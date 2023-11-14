Jon Lovitz Sets John Oliver Straight on America's Alignment With Israel

FLOTUS Announces Initiative on Women’s Health Research, Gender Policy Council and Twitter...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on November 14, 2023
Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP

We've been seeing this tweet in our timelines a lot — it's a clip from HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," in which Oliver says the United States is "heavily implicated" in the war against Hamas. It's true — President Joe Biden called for $14 billion in aid for Israel to fortify its defenses against the terrorist group. That's because Israel is a U.S. ally.

The much more talented and informed Jon Lovitz weighed in:

Yes. The United States is aligned with Israel, our Democratic ally, not Hamas, a terrorist organization who broke a two year cease fire, murdered at least 1,200 innocent civilians, and took 240 civilian hostages back with them. So they could start a never ending war with Israel and annihilate Israel and then Jews all over the world.


God bless America.

#IstandwithIsrael

No kidding … we wish that would have gone on forever.

***

