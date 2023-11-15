Nikki Haley Campaign Backtracks on Banning Anonymous Social Media Accounts

Washington Post Explains How Donald Trump's Rhetoric Compares With Hitler's
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on November 15, 2023
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

As Twitchy reported Tuesday evening, presidential candidate Nikki Haley stuck her five-inch heel in her mouth when she declared that "every person on social media should be verified by their name." Haley said it was a "national security" issue. That alone probably cost her the votes of the very online Americans, many of whom are only allowed to speak freely because they can be anonymous online.

On Wednesday, the Haley campaign issued a statement walking that policy back a little, affirming that "Americans have a right to free speech, including having anonymous accounts on social media." Her problem is with foreign nations like China and Iran having a presence on social media.

It's nice that a GOP candidate for president believes Americans have the right to free speech.

Democrat election deniers still believe that Russian Facebook posts threw the election to Donald Trump.

Yeah, this is definitely too little, too late. The citizens of X are perfectly capable of weeding out "foreign bad actors" themselves. We have no idea how Haley would even implement her idea — she doesn't either.

