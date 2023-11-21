Report: Hamas to Release 53 Hostages in Exchange for Prisoners, Short Ceasefire

Professor Claims Oct. 7 Wasn't Genocidal Threat Because Only 0.01 Percent of Israelis...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on November 21, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent out a somewhat cryptic announcement Tuesday morning:

Those developments appear to be the release of 53 hostages, 40 children and 13 mothers. In exchange, Hamas will enjoy a short ceasefire and Israel will release 150 Hamas prisoners.

Five days? No way.

That still leaves nearly 200 hostages for Hamas to leverage.

The Jerusalem Post is reporting that Hamas will release 80 hostages … still not enough.

Biden hasn't done anything, except take off for a six-day weekend:

***

