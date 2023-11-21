Professor Claims Oct. 7 Wasn't Genocidal Threat Because Only 0.01 Percent of Israelis Were Killed

Report: Hamas to Release 53 Hostages in Exchange for Prisoners, Short Ceasefire
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on November 21, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

Credit where credit is due … President Joe Biden deserves praise for standing with Israel, even though it's costing him in the polls by young Hamas sympathizers in the Democratic Party. Another one who deserves credit is NSC spokesman John Kirby. He's usually sent to the podium to lie, but he too has been a steadfast supporter of Israel, which again, is pissing off a lot of terrorist sympathizers.

Kirby the other day asked the press to start using the word "genocide" correctly. Israel isn't committing genocide; it's responding to a genocidal threat.

Kirby is also losing a lot of popularity points for the Biden administration. International Relations Professor Nicholas Grossman took issue with Kirby's use of the word "genocide." Hamas only killed about 0.01 percent of Israel's population and has no chance of wiping Israel off the map. But Kirby didn't call it genocide; he called it a "genocidal terrorist threat." And Hamas leaders, who have the elimination of Israel in their charter, have said they'd commit October 7 again and again and again. They're just waiting for a ceasefire so they can prepare.

Does Israel face genocide from Hamas? No. But is Hamas a "genocidal terrorist threat"? Absolutely, especially when you bring Iran into the equation.

***

