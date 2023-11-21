Professor Claims Oct. 7 Wasn't Genocidal Threat Because Only 0.01 Percent of Israelis Were Killed

Credit where credit is due … President Joe Biden deserves praise for standing with Israel, even though it's costing him in the polls by young Hamas sympathizers in the Democratic Party. Another one who deserves credit is NSC spokesman John Kirby. He's usually sent to the podium to lie, but he too has been a steadfast supporter of Israel, which again, is pissing off a lot of terrorist sympathizers.

Kirby the other day asked the press to start using the word "genocide" correctly. Israel isn't committing genocide; it's responding to a genocidal threat.

NSC’s John Kirby: "Israel isn’t trying to wipe the Palestinian people off the map. Israel isn’t trying to wipe Gaza off the map. Israel is trying to defend itself against a genocidal terrorist threat. So if we’re going to start using that word, Fine. Let’s use it appropriately.” pic.twitter.com/fRjKXJN6Tv — Shelley Greenspan (@ShelleyGspan) November 20, 2023

Kirby is also losing a lot of popularity points for the Biden administration. International Relations Professor Nicholas Grossman took issue with Kirby's use of the word "genocide." Hamas only killed about 0.01 percent of Israel's population and has no chance of wiping Israel off the map. But Kirby didn't call it genocide; he called it a "genocidal terrorist threat." And Hamas leaders, who have the elimination of Israel in their charter, have said they'd commit October 7 again and again and again. They're just waiting for a ceasefire so they can prepare.

Israel doesn't face "a genocidal terrorist threat." As brutal as the 10/7 Hamas attack was, it killed about 0.01% of the Israeli population (9/11 killed 0.001% of America's). No chance Hamas could wipe them out, nor get close.

I agree, let's use the word "genocide" appropriately. https://t.co/zSJud6FxVI — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) November 21, 2023

The genocidal terrorist threat comes from Hamas's sponsor, which either you know full well and are therefore being deliberately factitious, or you don't, in which case you are a ludicrous illiterate who should lose tenure. https://t.co/PkbFUhcdTs — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 21, 2023

Genocidal intentions, not capabilities. He’s said that multiple times before.



Calculations change if Iran has a bomb. — Benjamin Fogel (@BA_Fogel) November 21, 2023

The head of Hamas said they would do this again and again though. And their charter calls for the elimination of Israel. And they have allies who would likely help them if they saw weakness. And the attacks would have been much worse if Israel didn't fight back. — Sargon the Almighty (@SargonAlmighty) November 21, 2023

Hmm, are they not genocidal if they want to destroy Israel and the only thing stopping them are their capabilities? — Michael Rio Stover (@RioStover) November 21, 2023

Hamas is quite open about its genocidal intent. Its capabilities are lacking, but the intent is obvious because it is self-proclaimed. — David Strom (@DavidStrom) November 21, 2023

There's a different between a threat and a risk.

1) The risk is, probablisticaly speaking, close to zero

2) the threat is very much there

The distinction matters, because (2) is true contingent on Israel's strength and defense — Avishai Green אבישי גרין أفيشاي چرين (@AvishaiGreen) November 21, 2023

But the "threats" that Hamas make are genocidal. They may not be able to carry these out by themselves, but with help from other actors in the region they might. — Stephen Shaw (@StephenShaw17) November 21, 2023

Hamas has "genocidal intentions" as Kirby said. Their plan was to inspire others to join the fight, multiplying their capabilities. They couldn't commit genocide on their own but they hoped to inspire one. — John Sexton (@verumserum) November 21, 2023

Isn't the official policy of Hamas to wipe Israel off the map? Genocide in other words? — David Mastio (@DavidMastio) November 21, 2023

Hamas’ charter is genocidal. Its leader’s words are genocidal. Its actions, including very recent ones, are genocidal. And if it had the capacity, it would eagerly carry out genocide. https://t.co/brNYBUNzIY — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 21, 2023

In addition, Hamas is a proxy of a state on the verge of getting nukes and with several large army proxies. Israel is most definitely facing a genocidal threat. — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 21, 2023

Does Israel face genocide from Hamas? No. But is Hamas a "genocidal terrorist threat"? Absolutely, especially when you bring Iran into the equation.

