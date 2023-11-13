'Journalist': Look at These 'Innocent Israeli Civilians' Strapped With Rifles

As we keep saying, none of this would be happening if Hamas hadn't invaded Israel on October 7 and slaughtered more than a thousand innocent civilians and taken more than 200 hostages.

Hassan Mafi claims in his X bio that he's a journalist who talks about politics, and he dug up a photo of those so-called "innocent Israeli civilians."

This picture is like 20 years ago, and it was taken during a declared intifada against Israel. Try not to be so triggered by Jews not laying down and dying for you. https://t.co/fiOEybj6en — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 13, 2023

These innocent Israeli citizens would probably prefer not to carry around rifles, but that's what it's come to when Palestinian terrorists want you dead and your country wiped off the map.

I mean this is badass — Ash🧋vs Evil Dead (@Weeezin) November 13, 2023

I like the over the shoulder strap. Very handy. — Doc Mingo (@unrepentantpop) November 13, 2023

Everyone should own and know how to operate an AR-15. — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) November 13, 2023

October 7 should have been a loud wake-up call for all the American gun-grabbers who want to take away civilians' "weapons of war."

I’m not triggered, I think it’s hot! — Greg 🍊🐊 (@MisterBubbles71) November 13, 2023

Agreed.

They're also off-duty IDF, not regular citizens. — The Archdude (@The_Archdude) November 13, 2023

When I visited Israel is saw many young people in civilian clothes carrying military weapons like this. They are in fact active duty IDF and are required to have their weapons with them while off base. — Richard Feltman (@richardsfeltman) November 13, 2023

Great action sequence. Blonde Jewish women exterminate a sigma-male Hamas death squad, then resume shopping. — Angry German Squid (@schadenfreu_de) November 13, 2023

Where is the problem? — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) November 13, 2023

They need to protect themselves from you.



Smart ladies. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) November 13, 2023

Why would they think they need to protect themselves? Come to think of that, why would they need an iron dome either? 🤔 — June (@junebotprolly) November 13, 2023

Based Israeli off-duty IDF heroes, you mean. Also, GFY, every free human should be able to do the same, and do so. — colovion (@Colovion) November 13, 2023

What do you think you're proving here? — Frank (@richardrahl1086) November 13, 2023

What does he think he's proving here, other than he prefers Israeli women to be unarmed? If he's really a journalist, maybe he could investigate why off-duty IDF would be carrying weapons during a declared intifada?

