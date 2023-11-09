WaPo Columnist Explains Why Photojournalist Might Be Carrying a Grenade

It's becoming pretty clear that CNN, the AP, and the New York Times had freelance photojournalists embedded with Hamas on October 7. We have one who posted a selfie of himself being kissed on the cheek by the leader of Hamas. And we also have a video reportedly showing one of the freelancers riding on the back of a motorcycle and holding a grenade.

Yo, @AP, @Reuters, @cnn - what your freelancer in Gaza Hassan Eslaiah is doing on a motorbike with a grenade, on his way to the massacre of women and babies? Is a grenade part of the equipment you provide? pic.twitter.com/jU85KEo7Ec — עמית סגל Amit Segal (@amit_segal) November 9, 2023

Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle thinks she can explain the grenade.

I understand Israel's anger, but it is morally wrong and a political mistake to target journalists who rushed to cover a story. Possibly some of them are complicit, I don't know. But Israel should give them the benefit of the doubt. https://t.co/9fPdOng8Hk — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) November 9, 2023

We have no idea whether they were told of the attack in advance, whether they simply rushed to cover the breakthrough and followed fighters through, or whether they had any opportunity to prevent the crimes. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) November 9, 2023

One of them was holding a grenade Megan — Ryan Wilson (@thatyoungrdubs) November 9, 2023

If a Hamas fighter who was giving me a ride on his operation handed me a grenade, I might not risk his anger by handing it back. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) November 9, 2023

Seriously? Here, hold this grenade while I drive.

Holy s*** Megan — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) November 9, 2023

So he was a hostage? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 9, 2023

This is where you lost me. There’s no limit to this defense: If he told you to throw the grenade into a bomb shelter, would you risk his anger by refusing?



He should never have put himself in that situation in the first place. — Karl Crary (@Crary76) November 9, 2023

I'm trying to find a way to give the benefit of the doubt on this but...failing. — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) November 9, 2023

I probably wouldn’t get a ride to a terrorist attack with the terrorist. After posting videos of myself supporting the terrorists and photos with the terrorist boss.



At some point, someone might mistake me for a terrorist, rather than a journalist. — Danica McLellan (@danicamclellan) November 9, 2023

It sounds like these freelancers were deeply embedded in Hamas … as in helping out.

Is that a joke? If holding a grenade doesn't make you a combatant, why does holding a camera make you a journalist? Being paid money for propaganda doesn't grant one immunity from the consequences of being an armed participant in a terrorist attack. — The Captain's Blog (@williamnyy23) November 9, 2023

So do you believe that CNN has overreacted by "cutting ties" with the guy holding the grenade? @MillennialOther — Andrew Morse (@CAndrewMorse) November 9, 2023

Please. Just stop digging. — Steven P. Smith (@stevenpsmith) November 9, 2023

I can't believe this tweet is real. My goodness Megan, you are embarrassing yourself. https://t.co/ig5BIfUj4Z — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 9, 2023

A Hamas terrorist handed me this rifle and told me to shoot Jews, and I certainly didn't want to make him angry by refusing.

