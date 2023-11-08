Biden Campaign Putting Up 1,000 'Dark Brandon' Heads Outside GOP Debate

The third Republican primary debate is scheduled to start in a couple of hours (yawn), but NBC News is warming up by reporting that the Biden-Harris campaign is putting up 1,000 "Dark Brandon" heads around the debate site. This will apparently tell people that it's a president they're voting for, not someone who's old and out of touch.

Why did NBC News report on this? Sarah Dean reports:

The Biden-Harris campaign is putting up 1,000 signs featuring the “Dark Brandon” meme around the venue for the GOP presidential debate in Miami today, it said. The meme is an online image of President Joe Biden with red laser eyes, meant to portray the president as powerful. The name stems from the Republican rallying cry, “Let’s Go Brandon,” which is a euphemism for an expletive against Biden. But White House staffers began embracing the “Dark Brandon” meme last summer, and the president’s re-election campaign has used it as an icon, too.

Remember Joe Biden hawking that color-changing mug from his campaign store, where the eyes turn red when you pour in a hot beverage?

Dark Brandon is outside of the GOP debate in Miami pic.twitter.com/dPa6Y1juSi — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 8, 2023





“Young people are dumb so when they see our red-eyed Joe they won’t think he’s old or a PINO” is a brilliant strategy. https://t.co/IDjdAsAh4A — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 8, 2023

Here are the signs people should be ripping down.. — GirlDad.cro (@GirlDadGM) November 8, 2023

Biden-Harris campaign is one of the worst in history. "Dark Brandon" is a dumber brand than "Bidenomics," and that's saying something.



If 2020 weren't rigged, Biden would early have lost worse that Hillary did. — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) November 8, 2023

"Fortified," not rigged.

Biden has no idea anyone on his team even did this or what it came from. — Gordon Shumway (@byg_tymr) November 8, 2023

Desperation. — Rick Cheese (@opposezog) November 8, 2023

Let’s go Brandon — James Homly (@HomlyCat) November 8, 2023

Oh, it's because they have no idea what they're doing. — Sorta something (@James_Hiler) November 8, 2023

Biden has a campaign? — BT (@bt_jorgensen) November 8, 2023

Good God, how embarrassing — Perperpetual Cynic (@ToddSalvatore2) November 8, 2023

Isn’t it funny how Joe Bidens nickname derives from a group of people chanting “F*** Joe Biden” — Wook (@AIphaDogz) November 8, 2023

Cringiest shit ever — Randy‼️ (@RandyHeyyyy) November 8, 2023

This really is remarkably stupid. Imagine, though … some staffer had the idea and actually got approval to print a thousand Biden heads to plant in the ground in Miami. No one thought to mention it was a stupid idea?

***