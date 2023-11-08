Congresswoman Says These 'Tit-for-Tat' Attempts to Censure Need to Stop

8-Month-Old Indi Gregory - Yet another U.K. Child Sentenced to Die per State...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on November 08, 2023

We were happy to report earlier that there wasn't just an "attempt" to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her antisemitic and genocidal language — she was actually censured. Which is no big deal; she wasn't expelled, although fellow Squad member Rep. Cori Bush seems to think Tlaib has been "endangered" by the censure.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin posted a statement that was all over the place. What Tlaib said was abhorrent, but she does have freedom of speech, and besides, Congress has bigger issues to work on. But censuring Tlaib was the right thing to do and didn't take up that much time … she still has her freedom of speech, she just faced consequences for abusing it.

Where are these "tit-for-tat" attempts at censure, anyway? Tlaib was a unique case and fully deserving of censure.

***

