Ilhan Omar's Transgender Rabbi Friend Argues for Ceasefire on CBS

As Twitchy reported, Rep. Ilhan posted photos of her meeting with her constituent, Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg, who had on a COVID mask that conveniently covered her beard. Rosenberg got some press when she heckled President Joe Biden: "Mr. President, if you care about Jewish people, as a rabbi, I need you to call for a ceasefire right now."

Advertisement

That got Rosenberg written up in Newsweek, and now she's making the media rounds with a stop on "CBS This Morning." (The tweets say CNN, but it's actually CBS — CNN did pick up the story, though.) It's no surprise who's getting all the attention.

CNN put a dude with a goatee who pretends to be a woman and a rabbi on to discuss how Hamas are the good guys.



Truly extraordinary. pic.twitter.com/msX6SInr3A — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 20, 2023

Transgender bearded ‘Rabbi’ appears on CNN.



Jessica Rosenberg, who is a male that identifies as a female, works for Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, owned by George Soros’ son & was previously thrown out of a Democrat fundraiser for heckling Biden.



pic.twitter.com/H12S0U6yZQ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 20, 2023

The circus is taking applications. You are in the wrong profession mister. — Mark McLain (@MarkMcLain) November 20, 2023

Surely there must still be at least one carnival in US that needs a bearded lady. — Isaac Seliger (@SeligerGrants) November 20, 2023

Saying this person in this interview is confused is an understatement. — Weaver (@WanderingWeav) November 20, 2023

Fun fact: anyone can say “I’m a rabbi” — Rodney Dangerfield (@real_Pepijn) November 20, 2023

Newsweek said she was ordained in 2018 — by whom we don't know.

I dont claim to know the characteristics of Judaism.

But this seems off 😕 — Mrs. Bartender ✝️ (@mrsbartender97) November 20, 2023

I’m just relieved they had to stretch that far to find a “rabbi” who would spout their propaganda. The bar is low — Carli (@carli_us) November 20, 2023

At least it clarifies how deep into the barrel they have to dig to find someone who checks their boxes. — Adam Barr (@RevAdamTBarr) November 20, 2023

What more can be said for the times we live in? Truly extraordinary. — S Max Brown (@smaxbrown) November 20, 2023

This jackass and grifter needs to STFU — Brocktoon8 (@Brocktoon8) November 20, 2023

But don't you understand? This is a rabbi calling for a ceasefire so that Hamas can regroup and maybe move some hostages around.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



