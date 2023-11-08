Palestinian Children Hold News Conference Outside Hospital, Call for Peace

We're not sure … is this the same hospital that Israel hit with an airstrike, killing 500 Palestinians? Or was that another hospital? It was another hospital. Because children who've sought refuge at the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza held a news conference to call for peace and food and education.

The children who were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 also have some requests, we'll bet.

Palestinian children in Gaza hold a news conference outside Al Shifa hospital, where they sought refuge.



“We want to live. We want peace. We want food, medicine and education. Not bombs… we want to live as the other children live.” via @Shepherds4Good



pic.twitter.com/1ijY5Q8aMd — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) November 7, 2023

From what we're hearing from pro-Hamas protesters, the IDF already stormed that hospital and beheaded all of you.

So children set up a news conference?? — Politics Matter (@Politics_Matter) November 8, 2023

Tell your the leaders of your government, ie Hamas, to surrender, or at least fight according to accepted rules of war instead of hiding in bunkers underneath the hospital. — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) November 8, 2023

Hopefully this is enough for Hamas to surrender and turn themselves in to the IDF and stop using women and children as a shield. — Facts over Feelings (@scrollinyou) November 8, 2023

It's staged and everything they say is scripted by Hamas. — Kim Olsson (@The_Real_Joakim) November 8, 2023

He definitely has a future on Al Jazeera or MSNBC. — IamThinkingMan (@IamThinkingMan) November 8, 2023

Below them 37 children are held captive — ניר היווני ™ 🤿 (@nir_) November 8, 2023

Tell your parents to tell your leaders to surrender and also not to hide their bombs and rockets and headquarters under your hospital. https://t.co/iHkHRdtmyJ — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) November 8, 2023

Palestinians claim one thing in public and then do something very different when the world isn't looking.



They are duplicitous. Lie as easily as they breathe. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) November 8, 2023

They seek refuge in the middle of a hot war zone ? While having the opportunity to evacuate to safer areas ?



That's not "seeking refuge". It is "being used as a human shield". — Niels Groeneveld (@nigroeneveld) November 8, 2023

I would want Hamas to stop oppressing me too. — Rath (@mak3333) November 8, 2023

This makes me feel two things. Sadness that these children are being manipulated… And also sadness for the Israel hostages who had their whole lives taken from them, and just wanted the same things, as well as peace.💔 — Ashley Powell (@Ashley_Powells) November 8, 2023

They’ll all be launching rockets at Israel in a few years. — Toby (@VandelayNdustry) November 8, 2023

Hamas using children again. — Tom Henschke (@truthranger1) November 8, 2023

Who exactly set up this "press conference" and told the kids what to say?

Hamas has 2 weapons left:



1. Manipulation of public opinion



2. Hostages



And they intend to use both in any possible way.



They don’t care about any life lost or damage to Gaza. If the war stops while keeping the hostages, for them it’s a victory. — מקיאטו (@DarkRoast9) November 8, 2023

This all ends when Hamas surrenders — Charles Denman (@ccdenman3) November 8, 2023

We agree with Ilya Shapiro … these kids should tell their parents to tell Hamas to stop using them as human shields and to surrender and release the hostages they're holding, some of whom are children and even babies. They'd like peace too, but Hamas blew that on October 7.

At least you weren't kidnapped.

These are 38 Israeli children uprooted from their lives, abducted and held by Hamas for more than a month. There are 240 hostages all in all. No one knows what condition they are in. Enough. #bringthemhome #ReleaseTheHostagesNow pic.twitter.com/znVEQeGE82 — Yonit Levi (@LeviYonit) November 8, 2023





