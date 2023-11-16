Oilfield Rando Notes the Radicalization of Affluent White Female Liberals

You can just call them AWFL for short — affluent white female liberals. They've been around for a while … look at Code Pink, for example. They've also been predominantly the ones interrupting congressional hearings and such. Sometimes they'll drag a "man" along, although they don't seem to be as into it as the women.

Advertisement

Twitchy favorite Oilfield Rando noted the preponderance of affluent white female liberals in the ceasefire movement.

One of the most fascinating aspects of the Woke Era is the radicalization of affluent white female liberals pic.twitter.com/52NCGiVEUD — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 16, 2023

So where does their radicalization come from? For the kids, it seems to be TikTok videos. For college-age kids, it's indoctrination by their professors. But these are adult women. Is it a holdover from their college days? Or is it from watching "The View"?

IDK, I think the suffrage movement here in the States was where the radicalization really began — Peter Wrangel (@PeterWrangel) November 16, 2023

Remember that time they got alcohol banned? — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 16, 2023

AWFLs are the single greatest driver of weaponized wokeism.



They are almost single-handedly bringing about the zombie apocalypse. — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) November 16, 2023

It's a common theme throughout history. Women are status sensitive and more collectivist than men. Young women are easy vectors for infectious ideas and recruit men readily as well. — Dan Peters (@TheDanPeters) November 16, 2023

We are calling them the Chardonnay Matriarchy. — Tom Royce (@TomRoyce) November 16, 2023

They are bored and need a cause — The Kingmaker 👑 (@KingMaker4570) November 16, 2023

Can confirm. The commie mommies are the most intense. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) November 16, 2023

It’s because people like her have never worked for or fought for anything in their life and they’re empty. So they latch onto anything to feel like they are serving a purpose. — LogicallyConsistentMD (@LogicalMD33) November 16, 2023

As Tucker said: Angry women.

Along with weak men, they've brought our Republic to its knees. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) November 16, 2023

Particularly overweight women… — @amuse (@amuse) November 16, 2023

It has been this way throughout history. Females are more easily radicalized and they are used to recruit men to the cause.



The Manson family is one shining example of how this works. — Julian Black (@hyoozuz) November 16, 2023

The absolute worst. The catalyst for all our issues. — Gorb (@The_Real_Gorb) November 16, 2023

White liberal women are a blight on our society and should be dealt with as such. — Clown World Destroyer (@ClownWorldWide) November 16, 2023

Emotional contagion. Women are more prone to nurture and protect and generally have deeper empathy. Playing on these traits make them more susceptible to radical convictions. The oppressor vs oppressed game is an irresistible lure that catches many fish. — TyphoonChicken (@TyphoonChicken) November 16, 2023

Advertisement

Elite white liberal women champion "wokeness" to mask their privilege. They're out of touch, pushing radical agendas they don't suffer from, all while real issues are ignored. It's hypocritical virtue-signaling, not real change. — Frank (@FrankChronicles) November 16, 2023

Searching for meaning in their lives. — matt dooley (@mdooley) November 16, 2023

I suspect the number of them that are diagnosed with BPD or similar cluster-B disorders is quite high. They seem to all gravitate towards all things woke. — Raymond P Mucha (@rpmucha23) November 16, 2023

Today's women have shunned the beauty, value, and purpose found in traditional female roles as mother, wife, and homemaker, along with the even deeper purpose found in religion. Women today are struggling to find relevance and purpose. Radical Activism has become that purpose. — Jonathan Flick (@Jonathanflick) November 16, 2023

They are female incels. And this is their only gratification.



Yeah, I said it. — Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) November 16, 2023

Aah, from experience I can actually explain this one. It may take a long post though. One important detail is they are not thinking about the greater world like they say they are but thinking relative to their own small social circle. That's why from the outside it seems bizzare — Chow (@ChowRabbit) November 16, 2023

Advertisement

I think they think this is feminism...... it's really weird. — Col Pret (@__B_L_A_N_K_2__) November 16, 2023

Profiting and leveraging off of deep misery and lack of fulfillment. — R E S I S T O R C A (@duchess315) November 16, 2023

Maybe we should put a pause on the whole 19th Amendment until we get this figured out.

***