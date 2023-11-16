America-First Patriot Says 'Gaza Genocide Is Worse Than the Holocaust'

The last we checked, the Palestinian Health Ministry had upped the death toll in Gaza to 11,000, nearly 5,000 of those children. That was yesterday … the number seems to increase by a thousand or two every day, and we know we can trust numbers coming out of the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Advertisement

There was a lot of crying about a "proportional response" to the invasion of Israel by Hamas terrorists and the slaughter of some 1,400 innocent civilians. What was that supposed to mean … Israel was supposed to kill 1,400 Palestinians and then call it a day?

Even if you take Hamas' numbers at face value, they hardly compare to the six million Jews killed in World War II. But Lucas Gage, who describes himself as a Marine veteran and America first patriot, posited that the "genocide" in Gaza was worse than the Holocaust.

Gaza genocide is worse than the Holocaust. — Lucas Gage (@Lucas_Gage_) November 15, 2023

Is he being serious? Or just trolling for engagement? In any case, a lot of people agree.

All of the Holocaust deniers are commenting here. https://t.co/yTrYBM7ixv — John Sexton (@verumserum) November 15, 2023

Awful human beings. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 15, 2023

Really?? — Sir Issac Newton 🇺🇲 (@itismenewton) November 15, 2023

True — saba (@SabaSaba61) November 16, 2023

Absolutely — Mr. Jinnah (Father of Nation) (@jinnah1947_14) November 16, 2023

Because the Gaza genocide actually happened — Memer Dreamer (@controveri76746) November 15, 2023

Yes, because it has been 75 years long. Almost 76 years! — concerned american (@biteme_suckas) November 15, 2023

By far — Mohammed Zaki (@Ramidooo) November 15, 2023

Agreed — Jonah davidson (@jonahdavidson8) November 15, 2023

Is that because one is happening while the other did not? — Arkimedies (@Arkimedies1) November 16, 2023

But the Gaza genocide is real not invented. — Magic Man in the Sky (@FreeSpeechGone) November 15, 2023





This editor can't believe these replies are real. They can't be.

…and just like that, the Nazis are back. This is why we should teach history to our children — Kentucky Democratic Party (Parody) (@KyPartyParody) November 15, 2023

I'll agree with you when Palestinians are loaded onto trains. — CleanBurningCole (@cleanburnincole) November 16, 2023

Can you point me to where Jews indiscriminately bombed Germany? Where they raped and killed women and children? Where they professed a desire to exterminate Germans from the face of the planet?



No?



I thought fucking not. — Benjamin Wunder 🟦 🇮🇱 🇺🇲 (@BigBenInLondon) November 16, 2023

Yeah. No it's not. For starters there's no genocide. — Jay 🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@SquidLegz) November 15, 2023

If Israel were committing genocide, there would be a lot more casualties than there are now. Why isn't Israel firing on the Palestinians it told to evacuate?

Advertisement

Flunked history I see..... — Garry Stanley (@decathlongs87) November 16, 2023

And that’s why it is best to just step back and let the dumbest among us speak their minds, so we know who they are. — Kentucky Democratic Party (Parody) (@KyPartyParody) November 15, 2023

That post went up a few hours ago and already has 33,000 likes. We have a serious problem here.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



