Gun Grabbers Sue US for Failing to Protect Your Right to Live Free From Gun Violence

We don't know if this is a real lawsuit or just a petition, but either way, it's stupid. We've seen gun grabbers before argue that the Second Amendment infringes upon their right to life, liberty, and happiness. They actually believe they have a right to live "free from gun violence," but what they really mean is your right to keep and bear arms makes them uncomfortable, which is too bad.

Support the Lawsuit for Survival against the U.S. for failing to protect your right to live free from gun violence.



Sign the petition. Make your voice count.#LawsuitForSurvivalhttps://t.co/l5BSxvCUXg pic.twitter.com/UM1IOfrJYy — Global Action on Gun Violence (@actiononguns) November 9, 2023

OK, this is a real lawsuit. From the Global Action on Gun Violence website:

GAGV filed the “Lawsuit for Survival” on behalf of Joaquin, Manny and Patricia Oliver against the U.S. government for violating human rights law by failing to protect people’s right to live free from gunfire and causing Joaquin’s death in the Parkland high school gun massacre. This landmark case, Joaquin Oliver v. USA, asks the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to request the U.S. to implement strong gun policies to prevent mass shootings and other gun violence.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights can suck it.

They say the right to life, liberty, and personal security is fundamentally compromised by gun violence. We'd think the right to personal security, if it existed, would encourage the ownership of firearms for self-defense.

Can you explain how making it harder for me to have a gun will keep me safer?



If I have a gun, I have a much higher probability of stopping crime in my area.



If I do not have a gun, the only people who are safer as a result are criminals who would try to do harm in my presence.… — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) November 14, 2023

What part of the Constitution grants a right to "live free from gun violence"? Good luck wasting your money. — Jay Bienvenu (@JayBienvenu) November 14, 2023

"right to live free from gun violence"



No such right exists. That is NOT how rights work.

You have the right to self-defense.



So, basically what you are doing is trying to do away with an ACTUAL right and replace it with a FAKE right. — Nobody (@NobodyWi11SaveU) November 14, 2023

Homicide is illegal, if that's any comfort.

The right to live free of gun violence is the most privileged, anti-historical, nanny state garbage you could come up with?



Where did that right come from, in what is it grounded, and how many enshrined rights will you infringe to enforce it? — Forrest Cooper (@Foxroe) November 14, 2023

I see the Left just keeps making up rights.



Your fictional rights do not supercede my right to self defense and right to property. — William Magoffin (@MagoffinWilliam) November 14, 2023

As if we should care what the rest of the world thinks. My property rights aren’t up for debate and shouldn’t be subject to the will of other countries. — Will of Texas🇺🇸 (@WilliamofTexas) November 14, 2023

We don't have a right to live free of violence. It is up to us to be our own first responders. The world is a jungle, always was, always will be, so stay strapped. — RebelYankee (@RebelYankee2) November 14, 2023

Agree, all sorts of infringements on the right to bear arms - including ludicrous "gun free zones" - make the citizenry more in danger. I agree that we should abolish all of these infringements. — The Institutional Economist🇺🇦 (@InstEconomist) November 14, 2023

The Supreme Court has already ruled on this. The government and its officers are under no obligation to protect you or put themselves in harms way. This will get kicked before it even gets to trial. — Zoe Jane Halo (@zoejanexy) November 14, 2023

Pathetic joke. — Mr. America (@ConservativesSo) November 14, 2023

Should we make homicide more illegal than it already is? The only way these people will ever consider themselves free from the threat of gun violence is if all the guns disappear, and that's not happening.

***