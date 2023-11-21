Report: Hamas to Release 53 Hostages in Exchange for Prisoners, Short Ceasefire

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent out a somewhat cryptic announcement Tuesday morning:

Prime Minister's Office Announcement:



In light of developments on the issue of the release of our hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will, this evening, convene the War Cabinet at 18:00, the Security Cabinet at 19:00, and the Government at 20:00. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 21, 2023

Those developments appear to be the release of 53 hostages, 40 children and 13 mothers. In exchange, Hamas will enjoy a short ceasefire and Israel will release 150 Hamas prisoners.

53 hostages to be released. 40 kids and 13 mothers. This appears final. Deal imminent. — Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) November 21, 2023

Are the Isaelis releasing anyone? — Armin Rosen (@ArminRosen) November 21, 2023

Hamas prisoners of an unknown number, and providing large quantities of fuel and food. Plus 5 days of pause in fighting — Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) November 21, 2023

Five days? No way.

In exchange for Hamas having time to regroup and rearm the launch the next attack, Israel gets a fraction of the hostages back maybe https://t.co/GbVSbFUGz7 — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 21, 2023

Efforts to regroup and rearm will not be successful, this is what was holding up the deal. Hamas wanted a total pullout of troops and six hour daily windows without overhead surveillance. Israel said

“No Way Jose” — Mark G (@MarkG313929) November 21, 2023

That still leaves nearly 200 hostages for Hamas to leverage.

So basically, taking hostages is an effective strategy to continuously be repeated. — Sara (@monamouroui) November 21, 2023

Why not all hostages? Are they all dead? — Richard Hambloch (@rich1mages) November 21, 2023

And then what? Hamas turns over everyone who was involved and collaborated in the attacks so they can be dealt with? Otherwise this is just 10/6 and there will be another 10/7. — FNU LNU (@prosqtor) November 21, 2023

The price of that release is high. Now tell what Israel is giving for those 53 hostages. 150 prisoners and a 4 or 5 day pause in fighting. The way I see it Israel values life 3 times more than Hamas. Without the pause it might need to be 10 or 20 times more. — Randy LaVerne (@RandyLaverne) November 21, 2023

No to 5 days ceasefire. — Knightly (@Ifeanyi_Online) November 21, 2023

And what when they continue launching rockets every single day of this supposed pause? — seedmole (@seedmole) November 21, 2023

The Jerusalem Post is reporting that Hamas will release 80 hostages … still not enough.

BREAKING: Hamas will release 80 hostages in its ceasefire deal with Israel, Hebrew media reported citing an Israeli official.#Hamas | #Israel | #Gazahttps://t.co/zGEH1RB66T — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) November 21, 2023

Hamas is getting its Black Friday special 3-1



With a return policy#shande — It's ME! (@Mannye184) November 21, 2023

Have the Republicans started complaining that Biden is negotiating with terrorists yet? — Meaty Albatross (@Meaty_Albatross) November 21, 2023

Biden hasn't done anything, except take off for a six-day weekend:

BREAKING - When reporters asked US President Joe Biden



"Mr. President, do you know how many Americans will be released?"



Biden: "There's plenty of time to talk about hostages. Not yet. I won't tell you."



From- @disclosetv pic.twitter.com/zgqk4R3UhK — Jitender Chaudhary (@JituChaudhary25) November 21, 2023

***