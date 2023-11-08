University Students Attack Jewish Students Honoring the Hamas Hostages
Biden Campaign Putting Up 1,000 'Dark Brandon' Heads Outside GOP Debate

Brett T.  |  6:40 PM on November 08, 2023
Twitter

The third Republican primary debate is scheduled to start in a couple of hours (yawn), but NBC News is warming up by reporting that the Biden-Harris campaign is putting up 1,000 "Dark Brandon" heads around the debate site. This will apparently tell people that it's a president they're voting for, not someone who's old and out of touch.

Why did NBC News report on this? Sarah Dean reports:

The Biden-Harris campaign is putting up 1,000 signs featuring the “Dark Brandon” meme around the venue for the GOP presidential debate in Miami today, it said.

The meme is an online image of President Joe Biden with red laser eyes, meant to portray the president as powerful. The name stems from the Republican rallying cry, “Let’s Go Brandon,” which is a euphemism for an expletive against Biden. But White House staffers began embracing the “Dark Brandon” meme last summer, and the president’s re-election campaign has used it as an icon, too.

Remember Joe Biden hawking that color-changing mug from his campaign store, where the eyes turn red when you pour in a hot beverage?


"Fortified," not rigged.

This really is remarkably stupid. Imagine, though … some staffer had the idea and actually got approval to print a thousand Biden heads to plant in the ground in Miami. No one thought to mention it was a stupid idea?

***

