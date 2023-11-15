Now New York Attorney General Letitia James Is Suing Pepsi

MSNBC's Mike Barnicle Says a 45-Year-Old Couldn't Do What Biden Does Every Day
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on November 15, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

We thought that New York Attorney General Letitia James had her hands full prosecuting Donald Trump, but it turns out she can multitask. She traveled to Buffalo Wednesday to announce "a historic lawsuit" against Pepsi because of pollution in the Buffalo River.

This is going to turn out to be like laws making you request a paper straw at a restaurant.

"Pepsi's pollution"? Isn't it the people of Buffalo's pollution? Put out more recycling bins if you're worried.

She's just horrible.

