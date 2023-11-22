CNN Leaves Out Why Mother's Daughter Was an Israeli Prisoner

There have been some really revolting takes trying to find some equivalence between Hamas releasing 50 hostages it took October 7 and Israel releasing 150 Palestinians from prison. What did the hostages do to be kidnapped aside from being Israeli? Israel isn't releasing hostages, it's releasing prisoners who were either convicted or awaiting trial.

CNN International decided to talk to the mother of one of the Israeli prisoners scheduled to be released.

Part of the agreement between Israel and Hamas involves the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.@nimaelbagir spoke with one mother who is hoping she may soon see her long imprisoned daughter once again. pic.twitter.com/rE7LPMH8ZO — CNN International PR (@cnnipr) November 22, 2023

How do you do this entire segment without mentioning why her daughter is in prison?



She was part of the stabbing Intifada wave in October 2015, where she stabbed a 19 year old soldier and steal his weapon. https://t.co/CqCNILS0pf — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 22, 2023

Her daughter stabbed someone. Weird that you left that out. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 22, 2023

What kind of mother raises a girl who stabs another mother in front of her little kids? — Trixi Qui (@chicatrixy) November 22, 2023

The media is really doing a bang-up job of covering this deal.

"She is a child and she is so innocent"



"83 Palestinian women and 380 teenagers...are held in Israeli prison"



How does this CNN piece not mention that the imprisoned woman carried out a stabbing attack against a police officer?https://t.co/wFzaU5CavG — Nate Anderson (@NateHindenburg) November 22, 2023

Might need to add some @CommunityNotes context here — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) November 22, 2023

This is pro-Hamas propaganda — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) November 22, 2023

In all other countries when someone stabs someone that’s considered attempted murder or manslaughter and that person end up in jail. When someone attempts a terrorist attack, they are arrested and charged. They are not celebrated and released and given PR on national news media — Sharon 🏝️🐬🐚☀️ (@usamabroad) November 22, 2023

Never ask a woman her age.



Never ask a man his salary.



Never ask a Palestinian mother what her kid was convicted for. — Drutt 🏳️‍🌈 🧲 🕉 ⚾️ (@MansplainingM) November 22, 2023

You know, it might be worth mentioning why the daughter was in prison. Just a thought — Stephen Wilcox (@stephengwilcox) November 22, 2023

This is one of the "children" being held prisoner by Israel. Hamas kidnapped babies out of their cribs. What did they do?

It was a mostly peaceful stabbing 🔪🔪🔪🔪🔪 — Anonymous Source (@MeKaytoo) November 22, 2023

They took the electronic devices away from an imprisoned attempted murderer. These people know no bounds. — Yotam Gafni (@Suflaky) November 22, 2023

@CommunityNotes the context needs to be added here. The “long imprisoned daughter” stabbed someone in the neck — Alk92 (@icodesigngroup) November 22, 2023

If my daughter stabbed someone, and was convicted and sentenced, I would have no expectation to ever see her again, outside of a visit to a prison.



CNN sucks elephant balls. — Constitutional Minarchist (@Da48990072Davis) November 22, 2023

Interesting that this segment is brought to us by "CNN International PR." PR for Hamas?

