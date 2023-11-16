Journalist Says the DNC Building Wasn't 'Completely' Surrounded by Protesters
Pro-Palestinian Account Fudges AI Image
Great: Now They're Putting Up Parody Posters Mocking the 'Kidnapped' Posters
Novelist Tweets That Blowing Up the Twin Towers was the Most Principled Thing...
Pro-Hamas Demonstrators Shut Down the Bay Bridge in San Francisco
‘Very Important Thread’: Adam Coleman Talks Leftism and Loneliness
Capitol Police Statement on Last Night's Mob Has People Wondering When the FBI...
Show THIS To TikTok: Wokal Distance Breaks Down the Propaganda of Bin Laden's...
NYT Editorial Board Member Mara Gay: My 6-Year-Old Goddaughter Has Fewer Rights Than...
Does This Update About Special Counsel's Probe Into Biden's Classified Doc Handling Surpri...
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Gets Schooled About Bidenomics
Faced With Lawsuit, NYU Pivots and Establishes 'Center for The Study of Antisemitism'
Oops. Pentagon Fails Annual Audit Of $3.8 TRILLION In Military Assets Again
'Did the Jim Crow Law Get Overturned?' MLB Picks Location of 2025 All-Star...

America-First Patriot Says 'Gaza Genocide Is Worse Than the Holocaust'

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 16, 2023
AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, FILE

The last we checked, the Palestinian Health Ministry had upped the death toll in Gaza to 11,000, nearly 5,000 of those children. That was yesterday … the number seems to increase by a thousand or two every day, and we know we can trust numbers coming out of the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Advertisement

There was a lot of crying about a "proportional response" to the invasion of Israel by Hamas terrorists and the slaughter of some 1,400 innocent civilians. What was that supposed to mean … Israel was supposed to kill 1,400 Palestinians and then call it a day?

Even if you take Hamas' numbers at face value, they hardly compare to the six million Jews killed in World War II. But Lucas Gage, who describes himself as a Marine veteran and America first patriot, posited that the "genocide" in Gaza was worse than the Holocaust.

Is he being serious? Or just trolling for engagement? In any case, a lot of people agree.

Recommended

‘Very Important Thread’: Adam Coleman Talks Leftism and Loneliness
Amy Curtis
Advertisement


This editor can't believe these replies are real. They can't be.

If Israel were committing genocide, there would be a lot more casualties than there are now. Why isn't Israel firing on the Palestinians it told to evacuate?

Advertisement

That post went up a few hours ago and already has 33,000 likes. We have a serious problem here.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: HAMAS HOLOCAUST ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Very Important Thread’: Adam Coleman Talks Leftism and Loneliness
Amy Curtis
Journalist Says the DNC Building Wasn't 'Completely' Surrounded by Protesters
Brett T.
Pro-Palestinian Account Fudges AI Image
Gordon K
Novelist Tweets That Blowing Up the Twin Towers was the Most Principled Thing Bin Laden Did
Brett T.
Great: Now They're Putting Up Parody Posters Mocking the 'Kidnapped' Posters
Brett T.
Show THIS To TikTok: Wokal Distance Breaks Down the Propaganda of Bin Laden's 'Letter To America'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
‘Very Important Thread’: Adam Coleman Talks Leftism and Loneliness Amy Curtis
Advertisement