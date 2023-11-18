MSNBC Reporter 'Embedded' With Hamas Doesn't Seem Too Unbiased
Coffee Chain in Jordan Introduces a New 'Holocaust Coffee'
BUSTED --> CNN Goes Into SERIOUS CYA Mode After Their Oct 7th Hamas-Embedded...
Builder of Canada's 'Anti-Racism Strategy' Says We Will Crush Your 'Jewsader Colony'
Police Continue to Use Controversial 'Pain Grip' on Eco-Terrorists
WaPo Finds No Sign of Joe Biden 'Active Involvement' in Son's Business ('Here's...
WSJ: Biden Wants to Define Himself As Leader Who Can 'Help Steady a...
OOF! The Nation Steps on All the Rakes Trying to Blame Israel for...
Big Scoop About IDF, Weapons at Gaza Hospital and Journos is the PEAKEST...
Twitter Users Stop to Laugh at The Hill For Not Knowing Their Car...
Follow the Money: Riley Gaines, Others Explain Why Planned Parenthood Supports 'Gender-Aff...
Dem Rep. Raskin Tells Wolf Blitzer Why Feds Didn't Want Speaker Johnson to...
Watch: Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches Another 'Starship'
Priorities: FBI Halted Child Predator Investigation to Dedicate Resources to Jan. 6 Trespa...

Rep. Ilhan Omar Meets With 'Female' Rabbi Who Heckled Biden in Call for Ceasefire

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on November 18, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

A couple of days ago, Rep. Ilhan Omar met with one of her constituents, Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg. 

Advertisement

Who is Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg? We did what anyone else would do … we checked Google, and found a profile by Newsweek published on November 2. It turns out Rosenberg heckled President Joe Biden:

While President Joe Biden was speaking in Northfield, Minnesota, about his economic agenda and its impacts on agriculture, he was heckled from the audience about his administration's stance on the ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas.

Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg interrupted his speech to say: "Mr. president, if you care about Jewish people, as a rabbi, I need you to call for a ceasefire right now." The remark was met with derisive murmurs and cries of "get out." Rosenberg was removed from the event.

Rosenberg was identified as the heckler by Jewish Voice for Peace, a progressive, anti-Zionist organization which supports the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement and which Rosenberg has been linked to as an organization she has "served and learned from."

Was Rabbi Rosenberg wearing that mask to prevent the transmission of COVID, or to cover up her beard?

Recommended

Builder of Canada's 'Anti-Racism Strategy' Says We Will Crush Your 'Jewsader Colony'
Brett T.
Advertisement

"Rosenberg has been described as a member of the LGBTQ+ community," Newsweek reports, "and in 2020 wrote a handbook on 'trauma, healing and resistance' for Jewish leaders and activists." She sports the beard in Newsweek's photo too.

So of course Omar had to post photos to her X account.

Advertisement

We think Rosenberg was outnumbered by the rabbis who showed up for the March for Israel.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL TRANSGENDER ILHAN OMAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Builder of Canada's 'Anti-Racism Strategy' Says We Will Crush Your 'Jewsader Colony'
Brett T.
MSNBC Reporter 'Embedded' With Hamas Doesn't Seem Too Unbiased
Brett T.
Police Continue to Use Controversial 'Pain Grip' on Eco-Terrorists
Brett T.
Coffee Chain in Jordan Introduces a New 'Holocaust Coffee'
Brett T.
OOF! The Nation Steps on All the Rakes Trying to Blame Israel for 'Outing' Queer Palestinians
Grateful Calvin
Mike Lee Calling Down the THUNDER on Liz Cheney for Pushing the SAME J6 Footage is a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Builder of Canada's 'Anti-Racism Strategy' Says We Will Crush Your 'Jewsader Colony' Brett T.
Advertisement