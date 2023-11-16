Oilfield Rando Notes the Radicalization of Affluent White Female Liberals

That's Gonna' Leave a Mark: Antony Blinken Winces at Biden Calling Xi a...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 16, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

You can just call them AWFL for short — affluent white female liberals. They've been around for a while … look at Code Pink, for example. They've also been predominantly the ones interrupting congressional hearings and such. Sometimes they'll drag a "man" along, although they don't seem to be as into it as the women.

Twitchy favorite Oilfield Rando noted the preponderance of affluent white female liberals in the ceasefire movement.

So where does their radicalization come from? For the kids, it seems to be TikTok videos. For college-age kids, it's indoctrination by their professors. But these are adult women. Is it a holdover from their college days? Or is it from watching "The View"?

Maybe we should put a pause on the whole 19th Amendment until we get this figured out.

