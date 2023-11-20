Kamala Harris Takes Credit for Highway Reopening 'Weeks Ahead of Schedule'

Whenever this editor thinks of California and infrastructure, he thinks of California's high-speed rail project, which was approved by voters in 2008 at a cost of just under $10 billion. Railway Technology reports that the first section of track is supposed to be completed by 2028. According to CNBC, the cost of the project is now estimated to be between $88 billion and $128 billion.

Recently, a portion of I-10 in California was closed because it was damaged by a fire started in a homeless encampment under an overpass. Yes, the homeless had built enough of an infrastructure to melt the highway.

Vice President Kamala Harris is crediting herself and President Joe Biden for rebuilding the nation's infrastructure, including the I-10, which will reopen weeks ahead of schedule.

.@POTUS and I are rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure — including right here in California.



The I-10 will reopen tomorrow morning, weeks ahead of schedule. This is what we can accomplish when we invest in America. pic.twitter.com/9wDHg39vxa — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 19, 2023

The I-10 is a fix, not an improvement. Pat on the back for doing the most basic part of your job, I guess. — Chica'sBailBonds (@IrinaMoises) November 20, 2023

You didn’t “rebuild” that freeway - you repaired it. Newsom’s irresponsible policies allowed that fire to happen. It won’t be the first and it won’t be the last. Come drive under freeways in CA cities like SF, Berkeley and Oakland - we see dangerous situations like this daily. — Sherri (@SociallySherri) November 20, 2023

You consider that building infrastructure?? 🤣🤣🤣 — Patrick Lac (@PatrickLac007) November 20, 2023

That's a repair, not an improvement or an enlargement. If rodents in your crawl space chew the wiring and start a fire, yes, you repaired your house, but if you had addressed the rodent problem, you would've not had the fire. — Paul Lindsey (@plindseyusa) November 20, 2023

LMAO on your publicity stunt. — Kent Moyer (@KentMoyer) November 20, 2023

It looks like it's being held together with duct tape and J-B weld — Clint Williams (@Crass_Designs) November 20, 2023

Massive Fire caused by Homeless encampment ... As example of~ *Rebuilding our Nation's Infrastructure 😅



How can anyone in their right mind allow that much junk to build up under a freeway? Oh - Last year in August they tried to clean it up 😆😂🤣 It took one day for Xi in SF🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/Zf16ByQ2LE — Joni Job (@jj_talking) November 20, 2023

California’s 2023 human and community neglect is the probable cause for the bridge fire/destruction you are boasting about repairing. Ask @GavinNewsom about the “human encampments” that were there. — HI808 (@hi808sun) November 20, 2023

Who was the engineer who said it would take 3-5 weeks? — Scott D. Roberts (@sdrbraint10) November 20, 2023

Let's just say most of us are more than a little skeptical about the time it took to fix this vs. the estimate.



The engineers had the core samples and knew the amount of damage, so cutting the time from an estimated 21 days to around seven is, well, hard to believe. — HolyGuacamole! (@kayrom3) November 20, 2023

Really grasping at straws here. — Johnny Utah (@utah584) November 20, 2023

They patched a section of highway and the Biden administration is taking credit? As many above have said, this wasn't "rebuilding our nation's infrastructure," it was a quick repair job.

Remember the time Joe Biden lied about seeing a bridge in Pittsburgh collapse? And when he visited a bridge and explained how important they are, using the example of the time his home in Delaware almost burned down with Jill in it?

