Video Shows Panic Inside the Maternity Ward as Israel Bombs Hospital Yard

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Hamas) still hasn't taken down her tweet about an Israel airstrike hitting a hospital in Gaza and killing 500 Palestinians, even though it was an errant Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket that blew up a parking lot a few blocks away.

If you look up "Al Shifa hospital" on Google, you'll find a number of news articles trying to explain why the hospital is such a hotspot in the war between Hamas and Israel. It's pretty simple, really … Hamas has its headquarters underneath the hospital.

There have been "horrific" reports of Israel bombing Al Shifa hospital Friday.

Martin Griffiths is the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, so you know this is true:

Acts of war in places of grace must stop. #Gaza pic.twitter.com/pDGrBSpeyq — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) November 10, 2023

.@IDFSpokesperson is on Israeli TV right now, calling out "misinformation" from Gaza, saying clearly that there is no attack on Shifa Hospital; that people can evacuate from the east side; and that babies will be evacuated. Hamas HQ cynically operates from underneath the hospital — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 11, 2023

That's just Israeli propaganda. Just check out this video of the panic inside the hospital's maternity ward, of all places.

This is the panic ensuing inside of the maternity ward at Al Shifa hospital after Israeli forces bombed the hospital yard and its surroundings multiple times. Maternity wards are medical professionals, new mothers, new babies, fathers, and other family. Israel is bombing babies. pic.twitter.com/j0kcgjoMGu — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) November 10, 2023

They are terrorizing our new born babies, recovering mothers, heroic healthcare professionals and families. They are terrorizing them in the dark, with no light, no water, no food, no painkillers, no medicine, nowhere to be safe or escape death even in the midst of brand new life — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) November 10, 2023

This is irredeemably evil. This is settler colonial genocide, and every zionist apologist bears responsibility for this moment. — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) November 10, 2023

"Settler colonial genocide." If it were, that hospital wouldn't be standing.

Surrender — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 11, 2023

Notice how it’s packed with military aged males. — Saul Invictus (@invictus_saul) November 10, 2023

I wonder if it will affect their next election? Or their next "Dead Jews" street celebrations? — @TejasScoundrel🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@tejasscoun77280) November 11, 2023

Sorry, but this doesn't even compare to the footage Hamas terrorists shot themselves on October 7.

Nice crisis acting you've got there. — Toxic Miscuelinity (@Dave_DelFavero) November 11, 2023

Every damn thing you're mad about can be laid at the feet of Hamas. Deal with it. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) November 11, 2023

Dang. What a shame. Maybe Hamas shouldn't make that their headquarters.



They could always surrender unconditionally and release the hostages. — Colonel P (@BaconOutlaw) November 11, 2023

Maybe they shouldn’t put their bombs in the hospitals — Duchess of the Valley (@l1776_meadow) November 11, 2023

Maybe Hamas should let those people evacuate rather than holding them there as human shields.

