Kinda Warm This Morning, Isn't It?
Jon Lovitz Sets John Oliver Straight on America's Alignment With Israel
Singer 'Pink' Cries About the 'Banned Books' in Florida, Even Though NONE of...
John Fetterman Went to the March for Israel and What He Wore Has...
Massive Steamy Crack in Iceland Solicits Sophomoric Humor from X
‘The American Dream Doesn’t Exist Anymore’: Immigrants Fed Up, Returning Home
MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Has Not Seen Intelligence That Hamas Operates Under Hospitals
You Are the Last Line of Defense: Bari Weiss Delivers Straight Fire Speech...
WATCH: Gov Kathy Hochul Says NY Is Conducting 'Surveillance Efforts' of 'Hate Speech'...
Iranian Woman Gives Powerful Speech at Rally to Release Israeli Hostages
Scoop: Journo Unearths Photo of Ron DeSantis Holding a Mitt Romney Campaign Sign
Ouch! Billie Eilish's Take Is SOOO Bad One of Her Own FANS Ratios...
Immigrant Who Chose to Become an American Shares KICK-BUTT Thread About What It...
Candace Owens Dragged for Subtweeting Ben Shapiro After He Called Her Out for...

Gun Grabbers Sue US for Failing to Protect Your Right to Live Free From Gun Violence

Brett T.  |  5:40 PM on November 14, 2023
Meme

We don't know if this is a real lawsuit or just a petition, but either way, it's stupid. We've seen gun grabbers before argue that the Second Amendment infringes upon their right to life, liberty, and happiness. They actually believe they have a right to live "free from gun violence," but what they really mean is your right to keep and bear arms makes them uncomfortable, which is too bad.

Advertisement

OK, this is a real lawsuit. From the Global Action on Gun Violence website:

GAGV filed the “Lawsuit for Survival” on behalf of Joaquin, Manny and Patricia Oliver against the U.S. government for violating human rights law by failing to protect people’s right to live free from gunfire and causing Joaquin’s death in the Parkland high school gun massacre.

This landmark case, Joaquin Oliver v. USA, asks the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to request the U.S. to implement strong gun policies to prevent mass shootings and other gun violence.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights can suck it.

They say the right to life, liberty, and personal security is fundamentally compromised by gun violence. We'd think the right to personal security, if it existed, would encourage the ownership of firearms for self-defense.

Recommended

John Fetterman Went to the March for Israel and What He Wore Has Leftists HOPPING Mad
Coucy
Advertisement

Homicide is illegal, if that's any comfort.

Advertisement

Should we make homicide more illegal than it already is? The only way these people will ever consider themselves free from the threat of gun violence is if all the guns disappear, and that's not happening.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: GUN CONTROL SECOND AMENDMENT PARKLAND

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Fetterman Went to the March for Israel and What He Wore Has Leftists HOPPING Mad
Coucy
Jon Lovitz Sets John Oliver Straight on America's Alignment With Israel
Brett T.
Kinda Warm This Morning, Isn't It?
Tertullianus
You Are the Last Line of Defense: Bari Weiss Delivers Straight Fire Speech to Federalist Society
Grateful Calvin
Massive Steamy Crack in Iceland Solicits Sophomoric Humor from X
Tertullianus
MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Has Not Seen Intelligence That Hamas Operates Under Hospitals
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
John Fetterman Went to the March for Israel and What He Wore Has Leftists HOPPING Mad Coucy
Advertisement