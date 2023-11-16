America-First Patriot Says 'Gaza Genocide Is Worse Than the Holocaust'

The last we checked, the Palestinian Health Ministry had upped the death toll in Gaza to 11,000, nearly 5,000 of those children. That was yesterday … the number seems to increase by a thousand or two every day, and we know we can trust numbers coming out of the Palestinian Health Ministry.
There was a lot of crying about a "proportional response" to the invasion of Israel by Hamas terrorists and the slaughter of some 1,400 innocent civilians. What was that supposed to mean … Israel was supposed to kill 1,400 Palestinians and then call it a day?
Even if you take Hamas' numbers at face value, they hardly compare to the six million Jews killed in World War II. But Lucas Gage, who describes himself as a Marine veteran and America first patriot, posited that the "genocide" in Gaza was worse than the Holocaust.
Gaza genocide is worse than the Holocaust.— Lucas Gage (@Lucas_Gage_) November 15, 2023
Is he being serious? Or just trolling for engagement? In any case, a lot of people agree.
All of the Holocaust deniers are commenting here. https://t.co/yTrYBM7ixv— John Sexton (@verumserum) November 15, 2023
Awful human beings.— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 15, 2023
Really??— Sir Issac Newton 🇺🇲 (@itismenewton) November 15, 2023
True— saba (@SabaSaba61) November 16, 2023
Absolutely— Mr. Jinnah (Father of Nation) (@jinnah1947_14) November 16, 2023
Because the Gaza genocide actually happened— Memer Dreamer (@controveri76746) November 15, 2023
Yes, because it has been 75 years long. Almost 76 years!— concerned american (@biteme_suckas) November 15, 2023
By far— Mohammed Zaki (@Ramidooo) November 15, 2023
Agreed— Jonah davidson (@jonahdavidson8) November 15, 2023
Is that because one is happening while the other did not?— Arkimedies (@Arkimedies1) November 16, 2023
But the Gaza genocide is real not invented.— Magic Man in the Sky (@FreeSpeechGone) November 15, 2023
This editor can't believe these replies are real. They can't be.
…and just like that, the Nazis are back. This is why we should teach history to our children— Kentucky Democratic Party (Parody) (@KyPartyParody) November 15, 2023
I'll agree with you when Palestinians are loaded onto trains.— CleanBurningCole (@cleanburnincole) November 16, 2023
Can you point me to where Jews indiscriminately bombed Germany? Where they raped and killed women and children? Where they professed a desire to exterminate Germans from the face of the planet?

No?

I thought fucking not.
No?
I thought fucking not.
Yeah. No it's not. For starters there's no genocide.— Jay 🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@SquidLegz) November 15, 2023
If Israel were committing genocide, there would be a lot more casualties than there are now. Why isn't Israel firing on the Palestinians it told to evacuate?
November 16, 2023
Flunked history I see.....— Garry Stanley (@decathlongs87) November 16, 2023
And that’s why it is best to just step back and let the dumbest among us speak their minds, so we know who they are.— Kentucky Democratic Party (Parody) (@KyPartyParody) November 15, 2023
That post went up a few hours ago and already has 33,000 likes. We have a serious problem here.
