Senator Worried That Gaza Hospitals Are at a Breaking Point, Calls for Ceasefire

Brett T.  |  6:50 PM on November 13, 2023
Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, File

There sure has been a lot of attention paid to hospitals in Gaza. Rep. Rashida Tlaib still hasn't deleted her tweet about 500 Palestinians being killed by an Israeli airstrike on a hospital, when the reality is that an errant rocket hit a parking lot a couple of blocks away. We've been told how babies will die in hospitals because Israel has cut off the electricity … maybe Hamas should consider letting them use some of the fuel they're hoarding to run generators.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen must want to be an honorary Squad member, as he calls for a ceasefire so that premature babies and pregnant women get the care they need.

Meanwhile, Hamas is literally holding babies hostage.

The IDF has released a video of Hamas headquarters beneath a children's hospital.


Democrats never demand that Hamas surrender and release its hostages. And they never mention the pregnant women and babies who were slaughtered in a surprise attack on Israel, or the babies taken hostage.

