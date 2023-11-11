Sign: 'You're Either on the White or Right Side of History'

In Story About Murdered Jew, NBC News Reminds Us Islamophobia Remains a Problem
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on November 11, 2023
Twitter

We're not sure where this photo was taken, as Hamas supporters are marching in countries around the globe, but from the street signs, we're guessing it's England. It's not often we'd write about a particular sign, but this one's a doozy: You're either on the white side of history (as depicted by the American and Israeli flags) or the right side of history (the Palestinian flag … the one Rep. Rashida Tlaib flies outside her office in Congress).

That's quite a statement.

Most of them probably immigrated from the countries on the "right" side to the countries on the "white" side.

But you have a really large piece of poster board and a set of crayons.

If only the U.K. had a National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia like the U.S. does.

Some halfwit put a lot of time into coloring this sign. Do they have a job or are they living off the state that they hate so much?

***

Tags: HAMAS PALESTINE RACISM

