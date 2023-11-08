Rep. Cori Bush Asks If 'Mama Bear' Rashida Tlaib Would Wish Violence on Any Group

The Hamas Caucus or Jihad Squad really stick together. As Twitchy reported, the House voted Tuesday night to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Hamas) for using genocidal language like "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" and refusing to take down fake news about a hospital in Gaza being bombed by Israelis.

Rep. Cori Bush has a rhetorical question … would The Squad's "Mama Bear" ever wish violence on any group? Well, we know she won't denounce the slaughter of Israelis by Hamas — people are just trying to "dehumanize" Palestinians by asking for condemnations like that.

Yesterday, Congress voted to censure @RashidaTlaib, the sole Palestinian-American serving in Congress.



Our own colleagues. Colleagues who talk with her, laugh with her, spend time with her & smile in her face.



1/3 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 8, 2023

Do you believe she would ever wish violence on any person or group?



Yesterday’s censure of free speech sent a message that grieving & fighting for your people is only valued if the people you’re grieving & fighting for are themselves deemed valuable. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 8, 2023

Yes. The answer is yes. Israelis and Jews. Calling for Israel to be wiped off the map kind of gives that away.

.@RashidaTlaib stands for all humanity. She isn’t a danger to anyone. But yesterday you further endangered her and attempted to silence her. All because she dares to speak up for the humanity of Palestinians, for children, for her family.



It’s shameful. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 8, 2023

Oh no, she's been "endangered" by the censure.

Huh. Weird how people change when they realize you hate Jews. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) November 8, 2023

Chanting anti-semitic slogans can change how colleagues see you. — Holden (@Holden114) November 8, 2023

You're right, Cori. They should have removed her. — Area Man (@lheal) November 8, 2023

Words have consequences. — Michelle Whitzel 𝕏 (@MichelleWhitzel) November 8, 2023

In polite society, you usually don’t call for the annihilation of a western democracy trying to defend itself. If you so, consequences swiftly follow.



Glad to provide this important context. For more information, please open a book. — batshelmelech (@gracezilbersh) November 8, 2023

Don't you have a real job, or did your constituents elect you as an activist to spread propaganda and attempt to convince dolts who don't know history that they should support terrorist orgs?



Do what you were elected to do (if you're capable) and please just shut the hell up — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) November 8, 2023

She supports Hamas, as do you. Shut up. — Rob Asmus 🇺🇸🇮🇱2A. Pro-Life. Conservative. (@RobAsmus1972) November 8, 2023

Well deserved and the rest of you should have received the same treatment for your support of terrorism as well.

Once the Jihad Squad is removed from congress we will be well on our way back to making this country the best it has ever been. — ISpartacus 🇺🇲 (@Movarias) November 8, 2023

She should have been charged for treason, supporting a hostile terror organization. And so should you. — Tamir Magen 💔 תמיר מגן (@tmgn66) November 8, 2023

That’s what happens to terrorist sympathizers. Hopefully they remove her next. — philip (@bigphil10314) November 8, 2023

It's encouraging that the House that refused to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar for all of her antisemitic statements had a change of heart (and party) and was able to censure Tlaib.

Do Tlaib and her buddies have any concern for the Americans being held hostage by Hamas?

