Ilhan Omar's Transgender Rabbi Friend Argues for Ceasefire on CBS
Miranda Devine Notices Biden's Pretty Close to Reaching His 'Unity President' Goal
Karine Jean-Pierre Grieves on This Transgender Day of Remembrance
Man Sets the Record Straight After TikToker Tries to Make WWI Memorial About...
So, THIS Was Embarrassing! Little Girl in Crowd Giving Nikki Haley's 'Stunt' AWAY...
She Actually Did It! KJP Brags (With Charts) About How Much Biden Saved...
Resister's BRAG About How She's Keeping People From Buying the Kyle Rittenhouse Book...
The Next President of Argentina Is Causing Quite a Stir
Biden Pardons Turkeys, Talks About 'Ripritney's Tour,' and... WHAT?
HA! Ted Cruz and Benny Johnson Question if Eric Swalwell Wears a Tuck-Friendly...
Biden UBER-FAN Chris Jackson Openly Shaming 'Never Biden' Lefties Tells Me There's HOPE...
Kamala Harris’ APEC Speech Sounded Awfully Familiar
TikTok of Weepy RN (Biden Voter?) Talking About Struggling in Biden's CRAP Economy...
WATCH Jen Psaki's Smug Face as Rep. Dan Goldman Openly THREATENS Trump (He's...

Journalist Reminds Us That October 7 Hamas Massacre 'Was a One-Day Event'

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on November 20, 2023
Twitter

Aaron Maté ran a little victory lap a few days ago when a Community Note appended to his tweet about Israel was voted down, but while it was up, it was glorious.

Advertisement

As we said, the Note disappeared, but Maté still has some conditions about mass murder. Yes, Hamas slaughtered 1,400 innocent Israelis on October 7, but as he reminds us, "that was a one-day event."

Is this supposed to be another one of those "proportionate response" arguments? Hamas killed 1,400 in one day, so Israel should halt its counteroffensive against Hamas after killing 1,400 terrorists in one day? Is that how war works?

"And that attack wouldn’t have happened in the first place if not for the occupation." So it's Israel's fault that more than a thousand people were slaughtered and more than 200 taken hostage. Got it.

Recommended

Resister's BRAG About How She's Keeping People From Buying the Kyle Rittenhouse Book Goes REALLY Wrong
Coucy
Advertisement

His entire timeline is terrible takes.

Release all the hostages and tell Hamas to surrender unconditionally. 

Advertisement

What a take. The massacre was just a one-day event, and besides, Israel had it coming.

Did Hamas think there wouldn't be consequences? They need to be wiped out.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Resister's BRAG About How She's Keeping People From Buying the Kyle Rittenhouse Book Goes REALLY Wrong
Coucy
Miranda Devine Notices Biden's Pretty Close to Reaching His 'Unity President' Goal
Doug P.
Ilhan Omar's Transgender Rabbi Friend Argues for Ceasefire on CBS
Brett T.
Karine Jean-Pierre Grieves on This Transgender Day of Remembrance
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
So, THIS Was Embarrassing! Little Girl in Crowd Giving Nikki Haley's 'Stunt' AWAY is HILARIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Resister's BRAG About How She's Keeping People From Buying the Kyle Rittenhouse Book Goes REALLY Wrong Coucy
Advertisement