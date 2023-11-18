MSNBC Reporter 'Embedded' With Hamas Doesn't Seem Too Unbiased

A couple of weeks ago, Honest Reporting came out with a bombshell report on freelance photojournalists who were embedded with Hamas … on the morning of October 7. They freelance for the AP, CNN, the New York Times, and Reuters. Did they have advance knowledge of the slaughter that was to come? One photojournalist took video of himself riding on the back of a motorcycle of a Hamas terrorist and holding a grenade. A Washington Post columnist said not to read too much into it … if you're a journalist and a Hamas terrorist hands you a grenade, are you going to anger him by not taking it?
Was the report true? CNN announced it was cutting ties with its embedded photojournalist, and the New York Times released a statement about the "vague allegations."
Here's another freelancer covering the war between Israel and Hamas from Gaza, reportedly for MSNBC.
Meet Samed Wajjeh.— HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 18, 2023
Here he is wearing his press vest as he works for media, including @MSNBC.
In the thread below, you can see him with an AK-47.
Would you trust him to provide untarnished objective coverage for Western media from Gaza? https://t.co/v9aneFBf2o pic.twitter.com/EvYMmNVnVD
Let's have a look at that thread.
Hey @MSNBC.— (((Emanuel Miller))) 🌻 (@emanumiller) November 18, 2023
Do you recognise the man in the picture holding an AK-47? His name is Samed Wajjeh and the evidence points to him working as a cameraman for you in Gaza.
Do you trust him to capture the story faithfully?
Do you trust Wajjeh to point the camera in places that Hamas… pic.twitter.com/fQUrPEyLRa
"Do you trust Wajjeh to point the camera in places that Hamas would find inconvenient? Do you not think that your viewers deserve to know who you are employing?"
Here's another picture of Wajjeh with a gun in hand. pic.twitter.com/rzpABLRjZr— (((Emanuel Miller))) 🌻 (@emanumiller) November 18, 2023
Any photos of the leader of Hamas kissing him on the cheek?
Taking a picture of an Israeli flag being burned and adding a caption that states "This land has only flag" in reference to the Palestinian flag seems a lot like a call for ethnic cleansing to me.— (((Emanuel Miller))) 🌻 (@emanumiller) November 18, 2023
What about you, @MSNBC? pic.twitter.com/nYt7TWm5nT
That's your guy, @NBCNews. pic.twitter.com/uaCffwzYnh— (((Emanuel Miller))) 🌻 (@emanumiller) November 18, 2023
He traded in the keffiyeh for a press vest at least. "Transferring the image from everywhere to deliver the news to the world via NBC News."
Oh, he'd be another one of those journalists killed by the IDF.
