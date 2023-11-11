Priceless: Sen. John Fetterman Trolls Pro-Hamas Protesters Being Arrested
Video Shows Panic Inside the Maternity Ward as Israel Bombs Hospital Yard

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on November 11, 2023
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Hamas) still hasn't taken down her tweet about an Israel airstrike hitting a hospital in Gaza and killing 500 Palestinians, even though it was an errant Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket that blew up a parking lot a few blocks away.

If you look up "Al Shifa hospital" on Google, you'll find a number of news articles trying to explain why the hospital is such a hotspot in the war between Hamas and Israel. It's pretty simple, really … Hamas has its headquarters underneath the hospital.

There have been "horrific" reports of Israel bombing Al Shifa hospital Friday.

Martin Griffiths is the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, so you know this is true:

That's just Israeli propaganda. Just check out this video of the panic inside the hospital's maternity ward, of all places.

"Settler colonial genocide." If it were, that hospital wouldn't be standing.

Sorry, but this doesn't even compare to the footage Hamas terrorists shot themselves on October 7.

Maybe Hamas should let those people evacuate rather than holding them there as human shields.

***

