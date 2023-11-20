Journalist Reminds Us That October 7 Hamas Massacre 'Was a One-Day Event'

Aaron Maté ran a little victory lap a few days ago when a Community Note appended to his tweet about Israel was voted down, but while it was up, it was glorious.

As we said, the Note disappeared, but Maté still has some conditions about mass murder. Yes, Hamas slaughtered 1,400 innocent Israelis on October 7, but as he reminds us, "that was a one-day event."

Is this supposed to be another one of those "proportionate response" arguments? Hamas killed 1,400 in one day, so Israel should halt its counteroffensive against Hamas after killing 1,400 terrorists in one day? Is that how war works?

Israel had the right to defend its people from the militants who attacked as it was happening on Oct. 7th. But that was a one-day event; you can’t spend the ensuing period massacring the civilians you occupy out of revenge for an attack that happened over a month ago. And that… — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) November 19, 2023

"And that attack wouldn’t have happened in the first place if not for the occupation." So it's Israel's fault that more than a thousand people were slaughtered and more than 200 taken hostage. Got it.

You don’t get to decide how Israel responds to terrorists. — Laird Law PLLC (@DanLairdMD) November 19, 2023

Shorter Aaron: Jews aren't allowed to fight back — Teacloc (@Teacloc) November 20, 2023

What a disgusting and terrible take



You are not a serious person — Noah Shaffer (@shaffernoahCE) November 20, 2023

His entire timeline is terrible takes.

Are the hostages just a one day thing too? 'Cause I'm sure that they'd like to get home to their family members... The ones that weren't massacred. — gopackjo (@gopackjo) November 20, 2023

are you ACTUALLY telling Israel to "Get over it"? — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) November 20, 2023

So for example, the USA had one day to respond to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor?

Are you serious? — Cranky Canuck (@canuck_cranky) November 20, 2023

Hamas has never stopped firing rockets into Israel. So they get to do that daily? — Linda & Brian (@YinYang18175500) November 20, 2023

"But that was a one-day event" pic.twitter.com/qpQyZbtlsL — Russian warship, go f*** yourself (@JonezinWidJonez) November 20, 2023

Release all hostages and there may be a reason to pause. — Vlad the Imp Nailer (@markben00616343) November 20, 2023

Release all the hostages and tell Hamas to surrender unconditionally.

When someone butcheres your friends and kidnap your kids, you get the right to call it "a one-day event". — Oren Ben-Yosef (@oren_benyosef) November 20, 2023

Pearl Harbor was also a "one-day event". The sun setting doesn't mean the window for consequences is over. — Paimon's Burner (@burner4hire) November 20, 2023

This isn't how war works. "Oh, the Japanese attacked us one day in Pearl Harbor, I guess that's all we can strike back." No. You keep hitting your enemy until they can't or won't strike you again. Gaza started a war, now it has to deal with the consequences of that war. — Huh (@Nerfingtong) November 20, 2023

What a take. The massacre was just a one-day event, and besides, Israel had it coming.

Did Hamas think there wouldn't be consequences? They need to be wiped out.

