Rabbi Can't Believe 150 Palestinians Being Freed From Captivity Didn't Make the Headline

As you know by now, Israel has agreed to a four-day ceasefire and the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 50 of the more than 200 hostages kidnapped by Hamas in their October 7 raid on Israel and massacre of 1,400 innocent civilians. While Hamas even took babies hostage, Israel is releasing children … as in 18-year-olds who tried to kill Jews in Israel.

Until now, we've gotten the viewpoint of rabbis from a transgender "rabbi" favored by the media. Now we have Rabbi Alissa Wise, a member of #Rabbis4Ceasefire. She thinks it's "wild" that MSNBC of all networks didn't put the release of 150 Palestinian terrorists in its headline.

Its wild that the 150 Palestinian women and children being released from captivity don’t even make the headline! https://t.co/HfVxVW8Vh3 — Rabbi Alissa Wise (@AlissaShira) November 22, 2023

"150 Palestinian women and children." Again, 18- and 19-year-old children, not babies.

It’s either convicted criminals or detainees awaiting sentencing. 17 of them are attempted suicide bombers. This delusional moral equivalency will be studied in the future. https://t.co/EsbdyMcKGD — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) November 22, 2023





Should we also celebrate when attempted murderers are released from San Quentin? — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 22, 2023

NO!

There's no equivalency between the Palestinian prisoners and Israeli hostages being exchanged.



The Palestinian minors committed violent attacks against Israelis.



Hamas kidnapped Israeli children as young as 9-months-old from their bedrooms after murdering their parents. pic.twitter.com/oIK3EvL1Mr — Lazer Cohen (@Lazer_Cohen) November 22, 2023

Because the the Israeli hostages didn’t try to stab innocent women on the streets of Jerusalem like the Palestinian ones? — David (@porgcupinetree) November 22, 2023

It's wild you don't know most are members of terrorist orgs. 17 have shot or stabbed Israelis, a number of them teenage terrorists who stabbed civilians. One of the victims was an Orthodox Jewish mom with her two small children talking a walk. — George Yury Revutsky (@george_revutsky) November 22, 2023

It’s wild that you care more about the enemy than about your own people — Michael Freund (@msfreund) November 22, 2023

What’s wild is that you call yourself a “rabbi.” — Ms. Information (@toughdog18) November 22, 2023

Innocents released is a bigger story than terrorists being released. — Gary in DFW (@LakerGaryC) November 22, 2023

Its wild that people think "women and children" automatically means innocent especially the women



As if adult women are not capable of committing evil and violent acts — Adam (@adam93452) November 22, 2023

Captivity? Or prison for murder. Fix your tweet — X1 (@XE1000A) November 22, 2023

Because they are terrorists? Israel is releasing TERRORISTS (not children! They are in their late teens) with blood on their hands. And Israel is getting back innocent babies, toddlers, children, and women.



Your fake moral equivalency is asinine. — Phshfry 🇮🇱 (@Michael8195u) November 22, 2023

Yeah, everyone should be talking about the violent terrorists who just got released, the pain and suffering they inflicted on people just because those people were Jewish. — Guillaume Raynal (@Guillau48749231) November 22, 2023

Terrorists, "rabbi," terrorists, including convicted terrorists. But you knew that of course. You're despicable. — Red (@Red5hf) November 22, 2023

All of them are criminals or terrorists.



You are so sick. To the core. — Dr. Independent, PhD (@GroupToStopHate) November 22, 2023

It's wild that MSNBC isn't making a bigger deal about why these 150 Palestinians were in "captivity." Hamas gets back 150 terrorists in exchange for a fraction of the hostages it kidnapped on October 7.

