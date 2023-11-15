Now New York Attorney General Letitia James Is Suing Pepsi

We thought that New York Attorney General Letitia James had her hands full prosecuting Donald Trump, but it turns out she can multitask. She traveled to Buffalo Wednesday to announce "a historic lawsuit" against Pepsi because of pollution in the Buffalo River.

This is going to turn out to be like laws making you request a paper straw at a restaurant.

I'm in Buffalo to announce a historic lawsuit against @PepsiCo for endangering our environment and New Yorkers' health.



Pepsi's plastic packaging is polluting the Buffalo River, harming our wildlife and contaminating Buffalo's drinking water with dangerous microplastics. pic.twitter.com/On9n1yc800 — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 15, 2023

Last year, Pepsi produced about 5.7 billion pounds of plastic packaging, which weighs as much as seven Empire State Buildings.



With these massive amounts of plastic, it's no surprise that the vast majority of trash we found along the Buffalo River was Pepsi's plastic packaging. pic.twitter.com/wPPAVipmaP — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 15, 2023

Pepsi’s plastic isn’t biodegradable, it breaks into tiny microplastics that end up in our drinking water.



These microplastics can contain heavy metals and cause serious health problems like cancer. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 15, 2023

Pepsi's pollution has created a public nuisance that threatens our communities, and Pepsi has failed to keep its promises to reduce its use of plastic.



We're filing this lawsuit because massive corporations must be held accountable for the harm they cause to our environment. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 15, 2023

Pepsi must address the harm it’s caused to our communities and find real solutions to this plastic pollution problem.



All New Yorkers have a right to clean water, and I won't hesitate to take on major corporations that put the health of New Yorkers and our planet at risk. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 15, 2023

"Pepsi's pollution"? Isn't it the people of Buffalo's pollution? Put out more recycling bins if you're worried.

So it’s Pepsi’s fault that idiots litter Pepsi products? — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) November 15, 2023

So you're accusing @PepsiCo of collecting all of the used plastic containers and throwing them in the nearest water supply? Seems legit. — Crypto Punkard (@cryptopunkard) November 15, 2023

I suppose a company should know better than to headquarter itself in New York. Improper disposal by end users of an ordinary, legal product is one hell of a threadbare legal theory you've got there.



But as bank robber Willie Sutton said: "That's where the money is." — Quidnam (@Quidnam) November 15, 2023

