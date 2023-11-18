Rep. Ilhan Omar Meets With 'Female' Rabbi Who Heckled Biden in Call for Ceasefire

A couple of days ago, Rep. Ilhan Omar met with one of her constituents, Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg.

I was honored to meet with Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg, a proud Minnesotan. In our powerful conversation, we agreed that true peace can only happen when the current violence ends. I sincerely pray for an immediate ceasefire and the safe return of all hostages. pic.twitter.com/FZnyfifEv8 — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) November 16, 2023

Who is Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg? We did what anyone else would do … we checked Google, and found a profile by Newsweek published on November 2. It turns out Rosenberg heckled President Joe Biden:

While President Joe Biden was speaking in Northfield, Minnesota, about his economic agenda and its impacts on agriculture, he was heckled from the audience about his administration's stance on the ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas. Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg interrupted his speech to say: "Mr. president, if you care about Jewish people, as a rabbi, I need you to call for a ceasefire right now." The remark was met with derisive murmurs and cries of "get out." Rosenberg was removed from the event. … Rosenberg was identified as the heckler by Jewish Voice for Peace, a progressive, anti-Zionist organization which supports the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement and which Rosenberg has been linked to as an organization she has "served and learned from."

Was Rabbi Rosenberg wearing that mask to prevent the transmission of COVID, or to cover up her beard?

They can’t find a single rabbi to support them who isn’t mentally ill



(This is Rabbi “Jessica” Rosenberg) https://t.co/hW1Hu0iKva pic.twitter.com/RLWgFBsZfh — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 17, 2023

The mask makes sense now. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) November 17, 2023

"Rosenberg has been described as a member of the LGBTQ+ community," Newsweek reports, "and in 2020 wrote a handbook on 'trauma, healing and resistance' for Jewish leaders and activists." She sports the beard in Newsweek's photo too.

"Rabbi" — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) November 17, 2023

Ok, I'll concede sometimes masks are appropriate — Dan Spud Mellor (@spudfunkel) November 17, 2023

I thought your pic was a joke and had to google. You weren't kidding 🤡 — suzanne (@goldylocks78) November 17, 2023

I have so many questions. — Lord Longbeard (@js7976) November 17, 2023

Seems a bit . . . unorthodox. — Foment Liberty (@FomentLiberty) November 18, 2023

It’s AI generated. No other explanation. — marvin (@marvanderson73) November 18, 2023

As far as being a representative of “the best and brightest” in the Minnesota Jewish community, this isn’t it. — Frolicsome Biden’s Day Off (@FuckNBCNews) November 17, 2023

This is honestly hilarious. 🤣🤣 It's progressivism in a nutshell. — Just me (@luongo_stephen) November 18, 2023

So of course Omar had to post photos to her X account.

I honestly thought you had doctored the picture and then I realized you had not. We live in a 🤡 🌎. — MJ (@MJalreadytaken) November 17, 2023

We think Rosenberg was outnumbered by the rabbis who showed up for the March for Israel.

***