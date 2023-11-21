Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Tools to Help Students Spot Misinformation Online

It was back in January 2022 when we did a post on AFT President Randi Weingarten expressing her excitement about the union's partnership with fact-checking outfit Newsguard. "Students across the country will have access to this tool to help them identify misinformation," she tweeted before locking down replies.

Advertisement

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is a little late to the party, but she's now announced tools for students in kindergarten through senior year to "spot conspiracy theories and misinformation." America already briefly had a Minister of Truth and it didn't go over so well. Who is going to determine which are conspiracy theories (like the Wuhan lab leak) and which are misinformation (like Hunter Biden's laptop). The mainstream media sure can't do it. But Hochul can.

NEW - NY Gov. Hochul announces "tools" for students to "spot conspiracy theories and misinformation, disinformation and online hate."pic.twitter.com/eeap44Veaz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 21, 2023

BREAKING: Governor Hochul announces a Ministry Of Truth for students in NY pic.twitter.com/hrXOjS5OV2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 21, 2023

Hochul Youth — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 21, 2023

By "tools" they of course mean the regime approved censorship apparatus. — Ethos (@projectethos5) November 21, 2023

"By shoving propaganda down the throats of young New Yorkers, they will be much easier to control in the future." 🙄 — Design 2 Live (@design2live) November 21, 2023

You mean, Ministry Of Agenda Pushing? — Nima Yamini (@NimaYamini) November 21, 2023

Already happening in Rhode Island, funded by a $700k grant from DHS.



Our program includes teaching the children to create "counter-propaganda" and the local legacy media getting paid by DHS to publish it. — Laurie (@laurieinri) November 21, 2023

If the info comes from the federal government, don't trust it.



Simple. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 21, 2023

Authoritarian Governor Hochul injecting the word "inoculation" into any discussion of free speech is frightening indeed. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) November 21, 2023

What are these people trying to hide if they fear the truth? — Gianni (@giannipov) November 21, 2023

Let me guess, anything that makes the Democrats look bad will be considered disinformation — 🇺🇸Mike🇺🇸 (@FreedomFan88) November 21, 2023

Yeah. The tool is simple: turn off all mainstream media news. — Colin Talks Crypto 🪙 (@ColinTCrypto) November 21, 2023

Protect me harder state mommy. — Marek (@MarekRski) November 21, 2023

They're cutting back on police & sanitation but thank God they found the money for this — TikTok is Malware (@FloridaUnemplo1) November 21, 2023

Advertisement

This "tool" will be rolled out to every public school in the state of New York. It looks like teachers will be in for some workshops on protecting themselves and their students from online disinformation, like how they managed to sneak critical race theory in there.

***