Ilhan Omar's Transgender Rabbi Friend Argues for Ceasefire on CBS

As Twitchy reported, Rep. Ilhan posted photos of her meeting with her constituent, Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg, who had on a COVID mask that conveniently covered her beard. Rosenberg got some press when she heckled President Joe Biden: "Mr. President, if you care about Jewish people, as a rabbi, I need you to call for a ceasefire right now."
That got Rosenberg written up in Newsweek, and now she's making the media rounds with a stop on "CBS This Morning." (The tweets say CNN, but it's actually CBS — CNN did pick up the story, though.) It's no surprise who's getting all the attention.
CNN put a dude with a goatee who pretends to be a woman and a rabbi on to discuss how Hamas are the good guys.— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 20, 2023
Truly extraordinary.
Transgender bearded ‘Rabbi’ appears on CNN.— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 20, 2023
Jessica Rosenberg, who is a male that identifies as a female, works for Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, owned by George Soros’ son & was previously thrown out of a Democrat fundraiser for heckling Biden.
pic.twitter.com/H12S0U6yZQ
The circus is taking applications. You are in the wrong profession mister.— Mark McLain (@MarkMcLain) November 20, 2023
Surely there must still be at least one carnival in US that needs a bearded lady.— Isaac Seliger (@SeligerGrants) November 20, 2023
Saying this person in this interview is confused is an understatement.— Weaver (@WanderingWeav) November 20, 2023
Fun fact: anyone can say “I’m a rabbi”— Rodney Dangerfield (@real_Pepijn) November 20, 2023
Newsweek said she was ordained in 2018 — by whom we don't know.
I dont claim to know the characteristics of Judaism.— Mrs. Bartender ✝️ (@mrsbartender97) November 20, 2023
But this seems off 😕
I’m just relieved they had to stretch that far to find a “rabbi” who would spout their propaganda. The bar is low— Carli (@carli_us) November 20, 2023
At least it clarifies how deep into the barrel they have to dig to find someone who checks their boxes.— Adam Barr (@RevAdamTBarr) November 20, 2023
What more can be said for the times we live in? Truly extraordinary.— S Max Brown (@smaxbrown) November 20, 2023
This jackass and grifter needs to STFU— Brocktoon8 (@Brocktoon8) November 20, 2023
But don't you understand? This is a rabbi calling for a ceasefire so that Hamas can regroup and maybe move some hostages around.
***
