Sign: 'You're Either on the White or Right Side of History'

We're not sure where this photo was taken, as Hamas supporters are marching in countries around the globe, but from the street signs, we're guessing it's England. It's not often we'd write about a particular sign, but this one's a doozy: You're either on the white side of history (as depicted by the American and Israeli flags) or the right side of history (the Palestinian flag … the one Rep. Rashida Tlaib flies outside her office in Congress).

That's quite a statement.

Well I'm white so I guess that's settled. — Jacob Bloom (@JacobBloom31) November 11, 2023

According to the logic of this post, I am immediately wrong based on my skin colour. Whereas Hamas, who terrorised as many people as they could get their hands on, are automatically right. I stand with Israel and I'm on the right side of history. Deal with it. — Gabriel Cox (@GabrielCox99) November 11, 2023

Easiest choice I've ever made pic.twitter.com/pRAv7pfvF3 — Rusty Skullgun (@RustySkullgun) November 11, 2023

1. Most Israelis aren't white

2. What a racist take, unbelievable — Idan Eretz (@Idaneretz) November 11, 2023

The creator of this sign is more than welcome to go and live in any of the countries on the Right side. Farewell. — Moran M. 🎗 (@MoranMo) November 11, 2023

Well then I don’t have to debate this in my mind anymore, I’m with white. — MemeticDamocles (@clear_new33962) November 11, 2023

None of the people in this photo would want to live in the countries on the right — J (@ARTRXXY) November 11, 2023

Most of them probably immigrated from the countries on the "right" side to the countries on the "white" side.

And yet they still choose to reside in this country. Maybe they could march all the way to Heathrow, hop on a plane and start a new inclusive life in one of the 'right' countries. — Sir Tain Of Labour & Media Lies #PBFE (@gtmac786) November 11, 2023

When you’re too racist to function — Mor🇮🇱 (@Morlolab) November 11, 2023

But you have a really large piece of poster board and a set of crayons.

I guess I am white now 🤷 — Gil Mishal (@GilMishal) November 11, 2023

If only the U.K. had a National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia like the U.S. does.

Not sure if Jews are White, but I certainly am...so decision easily made. — Dall'Ora (@Gianni_DallOra) November 11, 2023

Most Jews are from Arab states and, in fact, not white at all. You know how it called when you assume something based on race only? Racism. Congratulations, you are racist. — שחר פלג Politics Weekly (@ShrPlg) November 11, 2023

Turns out multiculturalism was a mistake. Who knew? — Dr. NoFace, MD (@DrNoFaceMD) November 11, 2023

Some halfwit put a lot of time into coloring this sign. Do they have a job or are they living off the state that they hate so much?

