Jon Lovitz Sets John Oliver Straight on America's Alignment With Israel

We've been seeing this tweet in our timelines a lot — it's a clip from HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," in which Oliver says the United States is "heavily implicated" in the war against Hamas. It's true — President Joe Biden called for $14 billion in aid for Israel to fortify its defenses against the terrorist group. That's because Israel is a U.S. ally.
John Oliver on the U.S. responsibility in Israel’s actions: “I’m talking about America, because this country has emphatically picked a side. In recent years, we’ve given Israel $3.8 billion a year in military aid… it means we’re heavily implicated” pic.twitter.com/5iVFskXl9X— Assal Rad (@AssalRad) November 13, 2023
Dude has a lot of criticism, considering he's only been a part of "we" for three years.— AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 13, 2023
Man he hates Jews.— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 14, 2023
Yes, we picked the side that keeps getting attacked by terrorists.— Ze'ev Mishpacha 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheSylvreWolfe) November 13, 2023
John Oliver sounds like a Hamas sympathizer. He did not cover the attack on his Oct. 8 show, and then proceeded to talk about the Hamas attack on Oct. 15 briefly, expressed some sadness, and then blamed Israel and predicted bombing. And then off to attacking the GOP.— Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) November 14, 2023
Picked the side that doesn’t hate us and wants to end our way of life? Yup.— Craig Howard (@crahow555) November 14, 2023
I’ll gladly accept responsibility for Israel’s actions, which are as righteous as it’s possible to be under the circumstances. You go ahead and root for hideous criminals.— Dave Linn (@DavidRLinn) November 14, 2023
The much more talented and informed Jon Lovitz weighed in:
Yes. The United States is aligned with Israel, our Democratic ally,— Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) November 13, 2023
not Hamas, a terrorist organization who broke a two year cease fire, murdered at least 1,200 innocent civilians, and took 240 civilian hostages back with them. So they could start a never ending war with Israel… https://t.co/K5mIpOYIT8
Yes. The United States is aligned with Israel, our Democratic ally, not Hamas, a terrorist organization who broke a two year cease fire, murdered at least 1,200 innocent civilians, and took 240 civilian hostages back with them. So they could start a never ending war with Israel and annihilate Israel and then Jews all over the world.
Damn right we picked a side.— Ward Handmade Knives (@KnivesWard) November 13, 2023
At a time of painful deafening silence from so many of your colleagues, thank you @realjonlovitz for speaking up and #StandWithIsrael— Whatsnu (@WhatsnuGm) November 13, 2023
God bless America.
#IstandwithIsrael
I, for one, am shocked the US sided with the democratic ally over the terrorist group that hates America— 𝕸𝖆𝖙 ✙ (@MatBabiak) November 13, 2023
I guess I’m done watching John Oliver.— Scott Lieberman (@Scottl1971) November 13, 2023
John Oliver is a weak, "please kill me last" leftist.— Unimpressed Buffalo (@UnimpressedBuff) November 14, 2023
I like how he resents the money for the defense shield, but not why Israel needs so much money for a defense shield.— CheezitTheHealthCop (@OfficerCheezit) November 14, 2023
Funny how the chorus of calls for empathy occurred only after Israel took decisive action against Hamas.— Dan Ditzler (@longgonedaddy) November 14, 2023
I stopped watching Jon Oliver a couple of years ago when he suggested Israel having the Iron Dome Defense System was an unfair advantage. Would he suggest police officers not wear bulletproof vests!— Bradk (@madbrad61) November 14, 2023
John Oliver should report live from Gaza. Let’s see what he says then.— Ryan Gigous (@RyanGigous) November 14, 2023
God, I miss the writers strike.— Timothy Watson (@timothy_watson) November 14, 2023
No kidding … we wish that would have gone on forever.
