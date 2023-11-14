Scoop: Journo Unearths Photo of Ron DeSantis Holding a Mitt Romney Campaign Sign

We'll admit it slipped past us that Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate on Tuesday claimed Mitt Romney "never fought for us." Looking back, it's hard to say that Romney ever fought for anything, even the presidency.

This editor joined Twitchy during the Mitt Romney vs. Barack Obama showdown and did a lot of posts propping up Romney, who turned out to be exactly right on Russia being America's biggest geopolitical foe — now we're fighting Russia in a proxy war in Ukraine.

But ABC News has a scoop! Whenever someone says they've "unearthed" a photo, you know it's old. But check out this photo of a young DeSantis campaigning for Romney for governor of Massachusetts.

Apparently, it took three ABC News reporters to put this piece together:

Scoop: Ron DeSantis on Tuesday criticized Sen. Mitt Romney, saying "he never fought for us" -- but a newly unearthed photo from DeSantis' law school yearbook indicates he once campaigned for him.



w/ @lcbruggeman @wsteaks https://t.co/P2G70LxkFN — Olivia Rubin (@OliviaRubinABC) November 14, 2023

What a shocker!

ABC News reports:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday took aim at fellow Republican Mitt Romney, painting the outgoing senator as a member of the "surrender caucus of Republicans" who "never fought for us in the beginning." "I don't really know Mitt Romney," DeSantis said in response to a question about a Romney-backed gathering of presidential candidates last month. But a black-and-white photograph from DeSantis' Harvard Law School yearbook unearthed by ABC News indicates that at one point, DeSantis campaigned on Romney's behalf.

We're back to digging through old yearbooks. At least DeSantis wasn't in blackface or wearing a Klan hood.

Look, a lot of us tried to pull Romney over the finish line in 2012, but we haven't been impressed with his performance as a senator.

“Scoop” — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) November 14, 2023

Many of us regret our support for Mitt. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) November 14, 2023

Back in college DeSantis wanted to get a Republican elected? Oh no 🙄 — Stinson Norwood (@snorman1776) November 14, 2023

Scoop lol. — JWF (@JammieWF) November 14, 2023

If this is your idea of "digging up dirt" on DeSantis, you all are screwed. — Kansas Dad 🇺🇸 (@rzima) November 14, 2023

Mitt had yet to reach his "final form" at that point.



This is a nothing story, but you know this. — James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) November 14, 2023

Literally, nothing should be discussed other than his haircut. Everything else is very inconsequential compared to that. — Matt Waldrip (@mattwaldrip) November 14, 2023

Truth.

"If you've EVER campaigned for someone, you're forbidden for life from ever criticizing that person, no matter how much of a disappointment they turn out to be." — Grab Your Popcorn (@furioustheguy) November 14, 2023

.... hard hittin stuff here 🥴 — RepubliGAY (@RepubliGAY) November 14, 2023

It took three of you to cobble this together? — Jim Eltringham (@JimEltringham) November 14, 2023

Quite a scoop. I'm thinking Pulitzer prize here. — Scott Wickstrum (@swickstrum) November 14, 2023

Oh no, Trump criticised Romney many times but here's a photo of them having dinner, oh the humanity! pic.twitter.com/LwCBkCchIs — (AD) Deo Non Fortuna (@_TheNationState) November 14, 2023

Do you actually think this is news? No wonder you work at @ABCNetwork — ThorChiggins PHD (@ThorChiggins) November 14, 2023

You're pathetic.



This is why legacy media is a dinosaur. — Jack Seiler (@OzymandiasNow) November 14, 2023

NEWSFLASH: Many of us voted for Romney in 2012. Ten years later, many of us can't stand the guy. Sh*t happens. 👍 — Nature Boy (@NatureBoyNC) November 14, 2023

DeSantis will never recover from this, MSM are 🤡 — Long range jumper (@jumper_range) November 14, 2023

DeSantis regretting former support for Romney puts him square in the heart of the Republican Party. — Musse Failae (@mussefailae) November 14, 2023

Exactly. We fought like hell for Romney in 2012 because he was the nominee, but he's been nothing but a squish ever since — he's the Democrats' favorite Republican.

What a scoop.

