WaPo Columnist Explains Why Photojournalist Might Be Carrying a Grenade

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 09, 2023
Twitter

It's becoming pretty clear that CNN, the AP, and the New York Times had freelance photojournalists embedded with Hamas on October 7. We have one who posted a selfie of himself being kissed on the cheek by the leader of Hamas. And we also have a video reportedly showing one of the freelancers riding on the back of a motorcycle and holding a grenade.

Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle thinks she can explain the grenade.

Seriously? Here, hold this grenade while I drive.

It sounds like these freelancers were deeply embedded in Hamas … as in helping out.

A Hamas terrorist handed me this rifle and told me to shoot Jews, and I certainly didn't want to make him angry by refusing.

***

