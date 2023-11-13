Senator Worried That Gaza Hospitals Are at a Breaking Point, Calls for Ceasefire

There sure has been a lot of attention paid to hospitals in Gaza. Rep. Rashida Tlaib still hasn't deleted her tweet about 500 Palestinians being killed by an Israeli airstrike on a hospital, when the reality is that an errant rocket hit a parking lot a couple of blocks away. We've been told how babies will die in hospitals because Israel has cut off the electricity … maybe Hamas should consider letting them use some of the fuel they're hoarding to run generators.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen must want to be an honorary Squad member, as he calls for a ceasefire so that premature babies and pregnant women get the care they need.

Gaza hospitals are at a breaking point. Premature babies have died from inability to generate oxygen—many more at risk. Pregnant women+hundreds of severely injured civilians trapped. For the sake of humanity, we need a long enough cessation of hostilities to save these innocents. https://t.co/7Ju7Ywvdgn — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) November 12, 2023

Don't build your headquarters under a hospital, purposely. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 12, 2023

You’re repeating Hamas propaganda. They sent a cropped image. The rest of the image shows there’s electricity. pic.twitter.com/nwSrkjFIfO — Avi Kaner ابراهيم אבי (@AviKaner) November 13, 2023

The IDF will help evacuate babies from Gaza's Shifa Hospital tomorrow and get them to a safer hospital.



pic.twitter.com/xGo6qR8FAY — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) November 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Hamas is literally holding babies hostage.

Then why aren’t you demanding Hamas release the hostages and surrender? — 🌐 𝔹𝕒𝕣 ℍ𝕒 🪙 (@122BarH) November 12, 2023

Israel delivered them fuel yesterday, but Hamas will not let them use it. Israel has also been giving patients safe passage from the hospitals. A cessation will only make all of this worse. — Gary in DFW (@LakerGaryC) November 13, 2023

If Hamas did not build its headquarters under the hospital, none of this would be happening.



Why don’t you criticize Hamas for using premature babies as human shields? https://t.co/unFFS4nkNf — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 12, 2023

The IDF has released a video of Hamas headquarters beneath a children's hospital.

The IDF released a video showing the terror operation Hamas ran under Gaza's Rantisi Hospital for Children.



The IDF found grenades, suicide vests, and RPGS. There is a motorcycle used by Hamas terrorists to kidnap hostages.



They found a chair with rope, presumably used to tie… pic.twitter.com/uACAiSw2AJ — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 13, 2023

Why did Hamas build its military facilities inside a hospital? Where was the outrage for such a war crime over the last decade? — DomTheNailer (@DomTheNailer) November 13, 2023

With a "long" ceasefire, you'll just be giving a a chance for Hamas to regroup and as a result guarantee that the vicious baby-killing cycle starts up again. — Chamanit (@Chamanit1) November 13, 2023

Assuming you are directing this at Hamas since any cessation of hostilities is wholly up to them… — Rantidote 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@jkornack) November 12, 2023

You people are fucking useless, man. Pathetic. — Nude Gingrich (@JarJarFan69) November 13, 2023

You're an embarrassment. — Rob Alberts (@robertjalberts) November 13, 2023





The first two weeks after the Oct 7 massacre by Hamas were the “cessation of hostilities” to allow civilians to flee from Hamas.



The correct policy is to call for Hamas to surrender immediately, @ChrisVanHollen. — Tom (@MIwolverine10) November 12, 2023

War really sucks doesn't it? It's like #hamas didn't care or concern itself with the consequences when it started a war with neighboring Israel and slaughtered 1400 civilians and ran away with how many hostages, including US citizens? — Le Fleur (@tbflowers) November 12, 2023

Precisely the reaction Hamas wanted when they set up HQ under a hospital.



Well played Senator. — James Allen (@xYOULLBEDEADx) November 13, 2023

Democrats never demand that Hamas surrender and release its hostages. And they never mention the pregnant women and babies who were slaughtered in a surprise attack on Israel, or the babies taken hostage.

