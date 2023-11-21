CNN Triggered by 'New Victory in Global Rise of Far-Right Politics'

Far-Left Groups Raising Money to Free Alleged Murderer, White Male 'Dandelion'
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 21, 2023
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

As Twitchy reported, Argentina had no problem counting ballots and elected Javier Milei, an anti-socialist, to lead the country. This led to a bit of a meltdown at the Washington Post, where they reported that "a radical libertarian and admirer of Donald Trump rode a wave of voter rage to win Argentina’s presidency on Sunday." Note that whenever their preferred candidate loses, it's due to "voter rage."

CNN will always tell you what it thinks in its chyrons, and accompanying the story of Milei's victory, CNN announced "a new victory in global rise of far-right politics, populism." 

Just for fun, we went to CNN's website and did a search for "far-left" and got four hits: Two were about "How the far-right is surging in Europe" and the other two were on National Left-Hander's Day and famous lefties.

Here in the U.S.? Oh no!

Milei has promised to do away with things like the Ministry of Gender Studies to get the economy back on track but that's "far-right" thinking driven by anger.

