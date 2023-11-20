Here's a Feel-Good Video of Israel Blowing Up a Building

Kamala Harris Takes Credit for Highway Reopening 'Weeks Ahead of Schedule'
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 20, 2023

I've had it with the idea of a "proportionate response" from Israel to being invaded and having 1,400 innocent civilians slaughtered and more than 200 taken hostage. As Aaron Maté noted earlier, October 7 was just a one-day thing, but Israel's drawn it out over a month now. Maybe that's because Hamas has to be taken out once and for all.

I thought Congressman Brad Sherman said it pretty well here:

Hamas representatives have admitted on TV that they're preparing for another October 7. They want Israel wiped off the map and all of the Jews dead.

Rep. Cori Bush has cried about how we can't hear the screams of children buried beneath the rubble in Gaza. That's probably because the children who haven't been taken as human shields by Hamas have evacuated. That and Israel warns civilians whenever a building is going to be targeted.

I thought this was some really satisfying video showing what the IDF has been up to this month:

Of course, the Palestinian Health Ministry will count these as civilian casualties. They were probably children firing those missiles as well.

Palestinians can blame Hamas if Gaza turns out to look like a parking lot.

Another good video if you have the time:


Tags: HAMAS IDF ISRAEL

