'Lying on This Platform Doesn't Work Anymore': Elon Musk Calls Down the THUNDER on Dishonest Politicians

Politicians lie.

It's a tale as old as time, and one that hasn't changed. Trump does it. Biden does it. Pretty much every politician does it.

Is it right? No. But it's reality. And the only way to address it is with more speech. Something the Left and the media -- but we repeat ourselves -- doesn't like. Which is why 'misinformation' and social media censorship are part of the platform.

Enter Elon Musk and Community Notes.

When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn’t work anymore? pic.twitter.com/wP7H4AJFwG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2024

They'll never learn. Lying is their bread and butter. But it's so nice to be able to counter the lies.

That being said, a good-faith argument can be made that Community Notes are superfluous -- that replies and quote do the same thing. It's nice to have an official record tied to the original post, whereas replies and quotes can be deleted, the accounts suspended, or more.

Yes, sometimes Community Notes are abused or

So it's good for Elon to remind politicians that we're watching.

The mask is off. The liars are being exposed.



It's glorious to watch in real time. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 1, 2024

Really glorious.

It has to make them so mad.

I brought attention to this lie by humiliating Kamala Harris last night.



Now Elon Musk is publicly calling her out. We are making a huge difference. — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) July 1, 2024

Slowly but surely.

All Kamala Harris does is lie... Is there a way to CN her account as a whole, maybe have her put Parody in the bio? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 1, 2024

Harris isn't the only one, though.

They don’t know how to stop.



They get their taking points and just repeat them, regardless of what actually happened. — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 1, 2024

This is also true.

They've dug a hole so deep there's no way to get out of it.

Most politicians are shameless, so they don't care. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) July 1, 2024

Fact.

This site is an inkind contribution to Trump and has been since Elon bought it and reinstated trump and his army of election-and-vaccine denying propagandists and platformed and promoted their conspiracies and disinformation and pretended it was cause the woke mind virus made him — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) July 1, 2024

This is the Left in a nutshell: they're LIVID they don't have a stranglehold on one platform. And because they don't it's an 'in-kind contribution to Trump'.

Says everything we need ot know.

Politicians like Kamala Harris don’t care about what works or not.



She just does whatever she wants without consequence.



That’s the same mentality that’s ruined all Democrat-led cities. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 1, 2024

Exactly.

Example 14,781 of why The Machine went bananas when Elon bought Twitter… https://t.co/6SKGmaWmoa — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 1, 2024

They went INSANE.

As someone who was in elected office for 36 years but mostly hated politics, the answer is not very soon. This platform/ @CommunityNotes will more often make them look like fools though. This is wonderful progress 🙏👏 https://t.co/GYydW1IHKF — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) July 1, 2024

A step in the right direction.

Won’t stop the mainstream media from doing it, or the rest of big Tech but it’s a start! https://t.co/NBELv0kniq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 1, 2024

And that's all we need -- a start.