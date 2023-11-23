Grimace Unmoved by Pro-Hamas Protesters Coming Unglued at Parade

Are You High? Sky News' Kay Burley Makes Outrageous Accusation About Israel-Hamas Exchange
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on November 23, 2023
Twitter

Far-left protesters who tried to disrupt the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade by gluing themselves to the street couldn't decide on what they were protesting: Israel, climate change, or capitalism. Whatever it was, they were roundly booed by the crowd.

Advertisement

Apparently, the glue didn't have time to take hold, as police removed them from the parade route rather quickly.

Enjoy the screams of this protester as he changes hearts and minds with his stunt:

That kid's a hero.

Another group ran in front of McDonald's entry into the parade to display their "Free Palestine" banner, and Grimace became the star of the show:

Poor Grimace … now they're going to think he was riding behind a "Palestinian Genocide" banner. 

***

