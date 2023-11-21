Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Tools to Help Students Spot Misinformation Online

Iowahawk Mocks Pro-Palestinian Vandals
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on November 21, 2023
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

It was back in January 2022 when we did a post on AFT President Randi Weingarten expressing her excitement about the union's partnership with fact-checking outfit Newsguard. "Students across the country will have access to this tool to help them identify misinformation," she tweeted before locking down replies.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is a little late to the party, but she's now announced tools for students in kindergarten through senior year to "spot conspiracy theories and misinformation." America already briefly had a Minister of Truth and it didn't go over so well. Who is going to determine which are conspiracy theories (like the Wuhan lab leak) and which are misinformation (like Hunter Biden's laptop). The mainstream media sure can't do it. But Hochul can.

This "tool" will be rolled out to every public school in the state of New York. It looks like teachers will be in for some workshops on protecting themselves and their students from online disinformation, like how they managed to sneak critical race theory in there.

***

