Miranda Devine Notices Biden's Pretty Close to Reaching His 'Unity President' Goal
Journalist Reminds Us That October 7 Hamas Massacre 'Was a One-Day Event'
Karine Jean-Pierre Grieves on This Transgender Day of Remembrance
Man Sets the Record Straight After TikToker Tries to Make WWI Memorial About...
So, THIS Was Embarrassing! Little Girl in Crowd Giving Nikki Haley's 'Stunt' AWAY...
She Actually Did It! KJP Brags (With Charts) About How Much Biden Saved...
Resister's BRAG About How She's Keeping People From Buying the Kyle Rittenhouse Book...
The Next President of Argentina Is Causing Quite a Stir
Biden Pardons Turkeys, Talks About 'Ripritney's Tour,' and... WHAT?
HA! Ted Cruz and Benny Johnson Question if Eric Swalwell Wears a Tuck-Friendly...
Biden UBER-FAN Chris Jackson Openly Shaming 'Never Biden' Lefties Tells Me There's HOPE...
Kamala Harris’ APEC Speech Sounded Awfully Familiar
TikTok of Weepy RN (Biden Voter?) Talking About Struggling in Biden's CRAP Economy...
WATCH Jen Psaki's Smug Face as Rep. Dan Goldman Openly THREATENS Trump (He's...

Ilhan Omar's Transgender Rabbi Friend Argues for Ceasefire on CBS

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on November 20, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy reported, Rep. Ilhan posted photos of her meeting with her constituent, Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg, who had on a COVID mask that conveniently covered her beard. Rosenberg got some press when she heckled President Joe Biden: "Mr. President, if you care about Jewish people, as a rabbi, I need you to call for a ceasefire right now."

Advertisement

That got Rosenberg written up in Newsweek, and now she's making the media rounds with a stop on "CBS This Morning." (The tweets say CNN, but it's actually CBS — CNN did pick up the story, though.) It's no surprise who's getting all the attention.

Newsweek said she was ordained in 2018 — by whom we don't know.

Recommended

Resister's BRAG About How She's Keeping People From Buying the Kyle Rittenhouse Book Goes REALLY Wrong
Coucy
Advertisement

But don't you understand? This is a rabbi calling for a ceasefire so that Hamas can regroup and maybe move some hostages around.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: CBS THIS MORNING HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Resister's BRAG About How She's Keeping People From Buying the Kyle Rittenhouse Book Goes REALLY Wrong
Coucy
Journalist Reminds Us That October 7 Hamas Massacre 'Was a One-Day Event'
Brett T.
Miranda Devine Notices Biden's Pretty Close to Reaching His 'Unity President' Goal
Doug P.
Karine Jean-Pierre Grieves on This Transgender Day of Remembrance
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
So, THIS Was Embarrassing! Little Girl in Crowd Giving Nikki Haley's 'Stunt' AWAY is HILARIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Resister's BRAG About How She's Keeping People From Buying the Kyle Rittenhouse Book Goes REALLY Wrong Coucy
Advertisement