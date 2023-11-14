Jon Lovitz Sets John Oliver Straight on America's Alignment With Israel

We've been seeing this tweet in our timelines a lot — it's a clip from HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," in which Oliver says the United States is "heavily implicated" in the war against Hamas. It's true — President Joe Biden called for $14 billion in aid for Israel to fortify its defenses against the terrorist group. That's because Israel is a U.S. ally.

John Oliver on the U.S. responsibility in Israel’s actions: “I’m talking about America, because this country has emphatically picked a side. In recent years, we’ve given Israel $3.8 billion a year in military aid… it means we’re heavily implicated” pic.twitter.com/5iVFskXl9X — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) November 13, 2023

Dude has a lot of criticism, considering he's only been a part of "we" for three years. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 13, 2023

Man he hates Jews. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 14, 2023

Yes, we picked the side that keeps getting attacked by terrorists. — Ze'ev Mishpacha 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheSylvreWolfe) November 13, 2023

John Oliver sounds like a Hamas sympathizer. He did not cover the attack on his Oct. 8 show, and then proceeded to talk about the Hamas attack on Oct. 15 briefly, expressed some sadness, and then blamed Israel and predicted bombing. And then off to attacking the GOP. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) November 14, 2023

Picked the side that doesn’t hate us and wants to end our way of life? Yup. — Craig Howard (@crahow555) November 14, 2023

I’ll gladly accept responsibility for Israel’s actions, which are as righteous as it’s possible to be under the circumstances. You go ahead and root for hideous criminals. — Dave Linn (@DavidRLinn) November 14, 2023

The much more talented and informed Jon Lovitz weighed in:

Yes. The United States is aligned with Israel, our Democratic ally,

not Hamas, a terrorist organization who broke a two year cease fire, murdered at least 1,200 innocent civilians, and took 240 civilian hostages back with them. So they could start a never ending war with Israel… https://t.co/K5mIpOYIT8 — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) November 13, 2023

At a time of painful deafening silence from so many of your colleagues, thank you @realjonlovitz for speaking up and #StandWithIsrael — Whatsnu (@WhatsnuGm) November 13, 2023





God bless America. #IstandwithIsrael

I, for one, am shocked the US sided with the democratic ally over the terrorist group that hates America — 𝕸𝖆𝖙 ✙ (@MatBabiak) November 13, 2023

I guess I’m done watching John Oliver. — Scott Lieberman (@Scottl1971) November 13, 2023

John Oliver is a weak, "please kill me last" leftist. — Unimpressed Buffalo (@UnimpressedBuff) November 14, 2023

I like how he resents the money for the defense shield, but not why Israel needs so much money for a defense shield. — CheezitTheHealthCop (@OfficerCheezit) November 14, 2023

Funny how the chorus of calls for empathy occurred only after Israel took decisive action against Hamas. — Dan Ditzler (@longgonedaddy) November 14, 2023

I stopped watching Jon Oliver a couple of years ago when he suggested Israel having the Iron Dome Defense System was an unfair advantage. Would he suggest police officers not wear bulletproof vests! — Bradk (@madbrad61) November 14, 2023

John Oliver should report live from Gaza. Let’s see what he says then. — Ryan Gigous (@RyanGigous) November 14, 2023

God, I miss the writers strike. — Timothy Watson (@timothy_watson) November 14, 2023

No kidding … we wish that would have gone on forever.

***