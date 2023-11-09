Here's Video From That 'Urgent Manhunt' for January 6 Suspect
'I Got Some Words': Vice President Kamala Harris Cackles Like an Idiot Again

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on November 09, 2023
Twitter

We're still laughing at that journalist who said that Vice President Kamala Harris was the Biden campaign's most powerful asset and they should send her out more to get more exposure. After shooting her recent video announcing the country's first National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia, Harris attended a conversation about Apprenticeship Week.

We do wish the clip were longer — not so we could be exposed to more of her cackling, but to get the context of why exactly she was cracking up.

Yeah, it's a wonder that the Biden campaign is keeping her under wraps.

We're so glad that President Biden has put her in charge of the border, Space Force, and artificial intelligence.

