Did They REALLY Just Compare Israeli Hostages to Palestinian Criminals? Leftwing Org Jumps...
Rep. Jamaal Bowman Tells MSNBC He Couldn't Walk Through Checkpoints Because He Wasn't...
Um, No: Gen Z Says They Should Be Hired For Personality, Not Productivity
Forbes Explains How to ‘Decenter Whiteness’ in the Workplace
Charleston South Carolina Elects First Republican Mayor Since 1877
Video of Thanksgiving Season Traffic in LA Reminds Us All Why We're Glad...
Jonathan Turley Points to How Biden & Dem Gun-Grabbing Rhetoric Has Backfired Big...
CNN and Mediaite SHOCKED to Learn That Mike Johnson Believes Things Christians Often...
Let’s Talk About These ‘Rabbis for Peace’
Vehicle Explosion at US/Canada Border Checkpoint Reported As 'Attempted Terror Attack'; Up...
WaPo Notes 'Dems Border Problem Is Getting Real' (and by 'Getting Real' They...
John Kirby’s Response to Question About Genocide a Pleasant Surprise
Ex Sen. Claire McCaskill Warns That Trump Is 'Even More Dangerous' Than Hitler...
WH & Dem Efforts to Push Biden's Thanksgiving 'Savings' Are Epic Self-Owns

Rabbi Can't Believe 150 Palestinians Being Freed From Captivity Didn't Make the Headline

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on November 22, 2023
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

As you know by now, Israel has agreed to a four-day ceasefire and the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 50 of the more than 200 hostages kidnapped by Hamas in their October 7 raid on Israel and massacre of 1,400 innocent civilians. While Hamas even took babies hostage, Israel is releasing children … as in 18-year-olds who tried to kill Jews in Israel.

Advertisement

Until now, we've gotten the viewpoint of rabbis from a transgender "rabbi" favored by the media. Now we have Rabbi Alissa Wise, a member of #Rabbis4Ceasefire. She thinks it's "wild" that MSNBC of all networks didn't put the release of 150 Palestinian terrorists in its headline.

"150 Palestinian women and children." Again, 18- and 19-year-old children, not babies.


Recommended

Um, No: Gen Z Says They Should Be Hired For Personality, Not Productivity
Amy Curtis
Advertisement
Advertisement

It's wild that MSNBC isn't making a bigger deal about why these 150 Palestinians were in "captivity." Hamas gets back 150 terrorists in exchange for a fraction of the hostages it kidnapped on October 7.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS HOSTAGES ISRAEL PALESTINIANS TERRORISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Um, No: Gen Z Says They Should Be Hired For Personality, Not Productivity
Amy Curtis
Rep. Jamaal Bowman Tells MSNBC He Couldn't Walk Through Checkpoints Because He Wasn't Jewish
Brett T.
Did They REALLY Just Compare Israeli Hostages to Palestinian Criminals? Leftwing Org Jumps the Shark
Chad Felix Greene
Forbes Explains How to ‘Decenter Whiteness’ in the Workplace
Brett T.
Jonathan Turley Points to How Biden & Dem Gun-Grabbing Rhetoric Has Backfired Big Time
Doug P.
Charleston South Carolina Elects First Republican Mayor Since 1877
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Um, No: Gen Z Says They Should Be Hired For Personality, Not Productivity Amy Curtis
Advertisement