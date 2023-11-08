Congresswoman Says These 'Tit-for-Tat' Attempts to Censure Need to Stop

We were happy to report earlier that there wasn't just an "attempt" to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her antisemitic and genocidal language — she was actually censured. Which is no big deal; she wasn't expelled, although fellow Squad member Rep. Cori Bush seems to think Tlaib has been "endangered" by the censure.

Advertisement

Rep. Elissa Slotkin posted a statement that was all over the place. What Tlaib said was abhorrent, but she does have freedom of speech, and besides, Congress has bigger issues to work on. But censuring Tlaib was the right thing to do and didn't take up that much time … she still has her freedom of speech, she just faced consequences for abusing it.

Tonight, I voted against censuring Rep. Rashida Tlaib. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/52LFat01Sb — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) November 8, 2023

When you need the votes of antisemites and Hamas supporters to win your primary. https://t.co/U06CcOTM5l — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 8, 2023

You're a party-following coward who betrayed the Jewish people in our greatest hour of need since the Holocaust. You should be ashamed of yourself. We certainly are ashamed of you. — Stacey E. Burke (@StaceyEBurke) November 8, 2023

So you put your party affiliation ahead of your Jewish identity. What shameful moral cowardice. — Michael Freund (@msfreund) November 8, 2023

When your action needs explaining, you should have made a different choice. — Jonathan Hochman (@Jehochman) November 8, 2023

So glad you support terrorist supporters. How long until we can vote you out of office? — Therealskatingskis (@Therealskating) November 8, 2023

So you are OK with Jew hatred. Got it. — FloridaDame 🟦 (@Fantine21) November 8, 2023

Tlaib didn't "say something offensive." She repeatedly calls for destruction of Israel = genocide for its citizens - and she's been getting away with it. Too bad you can't see a punishment for demanding GENOCIDE OF JEWS as warranted. — Irka (@IrkaLive) November 8, 2023

There is no freedom of speech when a member of Congress is screaming at the top of her lungs hate against the Jewish people. She knew perfectly well what that phrase meant. Was told what it meant and never took it back. She should step down. — Mayra SGdT🇨🇺🇺🇸 (@SamSofiMama) November 8, 2023

You sellout. Desperate to get votes in Dearbornistan when you run for Senate. Shameful. — Top O' Mind (@crechem) November 8, 2023

Regardless of her lies, she is calling for Jewish genocide and has been involved in recent blood libels. It’s a stain on congress and the fact that you cannot stand up to her anti-semitism shows where you stand. — Simcha Goldstein (@SimchaGoldstein) November 8, 2023

Advertisement

If you can't call out antisemitism you have some soul searching to do. — JakeOxford (@jake_oxford) November 8, 2023

Cowardice of the highest order. Shameful — Joe Townsend (@Jtownsend95) November 8, 2023

Where are these "tit-for-tat" attempts at censure, anyway? Tlaib was a unique case and fully deserving of censure.

***