Writer Notes That the March for Israel Was the 'Single Whitest Demonstration' She'd Ever Seen

Well, shame on people of color for not turning out to support Jews and Israel. We already know how Black Lives Matter feels about October 7 … its Chicago chapter happily posted a graphic of a Hamas paraglider on his was to slaughter Israelis.

We were bored of the "look how white this crowd is" shtick back during Mitt Romney's presidential campaign, and then of course there was the Donald Trump campaign.

Maybe one of those characteristics of "whiteness" is opposing the killing of Jews and wiping their country off the map. Good for all the white folx who showed up.

This is the single whitest political demonstration I've ever seen. Trump rallies have more melanin in the crowd. https://t.co/Os3x2yLUlN pic.twitter.com/dtKeZPuPKg — Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) November 15, 2023

People making this argument are maybe 2 degrees away from complaining that Jews control the government, banks, etc. It’s wokeness as a gateway drug for antisemitism. https://t.co/GECUxKFrfy — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) November 15, 2023

This lady is 0 degrees away from antisemitism. One of the most despicable antisemites on this platform. — ʏᴀɪʀ ʏᴇʜᴜᴅᴀ 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@yair_y) November 15, 2023

80 years ago they had a different reason to dislike the same group, they always invent a new reason; whatever is seen as bad they then ascribe that quality to the group. In 20 years there will be some new thing they invent that they see as a bad quality and then add it in — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) November 15, 2023

"Shit! They didn't destroy anything and it was entirely peaceful! What do we say?"



....yo-you guys look really white.



That'll show em. — mikeymumbelz (@mikeymumbelz) November 15, 2023

American Jews are white. Moroccan Jews are darker, and Ethiopian Jews are even darker. We wonderful Jews come in all shades. The rally was in Washington, the rally against antisemitism in France was not white..... the amount of Jew hating going on would make Nazi Germany proud — 18CHailife (@Line4T) November 15, 2023

“Jews are too white. Kill them all!” — DJ Stands With Israel Against Terror 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@DJsCouch) November 15, 2023

What’s your problem with white people supporting Jews and Israel? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 15, 2023

She's a citizen journalist and an astrologer? Wow.

***