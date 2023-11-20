Here's a Feel-Good Video of Israel Blowing Up a Building

I've had it with the idea of a "proportionate response" from Israel to being invaded and having 1,400 innocent civilians slaughtered and more than 200 taken hostage. As Aaron Maté noted earlier, October 7 was just a one-day thing, but Israel's drawn it out over a month now. Maybe that's because Hamas has to be taken out once and for all.

I thought Congressman Brad Sherman said it pretty well here:

#Hamas Ceasefire Plan:



Rampage: Oct. 7 - 1,200 Israelis murdered



Retreat: behind Palestinian human shields



Regroup: Needs a month or two ceasefire to regroup its military forces & prepare next attack



Repeat: Goal is to repeat Oct. 7 a second, third, fourth & fifth time. 1/2 — Congressman Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) November 19, 2023

Hamas representatives have admitted on TV that they're preparing for another October 7. They want Israel wiped off the map and all of the Jews dead.

Rep. Cori Bush has cried about how we can't hear the screams of children buried beneath the rubble in Gaza. That's probably because the children who haven't been taken as human shields by Hamas have evacuated. That and Israel warns civilians whenever a building is going to be targeted.

I thought this was some really satisfying video showing what the IDF has been up to this month:

Hamas shoots missile from window of building.



IDF shoots at window.



Hamas keeps shooting from window



IDF fucks up building pic.twitter.com/AijVMTgCPe — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 20, 2023

Well done — Bryan (@bryanwholloway) November 20, 2023

Beautiful. Nice job — Hesam Orouji (@hesamorouji) November 20, 2023

Of course, the Palestinian Health Ministry will count these as civilian casualties. They were probably children firing those missiles as well.

Problem solved pic.twitter.com/tiRZPDor7g — 🇺🇸 ماه ایزدیار 𝕏 (@Mahizadyaar) November 20, 2023

It’s called force continuum . Shooter raised the level and IDF properly escalated to the next level. — Les Scott (@LesScott813449) November 20, 2023

Palestinians can blame Hamas if Gaza turns out to look like a parking lot.

FAFO time — James Gilmour (@GambleOnGolf) November 20, 2023

Another good video if you have the time:

"The leftists have already decided the Palestinians are the victims. If you're a victim, then you're morally righteous. Even more conveniently if you stand for the victim then you're morally righteous regardless of what you do with your own life"



Jordan Peterson on Bill Maher pic.twitter.com/Hisq8rIe9M — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) November 11, 2023





***



