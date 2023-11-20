Karine Jean-Pierre Grieves on This Transgender Day of Remembrance

As we often point out, President Joe Biden made a big deal of Transgender Day of Visibility, shooting a video in the White House and posting it to social media, telling trans people that he had their backs. Today, besides being Biden's 81st birthday, is Transgender Day of Remembrance, on which the nation grieves those transgender lives lost to violence — mostly blacks and people of color, of course.

KJP: "Today, on Transgender Day of Remembrance, we grieve the 26 transgender Americans who were killed this year. Year after year, we see that these victims are disproportionately black women and women of color." pic.twitter.com/yYtW3RdBBl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 20, 2023

The 26 transgender Americans who were killed this year? More people are shot to death in Chicago during the weekend.

Cows cause an average of 22 human deaths in America per year.



I now demand an entire day to remember the Americans killed by cows. https://t.co/IAqkqqHtkV pic.twitter.com/4431w8pw3K — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 20, 2023

Bees take out 51 people annually. Where's their day?

The narrative they'd like you to believe is that these trans people were killed by transphobes — rather than by their partners or other transgender people.

one of the 26 'transgender americans' killed this year, DéVonnie J’Rae Johnson, tried to murder a security guard with a fire extinguisher and a screwdriver



this is who the white house is honoring today as they spit on dead christians in nashville https://t.co/B3kNPzjO2P pic.twitter.com/0yoYRbkpb2 — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) November 20, 2023

so an attempted murderer appears on the HRC's list of 26 'trans people lost to fatal violence'



Notice several others on the list were killed by their lovers



This is a scam that glorifies druggies/ prostitutes and relies on the innumeracy of leftists https://t.co/uwCS8Tj6sp — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) November 20, 2023

Less than 10 transgender people in the US have been murdered in acts of anti-transgender violence since 2013. https://t.co/xKGGieQ6Pi — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) November 20, 2023

The majority of violence against trans people is from black dudes who get duped into a sexual encounter gone wrong. — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) November 20, 2023





TL;DR Sex work is DANGEROUS. — Chess (@forktown385) November 20, 2023

Is the Nashville killer one of the 26 we're supposed to remember, KJP? — DeMain Man©️ (@demainManUSA) November 20, 2023

Good question … are we mourning Audrey "Aiden" Hale, the Covenant School shooter?

This list is incomplete if the Nashville shooter is not on it. — AaronK (@StateSkeptic) November 20, 2023

How can you forget them? They're worse than vegans and crossfitters. — JB (@dogdad321) November 20, 2023

The insanity in Biden’s administration is happening in real time. — Christopher Colombo (@clhwi2017) November 20, 2023

Worst genocide ever. — Honkey Kong. (@Name_NumbersBot) November 20, 2023

Yes, we've been assured that laws banning gender-affirming care for minors are "trans genocide."

The empty virtue-signaling just never stops with the ridiculously inept Biden administration.



We have 330 million people in this country. How about representing ALL OF US instead of picking out 26 people to focus on?



How about stopping the fentanyl trafficking at the border… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 20, 2023

26 transgender deaths is a tragedy; 70,000 fentanyl deaths is a statistic. — Scott H (@303Scott) November 20, 2023

We just making up holidays now? — DS Yankees Fan (@DSYankeeFan) November 20, 2023

The White House certainly didn't miss Transgender Day of Remembrance. They really should have sent Biden out to make a statement, and instead, he was pardoning turkeys. Where are his priorities?

