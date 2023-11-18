Police Continue to Use Controversial 'Pain Grip' on Eco-Terrorists

Protesters have got to stop blocking roads. It was just a couple of weeks ago that we saw an elderly American man shoot two eco-protesters who were blocking traffic in Panama. Their blocking of traffic didn't seem to have changed his views on carbon emissions.

You'd think that would have given protesters planning to block traffic a reason to question the wisdom of doing it. But in Germany, climate alarmists were back sitting in the streets. Unlike Seattle, though, German police actually went to work removing them from the road (they were smart enough not to glue themselves at least).

One X user notes from this video that German police are still using the controversial "Pain Grip" to remove eco-protesters from the road. Consider this you feel-good video of the day:

German police continue to use controversial 'Pain Grip' to remove eco-protesters. pic.twitter.com/Vfl6ZpCQcL — Felix Rex ⳩ (@navyhato) November 16, 2023

What's controversial about it?

Correction: eco-terrorists are trained to scream like little girls the second someone touches them. pic.twitter.com/NtHMmifSZE — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) November 18, 2023

That's an old move every bouncer at a bar should know. Classic — Archimagirus_San (@thewallgazer) November 16, 2023

They could just… like stand up — Cheer Poasting 🍀🤗👒 (@cheerpoasting) November 16, 2023

But they're saving the planet from becoming uninhabitable within just a few years.

“Controversial” shut up, guess you never heard of a Taser or OC spray. — Johan Maskagazowa VT (@JohanGazownik) November 16, 2023

Wrist lock, all cops should know this and be trained to use these pressure point holds, better than chemical weapons if you have to go hands on. — Agent of clash 🔻 (@agent_of_clash) November 16, 2023

Goosenecks are not controversial. They’re one of the things they teach on the second day of the police academy. — Toshiro Grendel (@ToshiroGrendel) November 17, 2023

It's not controversial. — Winston Syme (@WinstonSyme4) November 16, 2023

Pain compliance moves cause no damage. The pain is relieved by the person obeying the lawful command of the officer. Disobeying lawful commands should hurt. — TS the Deplorable (@TStheDeplorable) November 17, 2023

It's rare to see police actually being allowed to do their job these days. I applaud this. — ng224 (@An6r0m3da) November 18, 2023

Your mom is controversial. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) November 18, 2023

Should be captioned: "Soy Boy Screams Like Little Bitch Because his Arms Are Pinched" 🤣🤣🤣 — Commonsensical Human (@Lol19559014) November 18, 2023

It's just your basic wrist lock that is taught throughout many martial arts classes. It is very painful and can quickly immobilize an opponent when applied correctly. — J.T. (@TomikiTom) November 18, 2023

There is a super simple way never to experience that pain grip. — Titus “Sonny” Pullo (@impresario_og) November 17, 2023

Commenters have assured us this is a basic wrist lock learned in any martial arts class on the first day, but calling it a "pain grip" … well, it doesn't do anything. Whatever you call it, it's working.

***