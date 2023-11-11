London's Mayor Issues Statement on the Far-Right Thugs at Pro-Palestinian March

Let's check in on the U.K., shall we?

It's Remembrance Day in the U.K., the equivalent of Memorial Day in the U.S. That just so happens to be the same day that Hamas supporters organized their "Million Man March" through London. Sky News informs us that the march was "mostly peaceful."

Advertisement

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched mostly peacefully through the capital today, but they were faced by counter-protesters from the EDL and other groups.



Read more: https://t.co/th0p352DhD pic.twitter.com/hGJpnVIp68 — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 11, 2023

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched through central London, with far-right groups opposing the march in ‘significant numbers,’ British police said. More than 80 people were arrested to prevent a breach of the peace https://t.co/Ph4E3Zt7OE pic.twitter.com/QiKBAjgbAh — Reuters (@Reuters) November 11, 2023





Here's a couple who were accosted at Victoria Station by Hamas sympathizers.

Breaking: A British woman is left in tears after she and her husband were confronted in Victoria Station in London for the Palestine “Million Man March.” They were apparently accosted for the patriotic pins they were wearing for #RememberanceDay. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/VzQtS4MaCn — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 11, 2023

Absolutely shameful. Poppy Sellers at Victoria Station forced to move away by pro Hamas enthusiasts. This is how low we fall. pic.twitter.com/NUiPipTJSe — David Vance (@DVATW) November 11, 2023





Here are some "pro-Palestinian" marchers playing with fireworks in the street to show their support for Hamas:

Pro Palestine protesters firing rocket fireworks up and down roads leading into Victoria. Zero police interjection. They are having fun now despite danger to public #remembranceday pic.twitter.com/LXWDb6tTAL — Inc.Monocle (@IncMonocle) November 11, 2023

What a somber Remembrance Day.

🚨🚨🚨 2 men walking though Victoria attacked with weapons and followed by pro Palestine supporters. Things are getting bad now #remembranceday 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/ynG6juxo90 — Inc.Monocle (@IncMonocle) November 11, 2023

Palestinian activists launch fireworks at Metropolitan Police officers in London tonight while screaming “f**k the pigs.”



Around 300,000 Palestinian activists took to the streets today to disrupt Remembrance Day memorial services.



🎥 @IncMonocle



pic.twitter.com/7fp3NwAABV — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 11, 2023

This man tried to stab @SavaSavadkoohi with a knife today at 3:15 pm at Vauxhall Bridge in London because Sava carried a sign saying “Hamas is Isis”



Fortunately, @GhorbaniiNiyak, stopped him, unmasked him & took this picture.



Retweet it so the @metpoliceuk police can find him. pic.twitter.com/nyO043GUrd — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 11, 2023





Here's a horde of Metropolitan Police arresting an old man:

Shocking:



Police arrest OLD MAN attending the Remembrance Day event in London today.



It comes as Metropolitan police have arrested dozens of British men today while allowing Hamas supporters and those that call for genocide to walk freely.



pic.twitter.com/kFb2cjjuZF — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 11, 2023

London Mayor Sadiq Khan issued a statement on Remembrance Day, lamenting that far-right thugs ruined the mostly peaceful pro-Palestinian protests, using the protest to spread hate and racism.

Advertisement

Hate will never win.



My statement on events in central London today: pic.twitter.com/mrAZ55Mla8 — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) November 11, 2023

So, like some in the U.S. have reported, Nazis have joined up with the pro-Hamas protesters who are celebrating the slaughter of Jews, making them look bad.

This guy is a dishonest liar, full of absolute bullshit. The videos prove he is a liar. https://t.co/u4hBR3VaCx — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 11, 2023

Hello, Londoner here who was at the protest today. The protestors carrying signs with anti-Semitic tropes weren’t peaceful. The protestors calling for genocide weren’t peaceful. The protestors dressed as Hamas weren’t peaceful. You don’t speak for me. Not in my name. https://t.co/NAoiyNJhA9 — Bella Wallersteiner 🇺🇦 (@BellaWallerstei) November 11, 2023

The absolute nerve of this guy. https://t.co/mqKW0crGCN — Patrick Christys (@PatrickChristys) November 11, 2023

Carrying the British flag and singing songs about England and Scotland is “spreading hate” FYI. https://t.co/zqagQbdegV — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 11, 2023

Yes, because London has become the most diverse city in the world thanks to unchecked immigration, and questioning the wisdom of it makes you a racist. Why should all of these Muslim transplants make any effort to assimilate into English culture when they're enhancing it with their own?

London is lost to Islamist terrorists with a terrorist simp as their mayor https://t.co/t2ElcXyU2M — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) November 11, 2023

Advertisement

Insanity.

This man is absolutely insane.

I don’t think I have ever seen such delusion. How is he not being removed from position and locked up for the sake of public safety?

It makes zero sense. https://t.co/51VEkmgT5o — MaiaLune (@MaiaLuneAgain) November 11, 2023

An entire community in the U.K. can’t visit their capital city on a Saturday. Hate has already won. And it’s under your watch. https://t.co/IQC4dlRv9M — David Moore (@belfastDGM) November 11, 2023

At this point, a transgender black woman wearing a BLM shirt could beat people to death with a pride dildo and they’d be like “The far-right is serious concern” https://t.co/uqvO6hHPg6 — Logan The (Apex Chud)🧀🇺🇸✝️🇮🇱 (@ChudApex) November 11, 2023

Hate does win if you don’t take practical steps to oppose it & it is winning. You can downplay it, as you are clearly attempting to do here, but that doesn’t deal with the root issue of racism & support for racist terrorism having become de facto legal on London streets https://t.co/u5u5Cbidqr — Victoria Freeman (@v_j_freeman) November 11, 2023

Note that they will never admit that this is a fusionist movement of far right/far left/people with cultural grievances working willingly together towards a common end



This will ALWAYS be framed as the “far right” hijcking a peaceful utopian movement for their sole ends https://t.co/EfOgNHCQgR — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 11, 2023

“Those who used the pro-palestinian protest”



They are the fucking protestors you toxic fool.



No one used it. They are it. https://t.co/LvADeWEfzj — We Stand With Israel (@SussexFriends) November 11, 2023

Advertisement

But we can all agree that it was "mostly peaceful."

London besieged by Palestinian supporters on its Remembrance Day.



King Charles wears the poppy like any of it still matters. A country that was just given away. pic.twitter.com/zyARzFDspY — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 11, 2023

A day to remember what British soldiers fought and died for. This, apparently.

***