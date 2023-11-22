CNN Leaves Out Why Mother's Daughter Was an Israeli Prisoner

Not Surprisingly, Climate, Trans Activists Align With Hamas Hostage-Takers
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 22, 2023
Twitter

There have been some really revolting takes trying to find some equivalence between Hamas releasing 50 hostages it took October 7 and Israel releasing 150 Palestinians from prison. What did the hostages do to be kidnapped aside from being Israeli? Israel isn't releasing hostages, it's releasing prisoners who were either convicted or awaiting trial. 

CNN International decided to talk to the mother of one of the Israeli prisoners scheduled to be released.

The media is really doing a bang-up job of covering this deal.

This is one of the "children" being held prisoner by Israel. Hamas kidnapped babies out of their cribs. What did they do?

Interesting that this segment is brought to us by "CNN International PR." PR for Hamas?

***

