Palestinian Children Hold News Conference Outside Hospital, Call for Peace

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on November 08, 2023
Twitchy

We're not sure … is this the same hospital that Israel hit with an airstrike, killing 500 Palestinians? Or was that another hospital? It was another hospital. Because children who've sought refuge at the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza held a news conference to call for peace and food and education.

The children who were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 also have some requests, we'll bet.

From what we're hearing from pro-Hamas protesters, the IDF already stormed that hospital and beheaded all of you.

Who exactly set up this "press conference" and told the kids what to say?

We agree with Ilya Shapiro … these kids should tell their parents to tell Hamas to stop using them as human shields and to surrender and release the hostages they're holding, some of whom are children and even babies. They'd like peace too, but Hamas blew that on October 7.

At least you weren't kidnapped.


***

Tags: CHILDREN HAMAS PRESS CONFERENCE

