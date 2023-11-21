CNN Triggered by 'New Victory in Global Rise of Far-Right Politics'

As Twitchy reported, Argentina had no problem counting ballots and elected Javier Milei, an anti-socialist, to lead the country. This led to a bit of a meltdown at the Washington Post, where they reported that "a radical libertarian and admirer of Donald Trump rode a wave of voter rage to win Argentina’s presidency on Sunday." Note that whenever their preferred candidate loses, it's due to "voter rage."

CNN will always tell you what it thinks in its chyrons, and accompanying the story of Milei's victory, CNN announced "a new victory in global rise of far-right politics, populism."

Just for fun, we went to CNN's website and did a search for "far-left" and got four hits: Two were about "How the far-right is surging in Europe" and the other two were on National Left-Hander's Day and famous lefties.

Meet Argentina’s new far-right, famous, Milton Friedman-loving leader: Javier Milei.



But underpinning his rise is anger. It's a phenomenon that's fueled far-right figures globally in Brazil, Hungary, Italy and here in the U.S. @secupp and @jaymichaelson join me to discuss. pic.twitter.com/uPfK3nfGnk — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) November 21, 2023

Here in the U.S.? Oh no!

Oh no.. not Milton Friedman — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 21, 2023

You never heard of him until Sunday. — JWF (@JammieWF) November 21, 2023

Oh no, not anger. Anger is an emotion our corrupt corporate media only allows the left to have.



The left gets 'Days of Rage'. The right gets scolded for being angry - about anything.#journalism — Marie Arf 🇺🇸 🟦 (@schwingcat) November 21, 2023

Nothing's far-right like keeping your money. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 21, 2023

CNN’s model of promoting illiterate morons and handing them midwit scripts is simply not sustainable



Abby appears to be in physical pain as she tries to understand the prompter here. This is unethical — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) November 21, 2023

Being angry is a bad thing now — Chris G (@ChrisGThree4) November 21, 2023

I remember during a certain recent election anger was good 🤔 — Ramsey Ford (@ramseyford38) November 21, 2023

If common sense and fiscal responsibility are far-right, then count me in. — Duke of Toxic Masculinity (@LeviathanLeap) November 21, 2023

"Anyone who disagrees with socialist values and communist leanings is far-right." It's getting really old, and you need to find a new narrative. — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) November 21, 2023

I was today’s years old when I learned that understanding and appreciating economist Milton Friedman makes you “angry” and “far-right” — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) November 21, 2023

Do you guys ever get tired of smearing people with the same old tired cliche of labeling everyone you don't like as, far-right?



Do you have no shame? — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) November 21, 2023

CNN host: Trump exported right-wing populism overseas to places like Hungary with Orban.



(Check notes) Orban was first elected Prime Minister in 1998 https://t.co/mVJJBhq7vy — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 21, 2023

It’s really weird how everything for some pundits is related to Trump. Millei won in Argentina for reasons that have nothing to do with Trump or his platform - high inflation, a bad economy, it was either Millei, who promised to shake things up, or the current finance minister — WinstonCarraway (@W1nstonCarraway) November 21, 2023

Milei has promised to do away with things like the Ministry of Gender Studies to get the economy back on track but that's "far-right" thinking driven by anger.

