Scoop: Journo Unearths Photo of Ron DeSantis Holding a Mitt Romney Campaign Sign

Brett T.  |  3:40 PM on November 14, 2023
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

We'll admit it slipped past us that Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate on Tuesday claimed Mitt Romney "never fought for us." Looking back, it's hard to say that Romney ever fought for anything, even the presidency.

This editor joined Twitchy during the Mitt Romney vs. Barack Obama showdown and did a lot of posts propping up Romney, who turned out to be exactly right on Russia being America's biggest geopolitical foe — now we're fighting Russia in a proxy war in Ukraine.

But ABC News has a scoop! Whenever someone says they've "unearthed" a photo, you know it's old. But check out this photo of a young DeSantis campaigning for Romney for governor of Massachusetts.

Apparently, it took three ABC News reporters to put this piece together:

What a shocker!

ABC News reports:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday took aim at fellow Republican Mitt Romney, painting the outgoing senator as a member of the "surrender caucus of Republicans" who "never fought for us in the beginning."

"I don't really know Mitt Romney," DeSantis said in response to a question about a Romney-backed gathering of presidential candidates last month.

But a black-and-white photograph from DeSantis' Harvard Law School yearbook unearthed by ABC News indicates that at one point, DeSantis campaigned on Romney's behalf.

We're back to digging through old yearbooks. At least DeSantis wasn't in blackface or wearing a Klan hood.

Look, a lot of us tried to pull Romney over the finish line in 2012, but we haven't been impressed with his performance as a senator.

Truth.

Exactly. We fought like hell for Romney in 2012 because he was the nominee, but he's been nothing but a squish ever since — he's the Democrats' favorite Republican.

What a scoop.

***

