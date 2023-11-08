Vivek Ramaswamy Says Joe Rogan and Elon Musk Should Be Hosting the Debate
Institute of Physics Touts 'Inclusion & Diversity', Gets Smacked Down
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Got His COVID-19 Booster Wednesday
Palestinian Children Hold News Conference Outside Hospital, Call for Peace
University Students Attack Jewish Students Honoring the Hamas Hostages
Amnesty International Decries 'Degrading Treatment' of Palestinian Detainees
YOU'RE Paying These People! Masked Congressional Staffers Walk Out to Call for Israeli...
Biden Campaign Putting Up 1,000 'Dark Brandon' Heads Outside GOP Debate
Biden Administration's Insane Grizzly Bear Plan Has Citizens Angry
Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode
Live GOP Debate Coverage from Miami
'Man Involved in Confrontation With Jewish Protester' MSM Take Has People Asking if...
Massie's Car Kill Switch Amendment Fails
House Oversight to Subpoena Biden Family Members Including Hunter & Joe's Brother

Rep. Cori Bush Asks If 'Mama Bear' Rashida Tlaib Would Wish Violence on Any Group

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on November 08, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The Hamas Caucus or Jihad Squad really stick together. As Twitchy reported, the House voted Tuesday night to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Hamas) for using genocidal language like "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" and refusing to take down fake news about a hospital in Gaza being bombed by Israelis.

Advertisement

Rep. Cori Bush has a rhetorical question … would The Squad's "Mama Bear" ever wish violence on any group? Well, we know she won't denounce the slaughter of Israelis by Hamas — people are just trying to "dehumanize" Palestinians by asking for condemnations like that.

Yes. The answer is yes. Israelis and Jews. Calling for Israel to be wiped off the map kind of gives that away.

Oh no, she's been "endangered" by the censure.

Recommended

Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement
Advertisement

It's encouraging that the House that refused to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar for all of her antisemitic statements had a change of heart (and party) and was able to censure Tlaib. 

Do Tlaib and her buddies have any concern for the Americans being held hostage by Hamas?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ANTISEMITISM CORI BUSH RASHIDA TLAIB

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode
Grateful Calvin
Institute of Physics Touts 'Inclusion & Diversity', Gets Smacked Down
Amy Curtis
University Students Attack Jewish Students Honoring the Hamas Hostages
Brett T.
Massie's Car Kill Switch Amendment Fails
Amy Curtis
YOU'RE Paying These People! Masked Congressional Staffers Walk Out to Call for Israeli Ceasefire
Doug P.
Biden Administration's Insane Grizzly Bear Plan Has Citizens Angry
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode Grateful Calvin
Advertisement