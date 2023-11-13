'Journalist': Look at These 'Innocent Israeli Civilians' Strapped With Rifles

UN Lackey Shoots Down 'False & Insidious Claims' That Palestinian Schools Teach Hatred...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on November 13, 2023
meme

As we keep saying, none of this would be happening if Hamas hadn't invaded Israel on October 7 and slaughtered more than a thousand innocent civilians and taken more than 200 hostages. 

Hassan Mafi claims in his X bio that he's a journalist who talks about politics, and he dug up a photo of those so-called "innocent Israeli civilians."

These innocent Israeli citizens would probably prefer not to carry around rifles, but that's what it's come to when Palestinian terrorists want you dead and your country wiped off the map.

October 7 should have been a loud wake-up call for all the American gun-grabbers who want to take away civilians' "weapons of war."

Agreed.

What does he think he's proving here, other than he prefers Israeli women to be unarmed? If he's really a journalist, maybe he could investigate why off-duty IDF would be carrying weapons during a declared intifada?

***

