 23, 2023

Poor Grimace … now they're going to think he was riding behind a "Palestinian Genocide" banner.

